Business Notebook: Kent Zickfield celebrates 50 years

Kent Zickfield started working at the family business, Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts in downtown Cape Girardeau, when he was in high school.

His family owned the business, he said, and he began taking shifts after school and on Saturdays.

Zickfield said there have been a lot of changes in the town.

When he first began working at Zickfield's, Main Street was the focus of the retail district in Cape Girardeau, offering J.C. Penney, Montgomery Ward, "all kinds of big stores," Zickfield said. "It was the going place."

The downtown district fell quiet for a few years. Seeing the revival and downtown's entry into the business world as a bigger player, he's seen a lot of transitions, Zickfield said.

The river wall and Isle Casino Cape Girardeau have added a tourist element, as well, he said.

"It's amazing how fast the time has flown by," Zickfield said. "Fifty years went by in quite a hurry."

As business people, he said it's important to adapt to changes happening in and around the company.

"Couldn't control how it changes, so we have to be flexible and keep going," Zickfield said.

"It's been a pleasure to be able to be servicing the community of Cape all these years," Zickfield said, especially the customers.

"I've been selling rings to children and grandchildren of people I sold to years ago," he said. "For people to be that loyal, the clientele we have is an excellent group of people."