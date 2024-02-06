All sections
BusinessNovember 20, 2017
Business Notebook: Kent Zickfield celebrates 50 years
Kent Zickfield started working at the family business, Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts in downtown Cape Girardeau, when he was in high school. His family owned the business, he said, and he began taking shifts after school and on Saturdays. Zickfield said there have been a lot of changes in the town...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Kent Zickfield, who is marking 50 years working at Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts, poses Friday in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Kent Zickfield, who is marking 50 years working at Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts, poses Friday in downtown Cape Girardeau.Fred Lynch

Kent Zickfield started working at the family business, Zickfield's Jewelry & Gifts in downtown Cape Girardeau, when he was in high school.

His family owned the business, he said, and he began taking shifts after school and on Saturdays.

Zickfield said there have been a lot of changes in the town.

When he first began working at Zickfield's, Main Street was the focus of the retail district in Cape Girardeau, offering J.C. Penney, Montgomery Ward, "all kinds of big stores," Zickfield said. "It was the going place."

The downtown district fell quiet for a few years. Seeing the revival and downtown's entry into the business world as a bigger player, he's seen a lot of transitions, Zickfield said.

The river wall and Isle Casino Cape Girardeau have added a tourist element, as well, he said.

"It's amazing how fast the time has flown by," Zickfield said. "Fifty years went by in quite a hurry."

As business people, he said it's important to adapt to changes happening in and around the company.

"Couldn't control how it changes, so we have to be flexible and keep going," Zickfield said.

"It's been a pleasure to be able to be servicing the community of Cape all these years," Zickfield said, especially the customers.

"I've been selling rings to children and grandchildren of people I sold to years ago," he said. "For people to be that loyal, the clientele we have is an excellent group of people."

People is what keeps him going, Zickfield added.

Two of his children are involved in the business, which is the third generation for a company that's been in business more than 80 years.

"Hopefully we will be part of the business community for many years to come," Zickfield said.

TG Missouri wins award

The TG Missouri Interior/Exterior Division was presented with the Challenging Spirit Award by the Honda North American Purchasing group Oct. 24.

The Perryville, Missouri, location was nominated by Honda to receive this award for its outstanding support and for exceeding customer expectations in the 2HX center console launch that began production in November 2016.

Honda complimented the TGMO team members for their hard work, good attitudes, and good communication evident throughout the preproduction process.

Honda also recognized the 2HX automated assembly process as leading edge among automotive suppliers.

Business license

  • Mike Campagnolo applied for a license to operate Planet Fitness, a health and fitness club, at 2136 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

