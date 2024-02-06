Six months after recording an unemployment rate of nearly 10%, Cape Girardeau County's latest jobless percentage is almost as low as it was before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations provided the Southeast Missourian with county-by-county unemployment rates last week, which showed Cape County's rate dropped to 3.3% in October, down two-tenths of a percentage point from September's 3.5% rate.

The data is expected to be posted on the department's website this week.

The October rate was more than 6 percentage points below the county's 9.5% unemployment rate in April, when thousands of area workers were laid off or furloughed because of business closures, and just a tenth of a percentage point higher than February's 3.2% rate, which is as low as the county's unemployment rate has been this year.

The number of initial claims for unemployment benefits filed in Cape County in October dropped to 327, down from 402 filed in September and 477 submitted in August.

The number of coronavirus cases in Cape County increased significantly over the past four weeks, but it won't be known until late December, when November data is finalized, whether the rise in cases had an impact on the county's November jobless rate.

Meanwhile, the October unemployment percentages in Missouri counties adjoining Cape County were as follows:

Bollinger — 3.6%, down from 4.2% in September and a high of 9.6% in April.

Perry — 2.3%, down from 2.7% in September and a high of 14.8% in April.

Scott — 3.7%, same as September, and down from a high of 7.6% in April.

Elsewhere in Southeast Missouri, the October unemployment rates, compared to September's rates, were as follows:

Butler — 3.8%, down from 4.1%.

Carter — 3.7%, unchanged.

Dunklin — 4.6%, down from 5.3%.

Iron — 4.5%, down from 4.7%.

Madison — 3.9%, down from 4.5%.

Mississippi — 3.8%, up from 3.7%.

New Madrid — 3.8%, down from 4.2%.

Pemiscot — 5.7%, down from 6.3%.

Ripley — 4.8%, down from 5.5%.

St. Francois — 4.3%, down from 5.0%

Ste. Genevieve — 3.0%, down from 3.2%.

Stoddard — 3.4%, unchanged.

Wayne — 3.9%, down from 4.2%.

Missouri's overall unemployment rate in October was 4.6%, down three-tenths of a percentage point from the state's 4.9% in September, and 5.6% lower than the state's peak jobless rate of 10.2% in April.

At 4.6%, Missouri is tied with North Dakota with the ninth-lowest unemployment rate among all 50 states and the District of Columbia, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Nebraska and Iowa rank first and second, respectively, with October unemployment rates of 3.0% and 3.2%, respectively, followed by South Dakota and Utah, tied at 3.6%.

Hawaii and Nevada, states with high percentages of workers in the tourism and hospitality industries, have the nation's highest unemployment rates, according to government data. Hawaii's current unemployment rate is 14.3% while Nevada checks in at 12.0%.

Medicare annual open enrollment ends next week

The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) reminds Missourians with Medicare and their caregivers that open enrollment ends Dec. 7.

DCI encourages eligible Missourians who have not made their plan selections for 2021 to contact CLAIM (Community Leaders Assisting the Insured of Missouri), the state's official health insurance assistant program, for Medicare plan counseling either by calling (800) 390-3330 or online at www.missouriclaim.org.

In addition, the deadline to enroll for health insurance coverage in 2021 through the Missouri Health Insurance Marketplace is Dec. 15. More information about coverage through the state health insurance marketplace is available at www.covermissouri.org.

The new urgent care center at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Centre in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, is the first major addition to the hospital since it opened in 1950. Submitted

New urgent care center opens at veterans hospital

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — A new urgent care facility has opened at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center. The clinic, which opened about a week ago, is on the south side of the VA hospital and replaces a smaller urgent care area on the north side of the building.

It is the first clinical addition to the medical center since the building was constructed in 1950.

"Our previous urgent care was approximately 1,000 square feet and was basically just three beds separated by curtains in a very crowded space," medical center director Drew DeWitt said. "Privacy was limited and the situation was not adequate for our veterans."

The new 10,000-square-foot facility has five exam rooms, a decontamination area, a procedure room and spaces dedicated to mental health care and female patients.

The new unit also allows more space for COVID-19 distancing requirements.

Missouri State Fair Youth in Agriculture scholarships available

The Missouri State Fair and the fair's Youth in Agriculture Committee are accepting applications for Youth in Agriculture scholarships for Missouri high school seniors graduating in 2021.

A total of 40 scholarships totaling $68,500 will be awarded.

Applicants must be high school seniors and active members of a Missouri 4-H or Future Farmers of America club and must have participated at least once as a 4-H or FFA exhibitor at the Missouri State Fair. Students selected to receive scholarships must enroll in an accredited community college, college or university in Missouri.