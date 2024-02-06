All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJanuary 16, 2017

Business notebook: Jackson salon owner also opens a clothing store

Amie Glass said her vision with Cutting Edge Clothing was to give Jackson residents a place where they could get a one-stop makeover. The Jackson native moved her Cutting Edge Salon to its current location at 553 W. Adams St. about two years ago, but she decided last summer to turn the adjacent side of the building into a clothing store...

Tyler Graef
Amie Glass, owner of Cutting Edge Clothing, poses for a photo at her shop Friday in Jackson.
Amie Glass, owner of Cutting Edge Clothing, poses for a photo at her shop Friday in Jackson.Andrew J. Whitaker

Amie Glass said her vision with Cutting Edge Clothing was to give Jackson residents a place where they could get a one-stop makeover.

The Jackson native moved her Cutting Edge Salon to its current location at 553 W. Adams St. about two years ago, but she decided last summer to turn the adjacent side of the building into a clothing store.

"I just thought Jackson really had a need for this," she said. "There's nowhere in Jackson you can go to get clothes for if you're headed to a party or out somewhere."

Cutting Edge Clothing is a reseller much like Plato's Closet but doesn't do consignment, Glass said. She said by buying gently used items for cash, things are easier for her and the customer.

"I didn't like how consignment stores were set up, keeping track of what everybody brought in," she said. "We pay the cash, which is a little more overhead, but then don't have to worry about everyone else, and I think it's better for the people selling their stuff, too, because it's instant; you get your cash."

She said she'd had the idea for a while but only recently felt the time was right.

She took the opening of Plato's Closet in Cape Girardeau as a good sign. But she said her store has a focus that differs from Plato's.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"My market group just isn't that age group [high-schoolers]," she said. "They're included, but I also gear toward an older age group."

Her shop features clothes, shoes and jewelery for women and men.

The grand opening of Cutting Edge Clothing is scheduled for Wednesday, which she said is a welcome thing after a whirlwind of preparations she's completed over the past months to the 3,000-square-foot space.

"We started on the last day of August," she said. "The remodeling the building, purchasing the clothes, all of that."

Glass will continue to cut hair part-time and said she feels confident her new business will be a good fit for Jackson.

"I think it's unique because we have everything in the same building," she said. "You can come right in, get your hair done, get a massage and pick up a new outfit."

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
BusinessNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy