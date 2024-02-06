Business notebook: Jackson salon owner also opens a clothing store

Amie Glass said her vision with Cutting Edge Clothing was to give Jackson residents a place where they could get a one-stop makeover.

The Jackson native moved her Cutting Edge Salon to its current location at 553 W. Adams St. about two years ago, but she decided last summer to turn the adjacent side of the building into a clothing store.

"I just thought Jackson really had a need for this," she said. "There's nowhere in Jackson you can go to get clothes for if you're headed to a party or out somewhere."

Cutting Edge Clothing is a reseller much like Plato's Closet but doesn't do consignment, Glass said. She said by buying gently used items for cash, things are easier for her and the customer.

"I didn't like how consignment stores were set up, keeping track of what everybody brought in," she said. "We pay the cash, which is a little more overhead, but then don't have to worry about everyone else, and I think it's better for the people selling their stuff, too, because it's instant; you get your cash."

She said she'd had the idea for a while but only recently felt the time was right.

She took the opening of Plato's Closet in Cape Girardeau as a good sign. But she said her store has a focus that differs from Plato's.