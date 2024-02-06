Business Notebook: Jackson restaurant on the market for just under $2M

Delmonico's Steakhouse, 2951 Old Orchard Road in Jackson, just west of the Interstate 55-U.S. 61 interchange, is for sale.
Realtor Jared Ritter said the 10-year-old, 8,970-square foot building and the property it sits on (just under 1.4 acres) went on the market about a week and a half ago and is listed at $1,999,999. Restaurant equipment will be included in the sale, Ritter said.
Delmonico's, known for its steaks, chicken, seafood and buffet, is owned by Ackman & Ackman Properties LLC.
Two area schools will host career expos and job fairs in the coming days.
More than 140 local, regional and national employers have reserved space to meet with Southeast Missouri State University students and alumni at the university's Spring 2020 Career Expo from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Southeast's Student Recreation Center.
The expo "is a great opportunity for employers to connect with student and find their next great employee," said Dan Presson, director of career services at Southeast.
More information about the career expo and is available by calling (573) 651-2583 or by visiting www.semo.edu/careers.
Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, will also host a job fair from 8:30 a.m. until noon March 18 on the school's main campus. More than 30 area employers will participate in the free event, which will be open to the public.
Job seekers should bring their resumes, dress professionally and be ready for on-the-spot interviews.
For more details about the Shawnee College job fair, contact the school's career services coordinator, Leslie Cornelious-Weldon, at (618) 634-3337.
Two agriculture professors at Southeast Missouri State University have been chosen to be lead co-editors of a new book series titled "Peatland Ecosystems."
Michael Aide and Indi Braden were selected by global publisher IntechOpen based on their research on controlled drainage and other factors. Their research on preserving soil pathways after wetland conversion to cropland has been presented to the American Wetland Society.
The book series, which will be published this summer, will focus on wetland preservation, nutrient cycling and climate change and will feature an array of authors and experts from around the world. The series is intended to be a resource for researchers, biologists, geologists and soil scientists who work in the field of wetland management.
PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Perry County Board for the Developmentally Disabled and County Disability Resources will host a disability employment summit from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. March 13 at the Perryville Higher Education Center, 108 S. Progress Drive in Perryville.
This free event will feature experts in the fields of Social Security work incentives, seizure disorders, disability rights, supported decision making and more and is geared to educators, businesses, agencies, advocates, parents and guardians.
For more information or to register, email jeangore@countydisabilityresources.org.
Joe Pujol, who has served as the interim dean of Southeast Missouri State University's College of Education, Health and Human Studies since June, has been named dean of the college. His appointment became effective Sunday.
The College of Education, Health and Human Studies comprises about 2,200 undergraduate majors in child and family studies; communication disorders; elementary, early and special education; kinesiology, nutrition and recreation; leadership, middle and secondary education; and nursing. The college also has about 630 graduate students.
Before serving as interim dean, Pujol was chairman of the university's Department of Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation. He holds the rank of professor of exercise science and has been a Southeast faculty member for 24 years, 15 of which were spent as a department chairman.
Pujol holds a doctoral degree with a major in human performance studies and an emphasis in exercise physiology from the University of Alabama. He also holds a master's degree in education and a Bachelor of Science in physical education, both from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.
Dr. Aaron Andrews has joined Dr. Greg Pursley at PC Wellness Centers in Cape Girardeau.
With the addition of Andrews, PC Wellness Centers is able to offer additional services, including acupuncture and chiropractic neurology.
Andrews earned his chiropractic degree at Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis and is certified in acupuncture and auriculotherapy. He also has a specialty diplomate degree in chiropractic neurology, which allows him to treat conditions such as migraines, ADD/ADHD, post-stroke disorders MS, peripheral neuropathy and other neurological disorders.
The practice is at 5 Doctors' Park in Cape Girardeau, telephone (573) 335-9188.
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- Family nurse practitioner Patricia Peterson has joined Popular Bluff Neurology Specialists, a practice affiliated with Cape Girardeau-based Saint Francis Healthcare.
Peterson received an associate degree in nursing from Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri, in 2012, followed by a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Central Methodist University and a Master of Science in nursing in 2019 at South University in Savannah, Georgia, where she received her family nurse practitioner training.
In addition to being licensed as a registered nurse, family nurse practitioner and advanced practice registered nurse, Peterson is certified in advanced cardiac life support and basic life support.
Poplar Bluff Neurology, 2210 Barron Road, Suite 112 in Poplar Bluff, provides inpatient and outpatient neurological care
The Gibson Recovery Center in Cape Girardeau has been awarded a three-year reaccreditation by CARF, the Commission on the Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.
The accreditation is an indication Gibson Recovery Center has met or exceeded CARF standards and following a peer review process in which a team of surveyors determined during an on-site visit the facility's programs and services are of the highest quality, are measurable and are accountable.
Gibson Recovery Center is a not-for-profit organization with offices throughout Southeast Missouri, providing behavior health services since 1979.
The Gibson Center has received five consecutive three-year accreditations from CARF.
The public relations curriculum in Southeast Missouri State University's mass communication program has been recertified by the Public Relations Society of America (PRSA).
The six-year recertification will be officially presented in October during the PRSA's international conference in Nashville, Tennessee.
"Recertification is validation of the outstanding work of Southeast's public relations program in preparing students for careers in industry and other settings," said Rhonda Weller-Stilson, dean of the Holland College of Arts and Media at Southeast.
Southeast offers a Bachelor of Science in mass communications/public relations with coursework in principles, writing, ethics, production, research and strategy, strategic communication issues and campaigns and case studies. The program also offers a variety of experiential learning options including service-learning opportunities and experience with the recently rejuvenated student-run firm, Riverfront PR.
A pair of United Parcel Service drivers from the area were recently inducted into the UPS Circle of Honor in recognition of their consecutive years of accident-free drivers.
John Brown from Jackson and Darrell Nenninger of Oran, Missouri, are among 29 UPS drivers from Missouri who were recognized by the company for logging 25 years behind the wheel of their delivery trucks without an accident. Worldwide, the company added just more than 1,300 drivers to its Circle of Honor this year.
Missouri has 226 Circle of Honor drivers with a combined 6,210 years of accident-free driving.
Brown works out of the UPS distribution center in Earth City, Missouri, while Nenninger is based out of the company's Cape Girardeau location.
United Parcel Service has 129,000 small-package drivers around the world who log nearly 3.5 billion miles and deliver 5.5 billion packages annually.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's next First Friday Coffee will be from 7 until 8:30 a.m. Friday at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center. The topic of the March coffee program will be tax issues.
First Friday Coffees are free for chamber members and their guests.
The Cape Girardeau chamber will host a free business safety workshop from 8 until 10 a.m. March 12 at the chamber offices, 220 N. Fountain St.
In this workshop, Lt. Brad Smith of the Cape Girardeau Police Department will share tips on crime prevention for small businesses.
For more information or to register, contact the chamber (573) 335-3312.
DSW Development Corp. has filed a building permit to remodel the third floor of its offices at 101 S. Farrar Drive. Contractor for the $350,000 project is Columbia Construction Corp.
Dmitri Bell Sr. of Cape Girardeau has submitted a business license application to open Style Madness Clothing at 42 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. The business, according to the application, will be a retail and wholesale outlet for apparel and accessories.
In last week's Business Notebook, the name of the business Robert Spurlock filed a business license application for was incorrectly spelled. The correct spelling should have been Rebelution.
