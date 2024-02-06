Business Notebook: Jackson restaurant on the market for just under $2M

Delmonico's Steakhouse, 2951 Old Orchard Road in Jackson, just west of the Interstate 55-U.S. 61 interchange, is for sale.

Realtor Jared Ritter said the 10-year-old, 8,970-square foot building and the property it sits on (just under 1.4 acres) went on the market about a week and a half ago and is listed at $1,999,999. Restaurant equipment will be included in the sale, Ritter said.

Delmonico's, known for its steaks, chicken, seafood and buffet, is owned by Ackman & Ackman Properties LLC.

Schools plan career and job expos in March

Two area schools will host career expos and job fairs in the coming days.

More than 140 local, regional and national employers have reserved space to meet with Southeast Missouri State University students and alumni at the university's Spring 2020 Career Expo from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday at Southeast's Student Recreation Center.

The expo "is a great opportunity for employers to connect with student and find their next great employee," said Dan Presson, director of career services at Southeast.

More information about the career expo and is available by calling (573) 651-2583 or by visiting www.semo.edu/careers.

Shawnee Community College in Ullin, Illinois, will also host a job fair from 8:30 a.m. until noon March 18 on the school's main campus. More than 30 area employers will participate in the free event, which will be open to the public.

Job seekers should bring their resumes, dress professionally and be ready for on-the-spot interviews.

For more details about the Shawnee College job fair, contact the school's career services coordinator, Leslie Cornelious-Weldon, at (618) 634-3337.

Southeast ag faculty coedit publication

Michael Aide

Two agriculture professors at Southeast Missouri State University have been chosen to be lead co-editors of a new book series titled "Peatland Ecosystems."

Indi Braden

Michael Aide and Indi Braden were selected by global publisher IntechOpen based on their research on controlled drainage and other factors. Their research on preserving soil pathways after wetland conversion to cropland has been presented to the American Wetland Society.

The book series, which will be published this summer, will focus on wetland preservation, nutrient cycling and climate change and will feature an array of authors and experts from around the world. The series is intended to be a resource for researchers, biologists, geologists and soil scientists who work in the field of wetland management.

Disability employment summit scheduled

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- The Perry County Board for the Developmentally Disabled and County Disability Resources will host a disability employment summit from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. March 13 at the Perryville Higher Education Center, 108 S. Progress Drive in Perryville.

This free event will feature experts in the fields of Social Security work incentives, seizure disorders, disability rights, supported decision making and more and is geared to educators, businesses, agencies, advocates, parents and guardians.

For more information or to register, email jeangore@countydisabilityresources.org.

People on the Move

Joe Pujol

Joe Pujol, who has served as the interim dean of Southeast Missouri State University's College of Education, Health and Human Studies since June, has been named dean of the college. His appointment became effective Sunday.

The College of Education, Health and Human Studies comprises about 2,200 undergraduate majors in child and family studies; communication disorders; elementary, early and special education; kinesiology, nutrition and recreation; leadership, middle and secondary education; and nursing. The college also has about 630 graduate students.

Before serving as interim dean, Pujol was chairman of the university's Department of Kinesiology, Nutrition and Recreation. He holds the rank of professor of exercise science and has been a Southeast faculty member for 24 years, 15 of which were spent as a department chairman.

Pujol holds a doctoral degree with a major in human performance studies and an emphasis in exercise physiology from the University of Alabama. He also holds a master's degree in education and a Bachelor of Science in physical education, both from the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

Dr. Aaron Andrews

Dr. Aaron Andrews has joined Dr. Greg Pursley at PC Wellness Centers in Cape Girardeau.

With the addition of Andrews, PC Wellness Centers is able to offer additional services, including acupuncture and chiropractic neurology.

Andrews earned his chiropractic degree at Logan College of Chiropractic in St. Louis and is certified in acupuncture and auriculotherapy. He also has a specialty diplomate degree in chiropractic neurology, which allows him to treat conditions such as migraines, ADD/ADHD, post-stroke disorders MS, peripheral neuropathy and other neurological disorders.

The practice is at 5 Doctors' Park in Cape Girardeau, telephone (573) 335-9188.

