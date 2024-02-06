Residential construction in Jackson increased significantly in 2020 compared to 2019, but the value of commercial construction projects was down more than 50% last year, according to a new report from the city's planning office.
A tally of the city's 2020 building permits by Jackson building and planning manager Janet Sanders showed total construction values in Jackson totaled $27,020,061 last year, about $5.2 million less than 2019, when construction projects in Jackson amounted to $32,279,723.
Jackson issued 42 single-family home construction permits in 2020, with a calculated construction value of $7,384,155 based on estimated square footage costs. That was up from 29 permits issued in 2019, with an estimated value of $5,231,153, but only about half of the 80 single-family home permits issued in 2016, the highest number in the past five years.
Jackson's average new home construction value last year was calculated at $175,813, down slightly from the 2019 average value of $180,385.
There were 53 permits issued last year for residential additions and remodeling projects in Jackson with a total declared value of $760,922, while in 2019, the city issued 54 residential remodeling project permits at a value of $695,793.
As for commercial construction, Jackson issued permits for nine new commercial buildings in 2020, with a total calculated value of $9,170,081. In 2019, Jackson issued twice as many (18) permits for new commercial buildings with a total estimated value of $18,836,251, the highest amount — both in terms of number of permits and total value — in the past five years.
There were 31 commercial remodeling and addition project permits issued in Jackson last year, with a construction value of $5,126,083, up from 21 projects totaling $3,033,251 in 2019.
The top five construction permits issued in Jackson last year, in terms of estimated value, were:
Among miscellaneous construction permits issued in Jackson last year, along with total values, compared to 2019 numbers included:
As of last week, the City of Cape Girardeau had not issued a summary of residential and commercial building permits issued in 2020.
Ford and Sons Funeral Home recently leased a building at 729 Enterprise St. in Cape Girardeau for use as a crematorium.
According to Ford and Sons vice president Josh Ford, the move allows the organization to provide cremation services without outsourcing to other providers.
Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate handled the leasing arrangements.
Old Town Cape Inc. will hold an open meeting for anyone interested in vending, volunteering or demonstration performances during the 2021 Cape Riverfront Market season.
The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Wheel House, above Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge, 19 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. The meeting area is large enough to accommodate social distancing, although Old Town Cape will require face coverings to be worn during the meeting.
The Riverfront Market is looking for vendors of farm goods such as fruits, vegetables, meats and cheeses, as well as specialty items such as baked goods, prepared foods and artisan crafts.
More information about vendor rules and regulations are available on the Old Town Cape website, www.downtowncapegirardeau.com, or by emailing caperiverfrontmarket@gmail.com.
The application deadline for three health care programs at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff, Missouri — the college's Associate of Applied Science in nursing (RN) day program, the evening LPN-to-RN bridge program and the school's occupational therapy assistant (OTA) program — is March 1.
The two-year AAS in nursing program is designed to prepare students to apply for licensure as a registered nurse. According to the U.S. Bureau of labor Statistics, the job outlook for registered nurses is excellent now and well into the future. In addition, compensation and benefits, as well as diverse opportunities for continuing education and professional growth, make nursing an attractive career, according to Staci Foster, chairwoman of nursing and allied health at Three Rivers
The LPN-to-RN bridge program is intended to help licensed practical nurses in Missouri earn an associate degree and prepare them for licensure by examination to become registered nurses. On average, registered nurses earn higher salaries, perform at higher skill levels, and enjoy more advancement opportunities than LPNs, Foster said.
Meanwhile, the occupational therapy assistant program at Three Rivers prepares students to practice as certified occupational therapy assistants after meeting certification and state licensure standards.
More information about all three programs, including admission requirements, is available online at www.trcc.edu/admissions/application or by calling Foster at (573) 840-9672.
Veterinarian Dr. Cynthia McDowell of Cross Point Animal Hospital, 2601 Hopper Road in Cape Girardeau, has received a Master of Science in traditional Chinese veterinary medicine.
McDowell's new degree required completion of 36 credit hours of course work followed by peer reviewed research and a thesis presentation.
The new degree gives her proficiency in the application of veterinary acupuncture, herbal treatment, food therapy and Tui-na for individual animals. While participating in the program, McDowell studied under internationally acclaimed experts in the field of traditional Chinese veterinary medicine, as well as tour and study in Mongolia and China.
McDowell earned her degree in veterinary medicine at the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine and practiced in the St. Louis area before moving to Southeast Missouri and founding Cross Point Animal Hospital in 1988, providing pet owners with knowledge and care options relative to all aspects of small animal medicine, surgery, referral and case management.
As a member of the Missouri Veterinary Medical Association, McDowell has served on the association's peer review and animal welfare committees. She has also served with the Missouri Volunteer Veterinary Corps. As a member of the Western Veterinary Conference, a worldwide organization of more than 13,000 veterinary professionals, she has served as a director and member of the board of governors and was one of only two female presidents to serve in that position during the conference's 80-year history.
Scott T. Drury, president of Bloomsdale Excavating Co. Inc., has been elected chairman of the Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) Board of Directors.
AGCMO represents the construction industry throughout Missouri, representing hundreds of commercial, industrial and heavy construction companies, as well as industry partners and related firms in 110 Missouri counties.
In 2020, AGCMO was named large Chapter of the Year by AGC of America. The state organization operates offices in St. Louis, Jefferson City and Springfield. More information is available at www.agcmo.org.
