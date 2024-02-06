Residential construction in Jackson increased significantly in 2020 compared to 2019, but the value of commercial construction projects was down more than 50% last year, according to a new report from the city's planning office.

A tally of the city's 2020 building permits by Jackson building and planning manager Janet Sanders showed total construction values in Jackson totaled $27,020,061 last year, about $5.2 million less than 2019, when construction projects in Jackson amounted to $32,279,723.

Jackson issued 42 single-family home construction permits in 2020, with a calculated construction value of $7,384,155 based on estimated square footage costs. That was up from 29 permits issued in 2019, with an estimated value of $5,231,153, but only about half of the 80 single-family home permits issued in 2016, the highest number in the past five years.

Jackson's average new home construction value last year was calculated at $175,813, down slightly from the 2019 average value of $180,385.

There were 53 permits issued last year for residential additions and remodeling projects in Jackson with a total declared value of $760,922, while in 2019, the city issued 54 residential remodeling project permits at a value of $695,793.

As for commercial construction, Jackson issued permits for nine new commercial buildings in 2020, with a total calculated value of $9,170,081. In 2019, Jackson issued twice as many (18) permits for new commercial buildings with a total estimated value of $18,836,251, the highest amount — both in terms of number of permits and total value — in the past five years.

There were 31 commercial remodeling and addition project permits issued in Jackson last year, with a construction value of $5,126,083, up from 21 projects totaling $3,033,251 in 2019.

The top five construction permits issued in Jackson last year, in terms of estimated value, were:

K-Coe Isom office building, 2130 E. Main St. — $3,239,520.

Saint Francis Healthcare System medical office building, 2130 E. Jackson Blvd. — $2,315,264.

Scooter's Coffee, 601 E. Jackson Blvd. — $1,067,001.

Storage units, 1403 S. Hope St. — $975,585.

Blazin' Car Wash, 3103 E. Jackson Blvd. — $569,777.

Among miscellaneous construction permits issued in Jackson last year, along with total values, compared to 2019 numbers included:

Duplexes — eight permits in 2020, valued at $2,283,675, compared to 10 in 2019, valued at $2,407,125.

Apartments/townhouses — zero permits issued in 2020 compared to 1 in 2019, valued at $237,967.

Accessory buildings, residential and commercial — 30 permits issued in 2020, valued at $305,090, compared to 30 in 2019, valued at $156,820.

Pools — 28 permits issued in 2020, valued at $772,079, compared to 10 issued in 2019, valued at $511,457.

As of last week, the City of Cape Girardeau had not issued a summary of residential and commercial building permits issued in 2020.

Ford and Sons Funeral Home recently leased this building, at 749 Enterprise St. in Cape Girardeau, for use as a crematorium. Submitted

Cape funeral home adds crematorium

Ford and Sons Funeral Home recently leased a building at 729 Enterprise St. in Cape Girardeau for use as a crematorium.

According to Ford and Sons vice president Josh Ford, the move allows the organization to provide cremation services without outsourcing to other providers.

Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Commercial Real Estate handled the leasing arrangements.

Vendor meeting set for OTC's 2021 Riverfront Market

Old Town Cape Inc. will hold an open meeting for anyone interested in vending, volunteering or demonstration performances during the 2021 Cape Riverfront Market season.

The meeting is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Wheel House, above Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant and Lounge, 19 N. Water St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. The meeting area is large enough to accommodate social distancing, although Old Town Cape will require face coverings to be worn during the meeting.