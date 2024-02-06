Business Notebook: Jackson, Cape chambers prepare for annual banquets

January is the month for Jackson's and Cape Girardeau's annual chambers of commerce banquet and installation events.

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce holds its event the second Friday in January, this year on Jan. 12, chamber executive director Brian Gerau said.

About 600 RSVPs are anticipated for the 2018 event, Gerau said.

"Due to the growth in attendance throughout the years, this banquet has had to relocate four times, going from the Knights of Columbus of Jackson basement with an attendance of 100 to now the Jackson Civic Center with six times that attendance," he said.

The Jackson Area Chamber will incorporate major accomplishments in 2017: earning the Missouri Chamber of the Year award and the Better Business Bureau's Torch award, Gerau said.

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce holds its annual awards banquet Jan. 11, 2013, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. Southeast Missourian file

Award winners in business, industry, philanthropy and education also will be recognized, and about 65 area businesses will decorate the banquet's tables.

New executive officers also will be installed to the board of directors, Gerau said.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner is an opportunity for recognitions, said vice president of community development Kim Voelker.

Each year, the Cape Girardeau chamber presents the Small Business of the Year, the Rush H. Limbaugh and Ambassador of the Year awards, Voelker said.

The banquet will be Jan. 26 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau, Voelker said, with cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.

Previously, attendance has been at about 850, Voelker said, but this year, attendance will be capped at 800 because of the location. The chamber is asking people to respond early to invitations since seating is limited, Voelker added.

Reservation deadline is Jan. 12.

BOLD Marketing in new location

BOLD Marketing is in a new location at 1922 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, owner Dana Thomas said. Office space has doubled from 2,000 square feet to 4,000, with another 2,000 square feet of training and event-center space adjoined in the same building.

The site of the former Rental Land tool rental business, the new location offers several amenities, and is the fourth location for BOLD Marketing since it opened in 2008, Thomas said.

Johannes Auto Sales in Jackson was named 2017 Gold Seal Member of the Year by the Automotive Recyclers Association. Pictured from left, J.D.Hopper, outgoing president of the ARA; Donna Schuette, vice president of Johannes Auto Sales Inc; and Amanda Matlock, chairwoman of the Gold Seal Committee. Submitted

Johannes Auto Sales honored

Johannes Auto Sales in Jackson has received national recognition as the 2017 Gold Seal Member of the Year at the national convention of the Automotive Recyclers Association in Dallas.