Business Notebook: Jackson, Cape chambers prepare for annual banquets

January is the month for Jackson's and Cape Girardeau's annual chambers of commerce banquet and installation events.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce holds its event the second Friday in January, this year on Jan. 12, chamber executive director Brian Gerau said.
About 600 RSVPs are anticipated for the 2018 event, Gerau said.
"Due to the growth in attendance throughout the years, this banquet has had to relocate four times, going from the Knights of Columbus of Jackson basement with an attendance of 100 to now the Jackson Civic Center with six times that attendance," he said.
The Jackson Area Chamber will incorporate major accomplishments in 2017: earning the Missouri Chamber of the Year award and the Better Business Bureau's Torch award, Gerau said.
Award winners in business, industry, philanthropy and education also will be recognized, and about 65 area businesses will decorate the banquet's tables.
New executive officers also will be installed to the board of directors, Gerau said.
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner is an opportunity for recognitions, said vice president of community development Kim Voelker.
Each year, the Cape Girardeau chamber presents the Small Business of the Year, the Rush H. Limbaugh and Ambassador of the Year awards, Voelker said.
The banquet will be Jan. 26 at the Drury Plaza Conference Center in Cape Girardeau, Voelker said, with cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m.
Previously, attendance has been at about 850, Voelker said, but this year, attendance will be capped at 800 because of the location. The chamber is asking people to respond early to invitations since seating is limited, Voelker added.
Reservation deadline is Jan. 12.
BOLD Marketing is in a new location at 1922 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau, owner Dana Thomas said. Office space has doubled from 2,000 square feet to 4,000, with another 2,000 square feet of training and event-center space adjoined in the same building.
The site of the former Rental Land tool rental business, the new location offers several amenities, and is the fourth location for BOLD Marketing since it opened in 2008, Thomas said.
Johannes Auto Sales in Jackson has received national recognition as the 2017 Gold Seal Member of the Year at the national convention of the Automotive Recyclers Association in Dallas.
To be eligible, rigorous safety, environmental and business standards set forth in the ARA Certified Automotive Recycler (CAR) and Green Recycled Parts programs had to be met, according to a company news release.
Johannes Auto Sales has been in the same location at 3239 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson since it began in 1963, and is still owned and operated by Jim Johannes and family. More information is available at johannesauto.com.
Nestle Purina PetCare Co. has been awarded a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2018.
The Employees' Choice Awards program relies solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide feedback on their jobs, work environments and companies via Glassdoor.
Nestle Purina has a 90-year history of making dog and cat food and litter brands, such as Purina ONE, Dog Chow, Friskies, Tidy Cats and Pro Plan. Nestle Purina employs more than 8,000 people across the U.S. between its headquarters in St. Louis and 20 manufacturing facilities across the country, including a facility in Bloomfield, Missouri.
"It's an honor to be recognized as a best place to work by Glassdoor for the fifth consecutive year," said Steve Degnan, Nestle Purina chief human-resources officer. "Our passionate associates make the culture at Purina, where we work every day to enrich the lives of pets and the people who love them."
Kasten Building Supply will hold a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Friday at 410 E. Adams St. in Jackson.
Heartland Chiropractic Center will hold a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m. Jan. 10 at 3874 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson.
The Arbors at Auburn Creek held a ribbon cutting Dec. 21 at 2906 Beavercreek Drive in Cape Girardeau.
The Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization (SEMPO) will hold community open house events for the draft Regional Bicycle and Pedestrian Plan on Jan. 9. Events will be from 3:30 to 5 p.m. at the Jackson Civic Center and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. The plan and a space for comments are online at surveymonkey.com/r/SEMPOBikePedComments.
Julie Palmer applied for a license to operate MOI (My Organizational Institute), an organizational, home-inventory and concierge service, on the sixth floor at Codefi, 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Opening date was listed as Dec. 1.
Kayla Scurlock applied for a license to operate The Empire Barber and Beauty Supply, a family barber shop, at 245 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau. Opening date was listed as Dec. 30.
William Palmer applied for a license to operate Comm-Agri Appraisal Services, a commercial, residential and agricultural appraisal service at 1021 N. Kingsway Drive, Suite 2, in Cape Girardeau. Opening date was listed as Jan. 1.
Elizabeth Ann Whitten applied for a license to operate A Lasting Image LLC, a permanent-makeup facility offering facial and paramedical tattooing, at 2907 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Opening date was listed as Dec. 11.
