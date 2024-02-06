Plans by Cape Girardeau city staff to take measures to improve congestion on Independence Street will affect business owners, both in the long- and short-term.

Laly Martinez, part owner of Muy Bueno Mexican restaurant at 1751 Independence St., said she sees a definite need for improvements to the street, especially along the stretch between Aldi and Walmart Neighborhood Market grocery stores.

But, proposed changes include measures to reduce left-hand turns, by adding concrete medians or, in Muy Bueno's case, closing one of the three entrances to the shared parking lot, and that could present challenges to business owners, Martinez said.

In all, seven commercial entrances on Independence Street, including one serving Arby's restaurant, would be closed permanently.

The project, estimated to cost $3.4 million, is intended to alleviate traffic congestion on the busy street, which sees up to 17,500 vehicles per day in the vicinity of the Kingshighway intersection.

Traffic at peak times is rough, Martinez said: People driving to and from work at rush hour, and students getting picked up or dropped off at Franklin Elementary or Central Junior High schools, both located close to Independence, contribute to the congestion.

Town Plaza has become more of a draw in the last few years particularly, Martinez said, and while that's wonderful for building owners and shoppers alike, that has also upped the traffic numbers in the area.

One proposal by the city that would close off one entrance to Muy Bueno's parking lot might cause some headaches for customers and delivery people accustomed to using that entrance, Martinez said, but that parking lot has two other entrances, so it might not be as much of a concern.

Martinez said she would like to see pedestrian walkways improved, too, since many people travel the area on foot.

"I don't think it will be too drastic, but we won't really know until it's done," Martinez said of the city's plans.

For more on the city's plans for Independence Street, go to semissourian.com/story/2579433.html.

Mortgage originator opening in Cape County

Jeff Hussey, a lending professional with 27 years of experience, is introducing The Mortgage Place during a news conference and reception from 4 to 6 p.m. today in the Marquette Tower lobby at 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, according to a news release.

The Mortgage Place will be a mortgage originator locally owned and operated in Cape Girardeau County, according to the release.

The Mortgage Place began as a local startup in the Marquette Tech District as a member at Codefi, and will leverage technology developed by NexSpring to give borrowers hundreds of loan options when purchasing, refinancing, constructing or obtaining a reverse mortgage. Hussey will begin each loan by compiling a selection of loan options using NexSpring's technology platform.

Hussey graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 1990. He began his professional career in auto lending and eventually transitioned into mortgage lending, the release stated.

Casino buffet closing

Farmer's Pick Buffet recently ceased to operate at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, and will be replaced by Farraddays', casino manager Lyle Randolph said.

New hours of operation went into effect Saturday.

Keller's and Lone Wolf Express will remain at current hours of operation, and coupons will be redeemed, Randolph said.

CarGO expanding to Marion, Illinois

Cape Girardeau-based transportation network company carGO Technologies will expand to Marion, Illinois, in February, according to a recent news release.

The company launched an on-demand ride service in February 2017 in Cape Girardeau, and began offering carGO Carryout, a food delivery service, in September 2017.

Services are offered in Cape Girardeau, Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Carbondale, Illinois, the release stated.