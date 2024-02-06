Hutson's, a landmark in downtown Cape Girardeau for 75 years, has rebranded itself as "Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore," after affiliating itself with the Ohio-based Big Sandy furniture store chain.
The affiliation with Big Sandy follows the bankruptcy in March of Art Van Furniture, which had been co-branded with Hutson's since mid-2018.
The "Art Van" logo on the Hutson's building was replaced last week with a "Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore" sign.
According to Wikipedia, Hutson's is Big Sandy's first Missouri location. In addition to the Cape Girardeau store, Big Sandy has outlets in Kentucky (Ashland, Grayson and Paintsville), West Virginia (Charleston, Teays Valley and Parkersburg) and Ohio (Dayton, Chillicothe, Lancaster, Portsmouth, South Point, Dublin, Columbus, Heath, Zanesville, Polaris and Reynoldsburg).
Big Sandy Superstore was founded in 1953 in Ashland, Kentucky, by Robert Van Hoose Sr. Now headquartered in Wheelersburg, Ohio, Big Sandy is listed among the nation's top 100 furniture retailers.
Businesses in Cape Girardeau County can be reimbursed for expenses related to COVID-19 out of the county's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund.
The county has designated Cape Girardeau Area Magnet as the organization responsible for reviewing reimbursement applications to determine eligibility and grant amounts. Awards will depend on the number of applicants, availability of funds and demonstrated need.
Funds distributed through the county's CARES Act fund must be used for expenditures directly related to COVID-19. Examples include costs for things such as sanitizer products, divider shields and personal protective equipment.
To be eligible for CARES Act funds, businesses must:
Additional requirements and qualifications are listed on the grant application form, which may be found online at www.reclaimourregion.com. Applications may be scanned and emailed to jvoss@capeareamagnet.com. They may also be hand-delivered or mailed to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet at 220 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.
Grant funding is limited and will be awarded until the appropriated funds are distributed. There is no limit on the amount of funds a business may request. However, the final awarded amount will depend on available funds. Businesses may apply for grants even if they have received funds through the Paycheck Protection Program or the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.
Cape Girardeau Area Magnet will notify applicants of their grant application status within 15 days of application submission and funds will be distributed to approved applicants via checks made out to the legal name of each business within 30 days of application submission.
SoutheastHEALTH is partnering with Kindred Healthcare LLC to provide post-acute health care services at Southeast Hospital.
The partnership between Southeast and Kindred became effective Aug. 1 and is centered on the hospital's 13-bed, all private room rehabilitation unit for patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, neurological disorders, orthopedic surgery and other conditions.
Kindred Healthcare provides physical, occupational and speech-language therapies at more than 1,500 hospitals and long-term care facilities in 46 states. The company has 31,800 employees and reports approximately $3.2 billion in annual revenue.
With Kindred, an interdisciplinary team including physicians, nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists and other health professionals design individualized treatment plans to help patients restore lost ability and function.
SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman said the combined partnership with Kindred "will bring care and support to a new level."
Aurora Medical Spa will open next Monday, Aug. 17, at 3117 Lexington Ave., Suite 103, in Cape Girardeau. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 3 o'clock that afternoon, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
The mission of Aurora Medical Spa, according to facility co-owner and aesthetic nurse practitioner Chelsey Becker, is to enhance the natural beauty of its clients by providing safe, high-quality care and patient education using the most advanced technology.
"Our priority is for all patients to feel like the best version of themselves while maintaining a natural aesthetic appearance," she said.
Aurora Medical Spa will offer a variety of non-invasive skin-care procedures, including Botox cosmetics, dermal fillers, medical microneedling, HydraFacial services, Diamond Glow treatments and chemical peels.
More information about Aurora Medical Spa is available online at www.auroramedicalspacape.com or by calling (573) 271-5120.
Construction started last week on Saint Francis Healthcare System's new primary and urgent care facility to be located at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd in Jackson.
The new facility will replace Immediate Convenient Care-Jackson at that location and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.
During construction, Immediate Convenient Care-Jackson has been closed. Saint Francis' Jackson Family Care office, 545 Broadridge Drive in Jackson, however, remains open for primary care services while Immediate Convenient Care, also affiliated with Saint Francis, is available for urgent care needs. Immediate Convenient Care is at 1702 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
With the new -- and very challenging -- school year about to begin in most school districts, Krispy Kreme locations across the nation, including the one in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza, are honoring educators this week with free coffee and doughnuts.
Through Friday of this week, teachers can receive one free glazed doughnut and a regular sized coffee by showing a school badge or other school identification. The free doughnut and coffee offer is available through drive-through and in-shop takeout only.
Krispy Kreme has also designated this Tuesday a "Straight A Tuesday" and will give a free "Straight A Dozen" with every pickup, drive-through or delivery order with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts. Each "Straight A Dozen" includes three specially decorated doughnuts along with nine glazed doughnuts.
Murphy Business of Cape Girardeau has introduced a new service called "value coaching," designed to help business owners be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to preparing their businesses for sale.
"Every business owner will eventually exit their business," according to a Murphy news release. "Failing to prepare could be devastating. They may find out the business is not sellable, worth what they need to retire, or structured properly."
Murphy's value coaching packages are designed to provide business owners with an annual valuation, helping them keep their fingers on the pulse of what their businesses are worth. The service also includes monthly videos covering steps business owners should take to prepare their businesses for sale. Top tier coaching package subscribers also receive individualized quarterly coaching "to really maximize their investment," according to the news release.
More details are available at www.murphybusinessofcape.com or by calling (573) 335-1885.
Dr. Lynne Skaryak has joined the medical staff at Southeast Hospital.
She has become affiliated with SoutheastHEALTH Heart, Lung & Vascular Services, joining cardiothoracic surgeons Paul Robison and George Berberian in the practice of thoracic surgery.
Skaryak brings more than 20 years of surgical experience to Southeast. She received her medical degree from Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and was a cardiothoracic resident and chief resident at Duke University Medical Center.
Before coming to Cape Girardeau, Skaryak was on the medical staff at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center in Chesapeake, Virginia. Prior to that, she served as head of thoracic surgery at Sinai Hospital and Medstar Good Samaritan Hospital, both in Baltimore.
Philip Moore and David Shell have new positions in the Banterra Bank organization.
Moore, who has been a leader for Banterra's Cape Girardeau team since 2017, has been promoted to market executive for the bank's Southeast Missouri region, while Shell, who joined Banterra in 2019 as senior commercial lender, has been promoted to assistant market executive for the region.
Before joining Banterra in 2017, Moore was vice president and commercial lender at The Bank of Missouri in Jackson, where he was employed since 2010. Before that, he was with Regions Bank in Cape Girardeau, serving as vice president. He also served as branch manager and community banking manager with Regions Bank.
Shell was senior vice president of commercial lending at First State Community Bank before joining Banterra. Prior to that, he was senior vice president of commercial lending at Commerce Bank in Cape Girardeau for 10 years and served in various bank leadership roles throughout Southeast Missouri for 14 years before that.
SIKESTON, Mo. -- Greg Cunningham has been named the new president and chief executive officer of Farm Credit Southeast Missouri. His appointment became effective Aug. 1.
Cunningham succeeds Bob Smith, who will retire this fall after 42 years with Farm Credit.
Before joining Farm Credit Southeast Missouri, Cunningham served as president and CEO of Farm Credit of Florida. He has also served as the president and CEO of Legacy Ag Credit in Texas and has worked at Farm Credit organizations in Alabama, North Carolina and Louisiana.
He began his career in financial services with the Federal Land Bank of Lake Providence, Louisiana, after receiving his undergraduate degree from Louisiana Tech University in Ruston.
He was involved in 4-H and Future Farmers of America during his high school and college years. He also served 21 years in the Army National Guard.
Headquartered in Sikeston, Farm Credit Southeast Missouri is a $750 million agricultural lending cooperative serving the Southeast Missouri counties of Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.
Elite Travel Inc. of Cape Girardeau recently received the Diamond Producer Award for Karisma Hotels & Resorts.
Awarded during the annual Gourmet Inclusive Vacation Consultant Awards and Sales & Marketing Forum in the Riviera Maya region of Mexico, the award is given to top travel agencies in North America that have shown strong partnership with the Karisma brand as well as dedication to the success of the Gourmet Inclusive program.
Founded in 1992, Elite Travel is the only Gourmet Inclusive travel agency in Southeast Missouri. Gourmet Inclusive resorts in the Riviera Maya region include El Dorado Spa Resorts & Hotels and Azul Hotels by Karisma.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly Business After Hours membership gathering at 5 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Missouri Extension office, 684 Jackson Trail in Jackson. Face masks will be required and attendees are asked to observe social-distancing guidelines.
n
The Chaffee Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting Wednesday at Chaffee Drug Store, formerly Medicap Pharmacy, 211 W. Yoakum Ave. in Chaffee.
Matthew Ryan Hester of Jackson has applied for a Cape Girardeau business license to open The Hester Agency LLC, a property, casualty, life and retirement insurance agency at 835 N. Kingshighway, Suite 102. Hester is purchasing the Allstate Insurance agency operated by Kathy Darby at 1301 N. Kingshighway and will open it as The Hester Agency on Oct. 1, according to the license application.
n
Andrea Danielle Dienstbach of Cape Girardeau submitted a business license application last week with the City of Cape Girardeau to operate a mobile snow cone and ice cream business called 5 7 Treats. According to the application, 5 7 Treats will be operational as of Aug. 24.
n
A Cape Girardeau business license application was filed last week by Casey Nichole Petzoldt of Cape Girardeau who has opened Candids LLC at 1836 Broadway, offering photography services and printed products. The business also operates under the name Candids by Casey.
