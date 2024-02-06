Hutson's, a landmark in downtown Cape Girardeau for 75 years, has rebranded itself as "Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore," after affiliating itself with the Ohio-based Big Sandy furniture store chain.

The affiliation with Big Sandy follows the bankruptcy in March of Art Van Furniture, which had been co-branded with Hutson's since mid-2018.

The "Art Van" logo on the Hutson's building was replaced last week with a "Hutson's Big Sandy Superstore" sign.

According to Wikipedia, Hutson's is Big Sandy's first Missouri location. In addition to the Cape Girardeau store, Big Sandy has outlets in Kentucky (Ashland, Grayson and Paintsville), West Virginia (Charleston, Teays Valley and Parkersburg) and Ohio (Dayton, Chillicothe, Lancaster, Portsmouth, South Point, Dublin, Columbus, Heath, Zanesville, Polaris and Reynoldsburg).

Big Sandy Superstore was founded in 1953 in Ashland, Kentucky, by Robert Van Hoose Sr. Now headquartered in Wheelersburg, Ohio, Big Sandy is listed among the nation's top 100 furniture retailers.

CARES Act funds available to Cape County businesses

Businesses in Cape Girardeau County can be reimbursed for expenses related to COVID-19 out of the county's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act fund.

The county has designated Cape Girardeau Area Magnet as the organization responsible for reviewing reimbursement applications to determine eligibility and grant amounts. Awards will depend on the number of applicants, availability of funds and demonstrated need.

Funds distributed through the county's CARES Act fund must be used for expenditures directly related to COVID-19. Examples include costs for things such as sanitizer products, divider shields and personal protective equipment.

To be eligible for CARES Act funds, businesses must:

Provide proof (receipts) that expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19.

Show expenses were not anticipated in business budgets most recently approved as of March 27, 2020.

Have incurred COVID-related expenses between March 1 and Dec. 30, 2020.

Be located in Cape Girardeau County and funds must be spent in the county, as well.

Additional requirements and qualifications are listed on the grant application form, which may be found online at www.reclaimourregion.com. Applications may be scanned and emailed to jvoss@capeareamagnet.com. They may also be hand-delivered or mailed to Cape Girardeau Area Magnet at 220 N. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau.

Grant funding is limited and will be awarded until the appropriated funds are distributed. There is no limit on the amount of funds a business may request. However, the final awarded amount will depend on available funds. Businesses may apply for grants even if they have received funds through the Paycheck Protection Program or the Small Business Administration's Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program.

Cape Girardeau Area Magnet will notify applicants of their grant application status within 15 days of application submission and funds will be distributed to approved applicants via checks made out to the legal name of each business within 30 days of application submission.

SoutheastHEALTH begins rehabilitation partnership

SoutheastHEALTH is partnering with Kindred Healthcare LLC to provide post-acute health care services at Southeast Hospital.

The partnership between Southeast and Kindred became effective Aug. 1 and is centered on the hospital's 13-bed, all private room rehabilitation unit for patients recovering from stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, neurological disorders, orthopedic surgery and other conditions.

Kindred Healthcare provides physical, occupational and speech-language therapies at more than 1,500 hospitals and long-term care facilities in 46 states. The company has 31,800 employees and reports approximately $3.2 billion in annual revenue.

With Kindred, an interdisciplinary team including physicians, nurses, physical therapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists and other health professionals design individualized treatment plans to help patients restore lost ability and function.

SoutheastHEALTH president and CEO Ken Bateman said the combined partnership with Kindred "will bring care and support to a new level."

Aurora Medical Spa, 3117 Lexington Ave., Suite 103, in Cape Girardeau, will open next Monday, Aug. 17. Submitted

New medical spa opening next week

Chelsey Becker

Aurora Medical Spa will open next Monday, Aug. 17, at 3117 Lexington Ave., Suite 103, in Cape Girardeau. A ribbon cutting is scheduled for 3 o'clock that afternoon, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.

The mission of Aurora Medical Spa, according to facility co-owner and aesthetic nurse practitioner Chelsey Becker, is to enhance the natural beauty of its clients by providing safe, high-quality care and patient education using the most advanced technology.

"Our priority is for all patients to feel like the best version of themselves while maintaining a natural aesthetic appearance," she said.

Aurora Medical Spa will offer a variety of non-invasive skin-care procedures, including Botox cosmetics, dermal fillers, medical microneedling, HydraFacial services, Diamond Glow treatments and chemical peels.

More information about Aurora Medical Spa is available online at www.auroramedicalspacape.com or by calling (573) 271-5120.

Saint Francis starts work on new medical clinic in Jackson

Construction started last week on Saint Francis Healthcare System's new primary and urgent care facility to be located at 2130 E. Jackson Blvd in Jackson.

The new facility will replace Immediate Convenient Care-Jackson at that location and is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.

During construction, Immediate Convenient Care-Jackson has been closed. Saint Francis' Jackson Family Care office, 545 Broadridge Drive in Jackson, however, remains open for primary care services while Immediate Convenient Care, also affiliated with Saint Francis, is available for urgent care needs. Immediate Convenient Care is at 1702 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Krispy Kreme honors educators this week

With the new -- and very challenging -- school year about to begin in most school districts, Krispy Kreme locations across the nation, including the one in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza, are honoring educators this week with free coffee and doughnuts.

Through Friday of this week, teachers can receive one free glazed doughnut and a regular sized coffee by showing a school badge or other school identification. The free doughnut and coffee offer is available through drive-through and in-shop takeout only.

Krispy Kreme has also designated this Tuesday a "Straight A Tuesday" and will give a free "Straight A Dozen" with every pickup, drive-through or delivery order with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts. Each "Straight A Dozen" includes three specially decorated doughnuts along with nine glazed doughnuts.

Murphy Business adds new 'value' service

Murphy Business of Cape Girardeau has introduced a new service called "value coaching," designed to help business owners be proactive instead of reactive when it comes to preparing their businesses for sale.