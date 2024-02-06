Business notebook: Holt Electrical opens new location in Cape

St. Louis-based Holt Electrical Supplies' newest branch has opened in Cape Girardeau, offering wholesale electrical distribution.

"Anything that has electrical in your home or business, that's what we sell," said Holt's director of operations, Bob Watson. "We sell to contractors and electricians; people who install electrical services."

He said the company has been working almost a year and a half getting the business up and running.

The new location, at 2002 N. Kingshighway, is Holt's sixth store and marks the farthest from their St. Louis headquarters to date.

"We recognized the market is a sprawling city that's growing," Watson said. "And where there's growth, there's construction."

Holt Electrical Supplies is located at 2002 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

The store's soft opening was a week ago, and Watson said a grand opening will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

Holt Electrical Supplies has been a family-owned business since 1960, and Watson said he expects its business ethic to fit well with the Cape Girardeau market.