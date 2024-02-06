All sections
BusinessApril 24, 2017

Business notebook: Holt Electrical opens new location in Cape

St. Louis-based Holt Electrical Supplies' newest branch has opened in Cape Girardeau, offering wholesale electrical distribution. "Anything that has electrical in your home or business, that's what we sell," said Holt's director of operations, Bob Watson. "We sell to contractors and electricians; people who install electrical services."...

Tyler Graef
Bob Watson, director of operations for Holt Electrical Supplies, poses for a photo Friday at the business in Cape Girardeau.
Bob Watson, director of operations for Holt Electrical Supplies, poses for a photo Friday at the business in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

St. Louis-based Holt Electrical Supplies' newest branch has opened in Cape Girardeau, offering wholesale electrical distribution.

"Anything that has electrical in your home or business, that's what we sell," said Holt's director of operations, Bob Watson. "We sell to contractors and electricians; people who install electrical services."

He said the company has been working almost a year and a half getting the business up and running.

The new location, at 2002 N. Kingshighway, is Holt's sixth store and marks the farthest from their St. Louis headquarters to date.

"We recognized the market is a sprawling city that's growing," Watson said. "And where there's growth, there's construction."

Holt Electrical Supplies is located at 2002 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Holt Electrical Supplies is located at 2002 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

The store's soft opening was a week ago, and Watson said a grand opening will be scheduled in the coming weeks.

Holt Electrical Supplies has been a family-owned business since 1960, and Watson said he expects its business ethic to fit well with the Cape Girardeau market.

"[We] came to Cape not to compete, but to do what we do and let the business come that way," he said. "We earn it."

While Watson's overall task has been to develop the Cape Girardeau location, the office will be staffed by four local employees with more than 70 combined years of experience.

"They know this market," Watson said. "They know the customers. ... I feel like we've picked some of the best guys in the industry."

Salesman Trea Hill said based on his familiarity with Cape Girardeau, Holt Electrical Supplies brings a new resource to the market.

"I would say [Holt Electrical Supplies] has a common-sense approach to electrical distribution," Hill said. "Selection and variety."

"Product depth is probably one of our main claims to success," Watson said. "We've got over half a million dollars of product in this one store."

That variety, he said, has been shown to be a boon to contractors.

"We're going to love it. Now it's just a matter of getting folks to come in," Hill said. "I'm excited for this place, and I'm excited for Cape Girardeau."

tgraef@semissourian.com (573) 388-3627

Business
