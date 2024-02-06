All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessNovember 27, 2017
Business Notebook: Holiday, traditions boost Jackson tree farm
Now in its 29th Christmas season, Meier Horse Shoe Pines holds firm to its core: family tradition. Not just for the Meier family, but for families who come each year to pick out their Christmas-celebration focal point. The tree farm, located about a mile from Route PP on County Road 330 in Jackson, welcomes people hunting for a live Christmas tree, while people looking for ornaments or other gifts can step inside the gift shop, which is part of a large barn co-owner Teresa Meier said was built in the late 1990s from timber cut on the family's 250-acre farm next door.. ...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Teresa and Steve Meier pose for a photo Friday at their farm Meier Horse Shoe Pines in Jackson.
Teresa and Steve Meier pose for a photo Friday at their farm Meier Horse Shoe Pines in Jackson.Andrew J. Whitaker

Now in its 29th Christmas season, Meier Horse Shoe Pines holds firm to its core: family tradition.

Not just for the Meier family, but for families who come each year to pick out their Christmas-celebration focal point.

The tree farm, located about a mile from Route PP on County Road 330 in Jackson, welcomes people hunting for a live Christmas tree, while people looking for ornaments or other gifts can step inside the gift shop, which is part of a large barn co-owner Teresa Meier said was built in the late 1990s from timber cut on the family's 250-acre farm next door.

Behind the shop is the "wreath room," where workers build wreaths and decorative "kissing balls" from fresh greenery. Bows and other decorations are added, then the wreaths go on the walls in the storage barn or into the walk-in cooler that dates from the early 1900s.

Meier said everyone in the business has other jobs, except her husband, Steve, the farm's other owner, who retired from his day job.

People walk around Friday at Meier Horse Shoe Pines in Jackson.
People walk around Friday at Meier Horse Shoe Pines in Jackson.Andrew J. Whitaker

"That's why we're a weekend-only shop," Meier said, laughing.

A wagon drawn by two Belgian horses carries people up the hill into the tree farm, adding atmosphere and practicality -- it's a bit of a hike from the gift shop to the trees.

People pick the tree they're after, Meier said, and a tag is attached to the tree. Afterward, workers cut the tree down and bring it back to the barn for processing.

Dead needles are shaken off with one machine. A perfectly centered hole is drilled into the tree trunk with another machine. That way, the tree stands upright on a spike in a sturdy base built on-site from rebar and a wide plastic bowl.

Meier said part of the company mission also is education.

People ride on a horse-drawn wagon Friday at Meier Horse Shoe Pines in Jackson.
People ride on a horse-drawn wagon Friday at Meier Horse Shoe Pines in Jackson.Andrew J. Whitaker

"We have a generation of people who grew up with artificial trees," she said. An instruction sheet on how to care for a live tree goes home with each tree sold.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Meier said she's seem her customers' children grow up, just as her customers have seen her children grow. It's central to the business, but, of course, it helps to love the holiday's trappings.

"If it's Christmas," Meier said, "you name it, I'm ready."

Qdoba in Cape lands honor

Qdoba Mexican Eats, the fast-casual restaurant best-known for its three-cheese queso, honored the Cape Girardeau franchisee as the first recipient of its Guest Service Award.

From left, Deana Baker, Teaunah Kee, Richard Davidson and Stephanie Hagler pose for a photo at the Cape Girardeau Qdoba.
From left, Deana Baker, Teaunah Kee, Richard Davidson and Stephanie Hagler pose for a photo at the Cape Girardeau Qdoba.Submitted photo

Out of over 700 restaurants nationwide, Richard Davidson and his staff have been named No. 1 in customer satisfaction and food quality.

Davidson and his father-in-law, Jerry Wieser, opened the Cape Girardeau Qdoba in September 2009.

Massage salon to hold ribbon cutting

Caring Caress Massage & Wellness will hold a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Tuesday at 204 W. Washington St., Unit 4, in Jackson.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

204 W. Washington St., Jackson, Mo.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessSep. 30
Global markets get bumpy ride, as Japan's stocks slump while...
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebra...
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about money matters more than ever
BusinessSep. 27
Investing in Financial Literacy: Why teaching kids about money matters more than ever
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home prices, market shifts
BusinessSep. 27
Real estate roundtable provides insights on rising home prices, market shifts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy