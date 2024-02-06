Business Notebook: Holiday, traditions boost Jackson tree farm

Now in its 29th Christmas season, Meier Horse Shoe Pines holds firm to its core: family tradition.

Not just for the Meier family, but for families who come each year to pick out their Christmas-celebration focal point.

The tree farm, located about a mile from Route PP on County Road 330 in Jackson, welcomes people hunting for a live Christmas tree, while people looking for ornaments or other gifts can step inside the gift shop, which is part of a large barn co-owner Teresa Meier said was built in the late 1990s from timber cut on the family's 250-acre farm next door.

Behind the shop is the "wreath room," where workers build wreaths and decorative "kissing balls" from fresh greenery. Bows and other decorations are added, then the wreaths go on the walls in the storage barn or into the walk-in cooler that dates from the early 1900s.

Meier said everyone in the business has other jobs, except her husband, Steve, the farm's other owner, who retired from his day job.

People walk around Friday at Meier Horse Shoe Pines in Jackson. Andrew J. Whitaker

"That's why we're a weekend-only shop," Meier said, laughing.

A wagon drawn by two Belgian horses carries people up the hill into the tree farm, adding atmosphere and practicality -- it's a bit of a hike from the gift shop to the trees.

People pick the tree they're after, Meier said, and a tag is attached to the tree. Afterward, workers cut the tree down and bring it back to the barn for processing.

Dead needles are shaken off with one machine. A perfectly centered hole is drilled into the tree trunk with another machine. That way, the tree stands upright on a spike in a sturdy base built on-site from rebar and a wide plastic bowl.

Meier said part of the company mission also is education.

People ride on a horse-drawn wagon Friday at Meier Horse Shoe Pines in Jackson. Andrew J. Whitaker

"We have a generation of people who grew up with artificial trees," she said. An instruction sheet on how to care for a live tree goes home with each tree sold.