Gabriel's Food + Wine at 127 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau is authentic. That's a claim many restaurants make, but owner Gabriele Ruggieri is from Palermo, Italy, and his family is from Sicily. He drew from that experience to build not just a restaurant, but an experience, with head chef Jeremy Bourland and team.

Ruggieri moved to the United States in 2011, he said, and was working in a restaurant at Epcot at Walt Disney World in Florida when he met Casey Bauer, now Ruggieri, on vacation with her sister and friends.

"My wife was born and raised in Cape Girardeau," Ruggieri said, which is how they ended up here.

This isn't the first restaurant venture for Ruggieri and Bourland. Together, they worked at Ciao under then-owner Su Hill when the restaurant was first open, they said, and after they worked together, they each moved on to other opportunities and kept in touch.

Jeremy Bourland, left, and Gabriele Ruggieri show the wine rack Friday at Gabriel's Food + Wine, 127 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

It's fortunate they did, Ruggieri said, because when the space at 127 N. Main St. came open, he saw a chance to live his passion and his dream.

Ruggieri said he had always wanted to have an intimate restaurant with the kitchen in the center, to create a connection among the chef, the food, the guest.

Of course, the decor helps, he acknowledged.

Dark wood and warm-toned walls, a chandelier and oil paintings, hint at old-world Italy, while the marble countertops were sourced locally from Liley Monument Works in Marble Hill, Missouri.

Jeremy Bourland, left, and Gabriele Ruggieri stand at the bar Friday at Gabriel's Food + Wine, 127 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

With only 11 tables, the place is small but to make it bigger would be to lose the feel he wants, Ruggieri said.

"I want to be genuine, as much as I can," he said.

To that end, Bourland said, they import as many ingredients as they can from small suppliers in Italy. Grains from family-owned farms, organic pasta, olive oil from a single producer -- it all contributes to the overall experience, Bourland said.

He then gestured to the wall of products he referred to as "the pantry," where many items from the menu can be bought by customers, "to give them a sense of ownership with the experience," Bourland said.

"The details make all the difference," Ruggieri said, nodding agreement.

Jeremy Bourland, left, and Gabriele Ruggieri pose for a photo in the dining area Friday at Gabriel's Food + Wine, 127 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

Park West welcomes new occupants

Two long-term leases at Park West Shopping Center at 201 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau have been completed, said Tom Kelsey, commercial broker with Lorimont Place Ltd., who handled the lease transaction for both spaces.