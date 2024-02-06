Rick Hetzel has worn many hats in his career. The former chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department founded R. Hetzel properties in 2003, and is a co-owner of Amanzi Hydroponics Farm, a hydroponic farming operation in Sikeston, Missouri, with Steve Hamra.

But Hetzel isn't stopping there.

Saint Francis Healthcare System and foundation have teamed up with Hetzel and Cheryl Mothes to open Fresh Healthy Café, which opened Sunday, according to a news release.

The restaurant's focus is healthy, fast-casual food, according to the release, and is one of several locations worldwide.

The interior of Fresh Healthy Cafe is seen Friday at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

"Our partnership with Fresh Healthy Café is the perfect complement to our never-ending focus on the spiritual, clinical and physical well-being of our community," Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of the Saint Francis Foundation, said in the release. "Not only will we be offering the area's healthiest options in nutrition, 80 percent of the net proceeds from the restaurant will be donated to the Saint Francis Foundation so that we can continue to offer much needed resources to our area's financially stressed."

Amanzi Hydroponics Farm will supply farm-to-table produce, Hetzel said.

Amanzi Farms is one of the largest hydroponics farms in the Midwest, according to the release, and can provide up to 24,000 heads of lettuce per week, as well as other vine crops and specialty produce items.

The release quoted Fresh Restaurants president and founder Jeff Parker: "Our commitment to living well extends beyond the four walls of our stores. We're committed to strengthening the local communities in which we live, as well as the planet that gives us life."

Fresh Healthy Café is at Saint Francis Medical Center, 150 S. Mount Auburn Road, Fitness Plus, entrance 8, and will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.

Registration open for Work Life class

One City community center in Cape Girardeau is offering a six-week job readiness course, Work Life. The course is open to the public, and is encouraged for those who have struggled to find or keep a job, who feel they have obstacles against them in getting a job and earning a living wage. Classes begin Feb. 19 and will be from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday. To register or for more information, email info@onecityunite.org.

Matthews Flying J reopens following remodel

Flying J Travel Center has reopened after an extensive remodel in Matthews, Missouri. Submitted

The Flying J Travel Center in Matthews, Missouri, reopened in mid-January after the completion of a ground-up rebuild, parent company Pilot Flying J announced recently.

Approximately 30 jobs returned to the community, according to the announcement.

The travel center includes a driver's lounge, public laundry, upgraded amenities and layout.

The facility at 703 Highway 80 is one of Pilot Flying J's 22 locations in Missouri, including travel centers and dealers, and it is expected to contribute $2.9 million annually in state and local tax revenue, the announcement stated.

Ribbon cuttings

RJ Home Sense will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 59 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau.

Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri will hold a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 755 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.