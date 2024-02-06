Rick Hetzel has worn many hats in his career. The former chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department founded R. Hetzel properties in 2003, and is a co-owner of Amanzi Hydroponics Farm, a hydroponic farming operation in Sikeston, Missouri, with Steve Hamra.
But Hetzel isn't stopping there.
Saint Francis Healthcare System and foundation have teamed up with Hetzel and Cheryl Mothes to open Fresh Healthy Café, which opened Sunday, according to a news release.
The restaurant's focus is healthy, fast-casual food, according to the release, and is one of several locations worldwide.
"Our partnership with Fresh Healthy Café is the perfect complement to our never-ending focus on the spiritual, clinical and physical well-being of our community," Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of the Saint Francis Foundation, said in the release. "Not only will we be offering the area's healthiest options in nutrition, 80 percent of the net proceeds from the restaurant will be donated to the Saint Francis Foundation so that we can continue to offer much needed resources to our area's financially stressed."
Amanzi Hydroponics Farm will supply farm-to-table produce, Hetzel said.
Amanzi Farms is one of the largest hydroponics farms in the Midwest, according to the release, and can provide up to 24,000 heads of lettuce per week, as well as other vine crops and specialty produce items.
The release quoted Fresh Restaurants president and founder Jeff Parker: "Our commitment to living well extends beyond the four walls of our stores. We're committed to strengthening the local communities in which we live, as well as the planet that gives us life."
Fresh Healthy Café is at Saint Francis Medical Center, 150 S. Mount Auburn Road, Fitness Plus, entrance 8, and will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends.
One City community center in Cape Girardeau is offering a six-week job readiness course, Work Life. The course is open to the public, and is encouraged for those who have struggled to find or keep a job, who feel they have obstacles against them in getting a job and earning a living wage. Classes begin Feb. 19 and will be from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday. To register or for more information, email info@onecityunite.org.
The Flying J Travel Center in Matthews, Missouri, reopened in mid-January after the completion of a ground-up rebuild, parent company Pilot Flying J announced recently.
Approximately 30 jobs returned to the community, according to the announcement.
The travel center includes a driver's lounge, public laundry, upgraded amenities and layout.
The facility at 703 Highway 80 is one of Pilot Flying J's 22 locations in Missouri, including travel centers and dealers, and it is expected to contribute $2.9 million annually in state and local tax revenue, the announcement stated.
RJ Home Sense will hold a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 59 S. Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau.
Autism Awareness of Southeast Missouri will hold a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 755 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Dr. Vishnu Subramani applied for a license to operate Bariatric and Metabolic Institute LLC at 97 N. Kingshighway, Suite 7, in Cape Girardeau. The business will operate as a doctor's office selling meal replacements and supplements.
Jenise Young applied for a license to operate Gorgeous Bundles, a salon, at 320 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. Opening date was listed as Feb. 10.
Among those receiving the Realtor "Award of Excellence" designation for 2018 were Tom Kelsey, commercial broker for Lorimont Commercial Real Estate in Cape Girardeau.
Recognition is given by the Missouri Realtor Association to those members who produce multi-million dollar volume for property sold and leased during the year.
Kelsey qualified for the highest volume "Pinnacle Zenith Level" award. He was again the top producer for 2018 from all members of the Southeast Missouri Realtor board for commercial sales and leases.
He has been a recipient of this top sales award for the last 23 years, ever since its creation by the Missouri Realtor Association in 1996 to recognize member real estate brokers and agents in the state. Kelsey exclusively sells and leases commercial, industrial and development real estate in Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri region.
He is a member of the Realtors Commercial Alliance, National Association of Realtors, Missouri Association of Realtors, Southeast Missouri Board of Realtors, MLS and Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
April Ibarra, owner of Aging at Home in Cape Girardeau, recently completed coursework at Siskin Rehab Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee, to become one of the newest graduates of the Certified Aging in Place Specialist (CAPS) designation offered through the National Association of Home Builders.
Aging in place is the ability to live in one's home and community, safely, independently and comfortably, regardless of age, income or ability level.
Ibarra is a gerontologist with more than 30 years experience in health care.
The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau recently announced Cherie Hazel, Holly Lovel and Ginger Shelton have been recognized for 20 years of service to the home's veterans.
A Jan. 16 reception in their honor was hosted by the Missouri Veterans Home Foundation, a not-for-profit that works in conjunction with the Missouri Veterans Home to improve the veterans' quality of life.
Hazel, an LPN, has been a dedicated servant since August 1998.
Lovel began a career in administration in November 1998. She began as the administrator's secretary and was promoted to time keeper in 2001. She began her current role as personnel clerk in 2003.
Shelton, an RNA, has been in her current position in the therapy department for 18 years.
"We are honored that these employees have chosen to serve our veterans the past 20 years. Our thanks could never cover all that they have done to improve our veterans' time here at the Missouri Veterans Home Cape Girardeau. We are eager to honor you and your commitment to serving those whose sacrifice preserved our freedom," Matt Kiefner, Missouri Veterans Home Foundation president, said in a news release.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.