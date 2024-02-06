After more than a month of weekly unemployment claims below 10,000, the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations reported last week the numbers are once again trending upward.

Weekly first-time unemployment claims in Missouri had dropped to just more than 7,300 during the week ending Sept. 26. That was only a fraction of the unemployment claims filed in March and April when more than 450,000 Missourians were laid off or furloughed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Between late August and early October, Missouri averaged fewer than 8,300 initial unemployment claims a week, but during the week ending Oct. 10 (the most recent week for which data is available), there were 10,502 first-time claims for jobless benefits.

Before the coronavirus outbreak and economic downturn, an average of between 3,000 and 4,000 Missourians typically submitted unemployment claims each week.

While many of those who were fired or laid off during the early months of the pandemic have returned to the work force, the state labor department estimates there are still more than 100,000 Missouri workers who are still jobless.

Of the estimated 120,000 unemployed Missourians in August, about 55% were women. About 26.3% were between the ages of 25 and 34, 21.2% were between the ages of 35 and 44 and 17.2% were in the 45-54 age range.

Not surprisingly, workers in the hospitality and food service industry made up the largest single group of jobless Missourians with an estimated 23,759 unemployed workers, or about one out of every five jobless people in the state.

Group collecting items for Safe House

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and as part of its observance, the Women's Impact Network (WIN) of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is collecting supplies for the Safe House for Women this week.

Among items on the Safe House's "wish list" are cleaning supplies, hygiene items, over-the-counter medications, kitchen items, office supplies and various miscellaneous items. A complete list may be found on the WIN Facebook page.

Items may be dropped off at the Jackson chamber office, 125 E. Main St. in Jackson, through Friday.

In 2019, the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau received 655 hotline calls and provided emergency shelter to 142 women and 105 children.

Comedy club cancels remaining 2020 shows

Laughing Gas Comedy Club in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza Shopping Center announced late last week it will remain closed for the rest of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"All shows for the rest of 2020 have officially been cancelled," according to a post Friday on the comedy club's Facebook page.

"Our club has been devastated due to the COVID-19 pandemic since mid-March," Laughing Gas owner Jeff Johnson said in the Facebook post.

Refunds for tickets purchased online either have been or will shortly be issued, Johnson said. Anyone who made cash purchases for future shows should contact Johnson through the club's website, www.N2ocomedy.com, to make refund arrangements.

"We appreciate everyone's patience," he said. "Hopefully, the federal, state and local restrictions that prevent us from reopening will be lifted soon so we may get Cape laughing again soon."

VA offering compassion training for caregivers

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — John J. Pershing VA Medical Center will offer a special telephone training on self-compassion for caregivers from 10 to 11 a.m. Oct. 27.

The training is intended to help caregivers learn how to "bounce back" after a difficult or stressful event, according to Vicki Burns, VA caregiver support coordinator.

Registration is required to receive call-in information. To register, contact Burns at (573) 778-4476.

Awards & Recognitions

Brian Gerau

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce president Brian Gerau received the 2020 Business Retention and Expansion Award from the Missouri Economic Development Council during the organization's fall conference last week in Branson.

Nominated and voted on by economic development peers throughout the state, Gerau received the award in recognition of his work to protect area industries and assist them with future growth and expansion.

In recognizing Gerau, the council noted he has "worked tirelessly" in his efforts to promote economic development in the Jackson area and that he has set "a precedent of protecting industry from over regulation."

People on the Move

Jean Culbertson

Jean Culbertson has recently been named administrator at Auburn Creek Senior Living by Americare, an assisted living facility at 2910 Beaver Creek Drive in Cape Girardeau.

Culbertson has 14 years' experience in the health care industry and has been a licensed nursing-home administrator in Missouri since 2017. Before joining Auburn Creek, she was a full-time certified grief counselor at Crown Hospice while completing a master's degree in business administration through Western Governors University.

She also has an associate degree in radiologic sciences from SoutheastHEALTH's College of Nursing and Health Sciences, an associate degree in business administration from Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff and a bachelor's degree in health care administration from Southeast Missouri State University.

