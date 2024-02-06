Business notebook: Finalists announced for 1st50k startup contest

Last week, Marquette TechFest highlighted the finalists for this year's 1st50k competition, in which startups vie for $50,000 in cash grants and other assistance.

Of the seven finalists, three were Cape Girardeau- based, but some came from as far as Moscow and Warsaw, Poland.

Emmanuel Alvarado, founder of AeroBottle, a 1st50K finalist, poses for a photo Thursday. Fred Lynch

AeroBottle , founded by Emmanuel Alvarado, makes sport bottles designed for effective powder mixing. Alvarado said his design takes advantage of physics, using turbulent zones to mix sports drinks instead of using extra hardware such as a spring or ball inside the bottle.

"Think tornado in a bottle," Alvarado's webpage reads.

Brent Chase, a founder of Gaming Adapting Innovative Apparel (gaia),a 1st50K finalist, poses for a photo Thursday at the TechFest reception in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

bNesis is an application program-interface integration company founded by Dmitriy Norenko and Denys Kirin and based in Warsaw, Poland. Their product helps teach banking and payment systems to communicate.

Gaming Adapting Innovative Apparel , founded in Columbia, New York, by Brent Chase and Liam Herlihy, makes smart apparel.

Chase, whose brother was diagnosed with autism, said he was inspired to make clothing that monitors biometric signals and responds to stress to help empower people such as his brother Alec. If the wearer's pulse spikes, for example, the garment compresses, simulating a hug to comfort them, Chase said.

GrowthBoard is a Moscow-based startup founded by Yuri Drogan, Andrey Novoselov and Arsenal Sefanov. Their product is a task manager. The data-driven task manager is aimed at helping marketing teams help other startups.

Gurulla , a Cape Girardeau-based startup, bills itself as "The Uber of the retail marketing and merchandising industry."

Founded by Adam Davis, Benton Anderson, Brad Holten and Josh Floyd, the service seeks to bridge the gap between contractors and merchandisers.

Ana Zabal and Justin Baggott, founders of Jockbrokers, a 1st50K finalist, pose for a photo Thursday. Fred Lynch