Business notebook: Finalists announced for 1st50k startup contest

Last week, Marquette TechFest highlighted the finalists for this year's 1st50k competition, in which startups vie for $50,000 in cash grants and other assistance.
Of the seven finalists, three were Cape Girardeau- based, but some came from as far as Moscow and Warsaw, Poland.
"Think tornado in a bottle," Alvarado's webpage reads.
Chase, whose brother was diagnosed with autism, said he was inspired to make clothing that monitors biometric signals and responds to stress to help empower people such as his brother Alec. If the wearer's pulse spikes, for example, the garment compresses, simulating a hug to comfort them, Chase said.
Founded by Adam Davis, Benton Anderson, Brad Holten and Josh Floyd, the service seeks to bridge the gap between contractors and merchandisers.
Baggott used basketball star Steph Curry as an example, showing if someone invested in Curry when he was "trading" at $17 a share, the person now would be sitting pretty, as Curry's shares are now topping $160 on the.
Rendleman Orchards in Alto Pass, Illinois, has announced plans to offer produce at an outdoor stand in Cape Girardeau seven days a week this summer and fall.
Cape Girardeau Farm Market Pop-Up will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. (unless product is sold out) through the end of October at 1705 N. Kingshighway.
"It is clear that there is a market in Cape Girardeau for more locally grown, fresh from the farm produce, and we are so happy to provide that!" said Michelle Sirles, vice president of Rendleman Orchards.
"Several years ago, our youngest daughter transferred to Notre Dame High School. She was often transporting peaches, apples and our famous apple-cider doughnuts to many of the teachers and parents. They, too, made trips our way to the farm in Alto Pass to purchase apple butter, apple cider and numerous other favorites. Our Missouri family grew quickly. Since that time, it has been a dream of ours to expand the retail side of our business into Cape Girardeau and the surrounding areas that make up Southeast Missouri."
