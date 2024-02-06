Business notebook: Faithfully Fed aims for more than just food

The menus are written in chalk. Acoustic guitar plays on the radio. One wall has directions for the do-it-yourself pour-over coffee station.

Tina Graham's cafe feels at first like, well, a cafe.

But while plenty of cafes have soups-du-jour, Faithfully Fed has something more -- a mission.

The effervescent owner started Faithfully Fed in 2015 at William Street and Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau but moved to the City Centre behind Applebee's and re-opened in August 2016.

"It's kind of a funny story. ... It's really never been just another restaurant," she said, steeping a cup of tea in Faithfully Fed's conference room. "It's always been about the healing."

Tina Graham discusses her business Tuesday in the kitchen of Faithfully Fed at the City Centre in Cape Girardeau. Fred Lynch

She said she began thinking seriously about food while nursing a sick family member. The experience forced her to reconsider how and what she -- and we as a society -- eat.

As an oncologist, healing already was her life's work, but she said she came to realize food played a vastly more important role in healing than she'd thought.

Food -- healthy, sustainable, unprocessed food -- became her passion.

"Food is medicine," she said. "Processed food is making us fat and making us sick."

She said there were doubts early from people who told her Cape Girardeau wouldn't be interested in a place that offered organic fare, vegetarian and vegan options or that emphasized locally sourced food.

But she trusted her gut and said the community's response has been better than she'd hoped.

"We've established clientele, and we've got a proven concept," she said, grinning. "There is a shift happening, and it's coming through Southeast Missouri."