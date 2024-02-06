A new equipment rental business has opened in Cape Girardeau.

Fabick Rents, a division of Fabick CAT, opened a branch facility earlier this month at 2050 Southern Expressway.

Fabick has 36 locations and 1,200 employees in four states. The heavy-equipment dealer has had a new- and used-equipment sales and service location at 2022 Nash Road for several years, which is unaffected by the addition of the rental business.

The rental facility handles a variety of CAT equipment, including skid steer loaders, excavators, dozers, compactors, wheel loaders and telehandlers, as well as a full line of aerial lifts, generators, trailers and so forth.

The location on Southern Expressway was the former home of Blue Line Rental, which has relocated to the East Interstate 55 Outer Road, across from the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Tom Kelsey, broker with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, handled the Fabick real-estate transaction.

Business workshops scheduled at SEMO

The next round of Small Business Development Center workshops, sponsored by the Economic and Business Engagement Center at Southeast Missouri State University with support from Regions Bank, will take place next month in a virtual format on the Zoom digital meeting platform.

All of the one-hour workshops are free of charge, although advanced registration is required

The workshops are as follows:

Get To Know Your Credit Score — 10 a.m., Sept. 9. Learn what a credit score is and how its used, how to obtain your credit score and credit history, how your credit score is calculated, and how to raise your credit score. Register and obtain a workshop link at www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22223 .

Financial Tips for Your Small Business — 10 a.m., Sept. 16. Learn how to finance your business, budget for future success, and take control of your cash flow. Register and obtain a workshop link at www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22224 .

Strategic Growth — 11 a.m., Sept. 22. Explore how your company can strategically assess and prioritize focus areas for growth. Register and obtain a workshop link at www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22244 .

Creating Your Brand Experience — 11 a.m. Sept. 29. Find out how to create and implement a powerful brand. Register and obtain a workshop link at www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22245 .

Codefi expanding into Kentucky

James Stapleton, co-founder of Codefi in Cape Girardeau, spoke Thursday at the McCracken County Public Library in Paducah, Kentucky, to announce the expansion of Codefi into Western Kentucky. Submitted

Codefi, Cape Girardeau's digital ecosystem focused on training digital workers, building and attracting software-based companies and creating community spaces to expand the digital economy, announced plans last week to expand into Western Kentucky.

Officials from Codefi were in Paducah, Kentucky, on Thursday to unveil their new collaboration with Sprocket, a not-for-profit innovation lab in Paducah. The announcement was made during an event hosted by Codefi, Sprocket and local government representatives at the McCracken County Public Library.

Codefi and Sprocket plan to launch economic development programs aimed at growing the digital economy, training digital workers, providing capital to early-stage tech businesses, and attracting and providing support to those businesses.

The collaboration is being supported by the McCracken County Public Library, the City of Paducah and the McCracken County Fiscal Court.

"When we launched Codefi several years ago in Cape Girardeau, we had the same ambitions as the group of leaders here in Paducah — to eliminate the skills and opportunity gaps preventing our workers and entrepreneurs from participating in the digital economy," according to James Stapleton, Codefi's co-founder.

"We went to work putting to use the decades of experience we had as entrepreneurs and drawing from the best practices across the country to develop, deliver and support the programs and structures that work together as a comprehensive system," he said.

That system, Stapleton said, has helped support 50 new companies that have created nearly 200 jobs and attracted more than $20 million in equity capital.

Monica Bilak, the former chairwoman of the Sprocket Board of Directors and now the regional director of GroWest, said it has taken "years of work" to develop the partnership with Codefi.

"I became aware of the amazing work Codefi was doing in Cape about three years ago," she said. "I reached out and we realized something similar could work in Paducah."

Through the new partnership, Codefi plans to introduce many of its existing programs in Paducah, including the 1ST50K competition, a program which this month attracted four new tech companies to Cape Girardeau.

"There is really no better time to focus on growing the tech-based economy," said John Truitt, chairman of the Sprocket board and co-founder of Kalleo, a company in downtown Paducah that provides network management solutions, cloud-based services and outsourced network monitoring and help-desk support to companies throughout the nation.

According to information supplied by Codefi, the company is working with federal, state and local partners to expand across Southern Missouri and Western Kentucky.

Accounting firm rolls out new brand, website

The Midwest accounting, consulting and advisory firm of Kerber, Eck & Braeckel LLP, which has an office at 3266 Lexington Ave. in Cape Girardeau, has rebranded itself as KEB and has introduced a new logo and website to go along with the new branding.

According to a statement from the company, the new "abbreviated" name of the firm reflects the company's long-held acronym, although it will also continue to do business as "Kerber, Eck & Braeckel."

The statement also says the company's redesigned website, www.kebcpa.com, reflects the firm's efforts to be "active, approachable and connected." Meanwhile, the new logo is a visual expression of the accounting firm's new tagline, "Guiding Success."

Founded in 1931, KEB has 27 partners/principals and more than 190 professionals in five office groups in three states.

KEB has served the Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois regions since the early 1970s, according to Nancy LeGrand, KEB's partner in charge of the Cape Girardeau branch office.

In addition to its Cape Girardeau location, KEB has locations in St. Louis, Milwaukee and six offices in Illinois (Springfield, Litchfield, Columbia, Harrisburg, O'Fallon and Marion).

Schnucks now offering paperless 'e-receipts'

Schnuck Markets Inc. announced last week it is introducing "e-receipts" for customers who use the Schnucks Rewards program. Customers who choose to use this option may have receipts emailed to them or they can access them through their Schnucks Rewards app.

"Our customers and teammates continue to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic," said Chace MacMullan, Schnucks' digital-experience director. "As with many other precautions customer see at our stores, e-receipts are another option we would ask them to consider to reduce touch points for customers and teammates."

The Schnucks Rewards app for smartphones may be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play. Customers who don't use smartphones may visit www.schnucks.com/rewards and use their phone number to create an account and then request e-receipts.

Schnucks, headquartered in St. Louis, operates 112 stores in four states, including the Schnucks outlet at 19 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Deadline approaching for nursing programs

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — The application deadline for the one-year practical nurse certificate program at Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff and Sikeston is Oct. 1. Program classes will begin in January.

The first class of the TRC-Sikeston practical nurse program will graduate in December. The program prepares students to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) practical nurse exam. Licensed practical nurses typically work under the supervision of registered nurses, physicians and/or dentists and provide basic nursing care for patients experiencing common, well-defined health problems.

Meanwhile, the deadline to apply for TRC's LPN to RN bridge program in Poplar Bluff and Sikeston is Nov. 2.

Application forms and other information about these programs may be found at www.trcc.edu/admissions/application. Additional information is also available by calling Staci Foster at (573) 840-9672.

Awards and Recognitions

SoutheastHEALTH announced last week it has again received the American Heart Association's Get With the Guidelines Heart Failure Gold-Plus Quality Achievement Award.

This is the second year Southeast has earned the award by meeting specific quality achievement measures for the diagnosis and treatment of heart-failure patients. Those measures include evaluation and proper use of medications and aggressive risk-reduction therapies.

According to the American Heart Association, more than 6.5 million adults in the United States are living with heart failure.

More information about SoutheastHEALTH's program for heart failure patients may be found at www.sehealth.org/heart.

n