Forty years ago, in 1978, Cape Bicycle opened its doors in a small shop on Spanish Street in Cape Girardeau.

Owner Eric Gooden said his company has seen a lot of changes since -- Cape Bicycle has moved twice, to a shop at 1802 Broadway and again in 1994 to the present location at 2410 William St., to help accommodate the volume of business they were doing.

But the biggest difference he's seen, both across the industry and in the shop itself, is the available selection.

Back 25 years ago, he said, most of what was available was a ten-speed mountain bike, and his team would do a lot of custom builds when a cyclist had specific equipment needs.

Then, Gooden said, companies got smarter about it and started building more specialized bikes.

Decorations and merchandise are seen Friday in Cape Bicycle in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

Now, each category has several sub-categories, and each of those options has a bike available in eight frame sizes and two colors.

The amount of inventory required and the sheer amount of choice "can be overwhelming," he said.

That's why he and his staff talk with customers to find out where they ride, who they ride with and other considerations, he said.

"Hopefully we can help you find the right bike for your needs," Gooden said.

And people can test-ride the bikes in Cape Bicycle's acre-and-a-half parking lot, he added.

Eric Gooden rotates pedals on a bike on a repair stand Friday in his shop, Cape Bicycle, in Cape Girardeau. TYLER GRAEF

"Probably what we sell the most of now is a hybrid model," he said, which has a medium tire and works well for multiple surfaces.

The company also offers electric-assist bikes, which have a motor to give some help on hills, he said.

And Cape Bicycle has indoor fitness equipment, too -- not just exercise bikes, but treadmills, ellipticals, even some freeweights for training.

But, Gooden said, "I do this because I enjoy getting a new person into cycling."

Youth Coding League winners announced

More than 500 people gathered Tuesday to celebrate the more than 250 student coders who participated in the inaugural Youth Coding League, as well as the winners of the championship round, according to a news release.

Schools voted internally on all of their Youth Coding League players' group projects during the playoff round. One team from each school won a spot in the championship round, where they battled it out for first, second and third places among the 10 schools competing in the Youth Coding League as they rallied votes from throughout their communities. Students could also win for technical proficiency and for showing the most improvement.

Eagle Ridge Christian School took home first and third places in the technical category, where coders were judged by industry professionals on coding proficiency.

First Place went to Caleb Margrabe, Cohen Thompson and Kota Inman's "Gaming.co" project, and third place to Parker Johnson, Brody Stucker and Gracen Thompon's "Coder Kids" project.

Scott County Central captured second place in the technical category with Skylar Wallace, Stevey Klingel, Ellie Britt and Caleb Lofton's project.

Skylar Wallace of Scott County Central took home an individual trophy as the leading scorer in the regular season.

Trinity Lutheran rallied their community to score third place in the Community Favorite category, where one project from each school was voted on by the community as a whole.