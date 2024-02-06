Five years ago, when Jason Huskey embarked on a long-time goal of learning to program, he was looking to meet the needs in his own office.

But he wound up creating software more universal than he'd intended.

Huskey is a certified public accountant at his father Jerry's firm on East Main Street in Jackson, and said he started making tools for the office as a way to learn how to program.

Along the way, he created software he realized could benefit other types of offices, too.

The user has a dashboard, Huskey said, and can set up templates for jobs, and recurring tasks and reminders.

"Users can add tasks to jobs," Huskey added, and set due dates.

Anything past due shows up in red.

When a user clicks to mark a task complete, Huskey said, information about who completed it and when is logged.

Time sheets are created with job codes, too, he said.

"A lot of clients are doing value billing," he said, or recording the number of hours spent on a given task or project.

This software tracks that, and, Huskey said, by extension, clients can evaluate efficiency and productivity.

Before he created the software, Huskey said, "We just had databases of addresses, time sheet software that had to import information."

It wasn't up to date. It was clunky.

And while there are plenty of providers of software similar to his, "I wanted to make my own."

Huskey has about 100 clients in the United States, and is looking to branch out to other countries in the near future, he said.

He lined up his first client two and a half years ago, he said, and had 80 within four months.

He attributes part of that success to its accessibility. It's built to be mobile-friendly, and he takes feedback into consideration.

"I'd like to add invoicing," Huskey said. "Next year, I have big plans -- whatever clients want."

Huskey said he'll work on updates soon -- after tax season.

SoutheastHEALTH to build in Jackson

SoutheastHEALTH will build a new primary care center at the corner of East Main and Lacey streets in Jackson. More information will be released soon, according to Sally Owen with the marketing department.

Ribbon cutting

Blackbird Monogram & Gift will hold a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau.

Business licenses

Laura Jane Ritter applied for a license to operate Laura J. Ritter Realty LLC d/b/a Ritter Real Estate at 139 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Open date listed: March 20.

Davanika Nicole Giboney applied for a license to operate Beauty 4 Ashes by Nika Nicole, a hair salon, at 294 Christine St. in Cape Girardeau. Open date listed: April 1.

Pamela Deimund Christ applied for a license to operate Premier American Mortgage at 121 S. Broadview St., Suite 6B, in Cape Girardeau.

Angela Engelen applied for a license to operate Engelen Massages LLC at 2441 Myra Drive in Cape Girardeau. Open date listed: April 1.

People on the Move

Devika Nagaraj

Saint Francis Healthcare System recently welcomed adult/pediatric hospitalist Devika R. Nagaraj to Saint Francis Medical Center.

Nagaraj received her medical education and completed her internship in 1991 from Bangalore Medical College in Karnataka state in India. She completed her residency in 2001 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-PMI in Pontiac, Michigan.

She is board certified through the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Pediatrics.

She previously worked at Saint Francis Healthcare from July 2001 to March 2016. She served as a long-term locums tenens after March 2016 to present. Her first day as a hospitalist was March 1.

Jennifer Heuring

Saint Francis Healthcare System recently promoted nurse practitioner Jennifer Heuring to nocturnist with Saint Francis Hospitalists.

Heuring began her career at Saint Francis in 2009 as a nurse extern. She served as charge nurse in the surgical and trauma intensive care unit from 2010 to 2014. She served as charge nurse in the cardiac intensive care unit from 2014 to 2018. Heuring became a nurse practitioner for the continuing care clinic in 2018. She began her new role as a nocturnist in January.

A nocturnist is a medical center-based physician who works only overnight.

Heuring earned her Bachelor of Dietetics from Southeast Missouri State University in 2008, and earned her Associate in Nursing from Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences in 2010. She earned her Bachelor of Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2014. Heuring earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Maryville University in 2017.