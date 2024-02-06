Five years ago, when Jason Huskey embarked on a long-time goal of learning to program, he was looking to meet the needs in his own office.
But he wound up creating software more universal than he'd intended.
Huskey is a certified public accountant at his father Jerry's firm on East Main Street in Jackson, and said he started making tools for the office as a way to learn how to program.
Along the way, he created software he realized could benefit other types of offices, too.
The user has a dashboard, Huskey said, and can set up templates for jobs, and recurring tasks and reminders.
"Users can add tasks to jobs," Huskey added, and set due dates.
Anything past due shows up in red.
When a user clicks to mark a task complete, Huskey said, information about who completed it and when is logged.
Time sheets are created with job codes, too, he said.
"A lot of clients are doing value billing," he said, or recording the number of hours spent on a given task or project.
This software tracks that, and, Huskey said, by extension, clients can evaluate efficiency and productivity.
Before he created the software, Huskey said, "We just had databases of addresses, time sheet software that had to import information."
It wasn't up to date. It was clunky.
And while there are plenty of providers of software similar to his, "I wanted to make my own."
Huskey has about 100 clients in the United States, and is looking to branch out to other countries in the near future, he said.
He lined up his first client two and a half years ago, he said, and had 80 within four months.
He attributes part of that success to its accessibility. It's built to be mobile-friendly, and he takes feedback into consideration.
"I'd like to add invoicing," Huskey said. "Next year, I have big plans -- whatever clients want."
Huskey said he'll work on updates soon -- after tax season.
SoutheastHEALTH will build a new primary care center at the corner of East Main and Lacey streets in Jackson. More information will be released soon, according to Sally Owen with the marketing department.
Blackbird Monogram & Gift will hold a ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau.
Laura Jane Ritter applied for a license to operate Laura J. Ritter Realty LLC d/b/a Ritter Real Estate at 139 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Open date listed: March 20.
Davanika Nicole Giboney applied for a license to operate Beauty 4 Ashes by Nika Nicole, a hair salon, at 294 Christine St. in Cape Girardeau. Open date listed: April 1.
Pamela Deimund Christ applied for a license to operate Premier American Mortgage at 121 S. Broadview St., Suite 6B, in Cape Girardeau.
Angela Engelen applied for a license to operate Engelen Massages LLC at 2441 Myra Drive in Cape Girardeau. Open date listed: April 1.
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently welcomed adult/pediatric hospitalist Devika R. Nagaraj to Saint Francis Medical Center.
Nagaraj received her medical education and completed her internship in 1991 from Bangalore Medical College in Karnataka state in India. She completed her residency in 2001 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital-PMI in Pontiac, Michigan.
She is board certified through the American Board of Internal Medicine and American Board of Pediatrics.
She previously worked at Saint Francis Healthcare from July 2001 to March 2016. She served as a long-term locums tenens after March 2016 to present. Her first day as a hospitalist was March 1.
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently promoted nurse practitioner Jennifer Heuring to nocturnist with Saint Francis Hospitalists.
Heuring began her career at Saint Francis in 2009 as a nurse extern. She served as charge nurse in the surgical and trauma intensive care unit from 2010 to 2014. She served as charge nurse in the cardiac intensive care unit from 2014 to 2018. Heuring became a nurse practitioner for the continuing care clinic in 2018. She began her new role as a nocturnist in January.
A nocturnist is a medical center-based physician who works only overnight.
Heuring earned her Bachelor of Dietetics from Southeast Missouri State University in 2008, and earned her Associate in Nursing from Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences in 2010. She earned her Bachelor of Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2014. Heuring earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Maryville University in 2017.
First State Community Bank recently added Josh Carter to its team as a loan officer.
"We're thrilled about Josh's return to our team," Henry Holyfield, First State president in Cape Girardeau, said in a news release. "Josh's commitment to our area and his knowledge of banking will certainly be an asset in his new position with our lending staff."
Carter has 15 years of banking experience in Southeast Missouri, most recently serving as vice president and business growth and analytics manager at First State' headquarters in Farmington, Missouri.
In addition, he serves as a member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce.
Krista Chapman of Elite Travel in Cape Girardeau recently completed a training course from Holland America line to educate herself on the brand and the destinations offered by Holland America. This course was designed to help people expand their knowledge and to be able to offer more opinions in order to match their client's needs for a cruise destination. The entire Elite Team has taken part in the training and will soon graduate.
First Missouri State Bank of Cape County recently hired Dane Balsmann. He will specialize in mortgage loan origination.
Dane attended Notre Dame Regional High School and graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2010 with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management Design.
He previously worked as a sales manager for The Private Client Mortgage Group based out of Chicago.
Dane and his wife, Ashton, live in Cape Girardeau and have one daughter.
Shari Boxdorfer has joined Lutheran Family and Children Services as a full-time therapist. Boxdorfer comes to LFCS with more than 15 years of experience with counseling.
She specializes in substance abuse, family therapy, clinical therapy, marriage counseling and anxiety disorders.
Boxdorfer holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Religion, and a Master of Arts in Counseling.
She is a licensed professional counselor, national certified counselor and a registered alcohol drug counselor.
Outside of work, she spends time with her family and stays involved with her church, La Croix Methodist. She is also the lead singer the 12-piece band, Shades of Soul.
Morgan Beasley has joined Lutheran Family and Children Services as the new regional director in the southeast region.
Beasley has lived in the Cape Girardeau area since 1992, and received her Bachelor of Science from Southeast Missouri State University.
She also holds a master's degree in business administration from William Woods University in Fulton, Missouri, with an emphasis in entrepreneurial leadership.
Beasley has been a community leader for 21 years, primarily in health care, as a licensed long-term care administrator, and as a social worker before that. Her passion is about people and making a difference, which is the goal of this new role.
When Beasley is not in her director role, she also teaches at Southeast Missouri State University as an adjunct instructor for the business management and health-care administration departments. She is a longtime member of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, as well as many local committees.
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently announced nurse practitioner Amy Pennington has joined Kneibert Clinic in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and family nurse practitioner specializing in pediatrics Lindsay McVey has transitioned from Saint Francis Health Center in Dexter, Missouri, to Kneibert Clinic.
Pennington earned her Associate of Nursing from Arkansas State University in 2002. She earned her Bachelor of Nursing from University of Phoenix in 2007. She earned her Master of Nursing from Saint Louis University in 2010. She is board certified through the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners.
Pennington previously practiced as a family nurse practitioner at Tinsley Medical Clinic in Poplar Bluff from 2011 to 2018. She has practiced as a family nurse practitioner PRN at Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center Emergency Department since 2011.
McVey earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Arkansas State University in 2005 and Master of Science in Nursing -- Family Nurse Practitioner from Southeast Missouri State University in 2012. McVey is board certified through the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
She will specialize in pediatrics at Kneibert Clinic.
McVey worked at Physicians Park Primary Care in 2016. She then transitioned in with Saint Francis Healthcare System, working at the Dexter location until transferring to Kneibert Clinic. Prior to Physicians Park, she was a nurse practitioner at Southeast Pediatrics from 2012 to December 2015.
Additionally, McVey recently became a consultant for Usborn Books and will be leading the Reach Out and Read program at Kneibert Clinic.
Steven D. Langdon, Ed.D, has been appointed by the Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences Board of Trustees to serve as president of the college.
Previously, Langdon served as interim academic vice president of the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana. He also was principal-in-charge with Learning Applied LLC, a consulting service he operated for organizations of higher education.
Langdon holds a Doctorate of Education: Educational Leadership from Oakland City University, Oakland City, Indiana. He also holds a Master of Science and Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training from Ohio University in Athens, and the University of Kansas in Lawrence, respectively.
His professional memberships include the Robert K. Greenleaf Center for Servant Leadership, ASCD: Professional Learning & Community for Educators, National Athletic Trainers Association and the American College of Sports Medicine.
