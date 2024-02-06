Teams from 20 companies in Cape Girardeau clash on the recreational fields over games of disc golf, washers, miniature golf, softball, cornhole and many more in the annual Cape Corporate Games, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, said event coordinator Chad Unterreiner.

Unterreiner said this is the 16th year for the event, and the 20 company teams are split into divisions 1 and 2, depending on whether the company employs more or fewer than 100 people.

"The most teams we've ever had was 22, two years ago," he said Friday. "It's basically a way to bring different companies together, providing camaraderie and team building over the course of 12 days."

The games kicked off with an opening ceremony Sept. 16, and will close later this week.

Unterreiner sends daily updates to team captains, who share the standings with their team members, he said.

Danny Dohogne, far right, playing for the Chap Arnold Insurance team, is guarded by Luke Mueller, center right, playing for the First Missouri State Bank team, on Wednesday during a 3-on-3 basketball game in the Cape Corporate Games at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex. BEN MATTHEWS

"It's a great way for workers to get together outside the workplace," Unterreiner said. "Sportsmanship is encouraged, and we're bringing different groups together."

For example, he said, one team is from Advanced Dermatology in Cape Girardeau, and another is from Buzzi Unicem USA Alternative Fuels. "Who would have thought they were in the same events?" Unterreiner said, laughing.

Several banks are involved as well, but all different types of companies participate, he said.

"I think it's cool, the different businesses that are involved," he said. "You never know what type of network built from these games could help as far as developing relationships with that company because of the corporate games."

Unterreiner said the work he and the team captains -- and the team members -- put into the event is all worthwhile.

Osage Centre facility manager Chad Unterreiner works at his desk Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"We start to send information in March," he said. "It's a big packet, and by the time the captains organize the team and get shirts ordered, it's a process, but it's worth it as well.

"We're always looking for more teams," he added. "It's a great way to get businesses involved and build rapport."

Teams aren't just competing for bragging rights: each division's top-scoring teams earn plaques, and the company or organization earning the most points at the end of the competition will be awarded the Corporate Cup for their division.

