Teams from 20 companies in Cape Girardeau clash on the recreational fields over games of disc golf, washers, miniature golf, softball, cornhole and many more in the annual Cape Corporate Games, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, said event coordinator Chad Unterreiner.
Unterreiner said this is the 16th year for the event, and the 20 company teams are split into divisions 1 and 2, depending on whether the company employs more or fewer than 100 people.
"The most teams we've ever had was 22, two years ago," he said Friday. "It's basically a way to bring different companies together, providing camaraderie and team building over the course of 12 days."
The games kicked off with an opening ceremony Sept. 16, and will close later this week.
Unterreiner sends daily updates to team captains, who share the standings with their team members, he said.
"It's a great way for workers to get together outside the workplace," Unterreiner said. "Sportsmanship is encouraged, and we're bringing different groups together."
For example, he said, one team is from Advanced Dermatology in Cape Girardeau, and another is from Buzzi Unicem USA Alternative Fuels. "Who would have thought they were in the same events?" Unterreiner said, laughing.
Several banks are involved as well, but all different types of companies participate, he said.
"I think it's cool, the different businesses that are involved," he said. "You never know what type of network built from these games could help as far as developing relationships with that company because of the corporate games."
Unterreiner said the work he and the team captains -- and the team members -- put into the event is all worthwhile.
"We start to send information in March," he said. "It's a big packet, and by the time the captains organize the team and get shirts ordered, it's a process, but it's worth it as well.
"We're always looking for more teams," he added. "It's a great way to get businesses involved and build rapport."
Teams aren't just competing for bragging rights: each division's top-scoring teams earn plaques, and the company or organization earning the most points at the end of the competition will be awarded the Corporate Cup for their division.
After starting up in Scott City six years ago and a four-year stint in Jackson, Heartland Custom Flooring is open at a new location, 211 N. Spring Ave. in Cape Girardeau, said owner Rob Stephens.
The company held a ribbon cutting Thursday.
Autism Support Now will hold a ribbon cutting at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 1417 N. Mount Auburn Road, Suite C, in Cape Girardeau.
Jones and Associates will hold a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. Friday at 4195 Highway 72 in Jackson.
1st Class Travel congratulated Leigh Segraves, travel consultant and marketing manager, on her growth with all five brands of The Mark Travel Corporation. She has recently reached the next level of Rising Star, a newly launched TMTC Stars Program.
Rising Star members are part of a front line agent rewards and recognition group of travel agents who met revenue goals within the previous calendar year.
Segraves joined 1st Class Travel in August 2015. Since then, she has taken pride in ensuring positive overall customer experiences and in fulfilling customers' wishes in a distinctive manner, a 1st Class Travel news release stated.
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently named Lori Sturgill the new chief information officer, or CIO.
In this position, Sturgill is responsible for directing Saint Francis' information technology strategy and operations and serves as a member of the executive team, according to a news release.
Sturgill comes to Cape Girardeau from Springfield, Missouri, where she served as vice president of information systems for six years, and most recently served as the vice president of operations for women's and children's services for Mercy. She has extensive Epic, EMR and compliance experience, with a background in project management and the ability to design and execute large, complex projects.
TravelAge West recently announced professional travel adviser Bethany Byrd of Nunnery Travel and Associates was one of 41 travel advisers to attend The Future Leaders in Travel Retreat.
The retreat took place Sept. 4 through 6 at Aspen Meadows Resort, home to The Aspen Institute, in Aspen, Colorado, according to the release.
Over two days, travel advisers and suppliers connected through unique, collaborative content sessions; outdoor activities such as hiking, biking and yoga; and social events full of local flair. Education focused on professional development topics specific to future leaders, and provided insights on how this generation will influence the future of the travel industry.
David Juden is the new internet manager for Keller Motors in Perryville, Missouri. He has more than 25 years of automotive sales and management experience.
