Codefi has announced results of its sixth annual 1ST50K and instead of naming one or two entries as recipients of the annual $50,000 startup stipend, Codefi named four teams to receive the first-prize money.

All four teams were invited to Cape Girardeau earlier this month to "pitch" their startups to the 1ST50K competition committee. The winning teams, announced Friday, are:

Venku, an Airbnb-type service for the outdoors.

SportsTrace, which uses mobile phone technology to analyze athletes' bodies.

Swipesum, designed to help small businesses evaluate payment processing systems.

Upswot, a system designed for banks and other financial institutions to connect with small business applications

"We typically award one or two teams," said Codefi co-founder Chris Carnell. "This year is unprecedented. We're going to award all four teams $50,000 and they're all going to locate here in Cape Girardeau for the next year. There's going to be millions of dollars invested in our community and high wage jobs created."

The developers of Venku, SportsTrace, Swipesum and Upswot will each receive $50,000, equity-free, for their startups, as well as membership in Codefi, access to venture capital and angel investment networks, business coaching and mentorship, and other support. All four startups will relocate to Cape Girardeau as part of the 1ST50K program.

"Think of technology as the new manufacturing," Carnell said. "We started Codefi as a small coworking space and we've continued to grow and make an impact, not just on Cape Girardeau, but on the region."

Last year's 1ST50K winners were PumpTrakr and Sho.AI.

PumpTrakr spent the past year integrating hardware into its beta platform to create a platform allowing farmers to remotely control their irrigation pumps while managing team communications. The company has more than 600 modules being used by farm operations across Southeast Missouri and Northern Arkansas.

Meanwhile, Sho.AI, a digital brand development company, was the recipient of a $250,000 investment from the Center on Rural Innovation's Opportunity Zone Seed Fund, which enabled the company to establish its headquarters in Cape Girardeau.

The 1ST50K competition has been made possible, in part, through support from the Missouri Technology Corp. Earlier this year, MTC selected Codefi's 1ST50K program as an award recipient in its Missouri Building Entrepreneurial Capacity grant competition. The MTC award is matched dollar for dollar by private local contributions in support of the project and provides a regional focus to the 1ST50K program, as well as support to launch a 1ST5K program in partnership with Southeast Missouri State University.

Electric transmission lines proposed between Cape and Perry counties

Ameren Transmission Co. of Illinois, in collaboration with Ameren Missouri, Citizens Electric Corp. and Wabash Valley Power Alliance, is proposing a new transmission line and new substations it says will improve energy reliability for Southeast Missouri. The 138-kilovolt line will stretch between 12 and 19 miles connecting two new substations in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties.

The upgrades, referred to as the Limestone Ridge Project, are needed to provide additional energy to local manufacturing facilities while improving local energy reliability for homes and businesses and would be completed by December 2023.

Rather than host in-person forums during the COVID-19 pandemic, the companies will host online forums to provide information about the project and collect public comments.

The forums will be held on the Webex meeting platform at noon and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Ameren anticipates filing a petition in January with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking approval of the Limestone Ridge Project and a final recommended route for the transmission lines.

For more information about the project, including details about how to register and log on to the online public forums, go to www.limestoneridgeproject.com.

Contracting team, including Penzel group, selected for bridge design-build projects

More than a dozen bridge improvement projects will begin soon in Southeast Missouri as part of a Bootheel Bridge Bundle design-build project.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission last week selected the Robertson Contractors team, headquartered in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, to design and construct the $21.3 million project.

The team is comprised of Robertson Contractors, the St. Louis-based engineering firm of Horner & Shifrin and Penzel Construction Co. of Jackson.

"The purpose of the Bootheel Bridge Bundle project is to repair or replace 15 bridges on the Missouri Department of Transportation's asset management plan for (MoDOT's) Southeast District," said Benji Philpot, the project director.

"Due to the innovative nature of design-build projects, we also identified 10 more bridges as potential 'add-ons' to increase the value of the project," he said, noting the proposal from the Robertson contracting team was deemed to have the "best apparent value to taxpayers based on the project goals."

The Robertson Contractors team proposal included improvements at 17 bridge locations, with construction starting as early as this fall. Completion of the project is anticipated by the end of 2023.

Thirteen of the bridges in the Bootheel Bridge Bundle are included in Gov. Mike Parson's $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which is intended to repair or replace 250 bridges throughout the state.

More information about the Bootheel Bridge Bundle program is available online at www.modot.org/bootheel-bridge-bundle.

Dirt Cheap stores participating in regional autism campaign

Easterseals Midwest is partnering with Dirt Cheap stores, as well as On the Run and U-Gas locations throughout the region, in its 12th annual All Stars for Autism campaign. Throughout the rest of August, participating Dirt Cheap and On the Run locations are allowing customers to "round up for autism" at the register or make a cash donation in support of the campaign.

The Dirt Cheap outlet at 420 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau is a participating All Stars for Autism location.

According to Easterseals Midwest, having a child with autism can cost a family $60,000 a year. Proceeds from the All Starts for Autism campaign help provide therapy, education and support services for autistic children.

When the All Stars for Autism campaign began in 2008, an average of one child in 100 was diagnosed with autism. Today, that number has increased to one in every 54 children.

More information is available at www.easterseals.com/midwest.

Awards & Recognitions

Saint Francis Medical Center recently received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association's Get With The Guidelines-Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Honor Role Elite recognition.