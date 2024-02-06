Business Notebook: Codefi member Nishant Bhardwaj gives business tips

Nishant Bhardwaj begins his story with a big move, 10 years ago, from India to Cape Girardeau, to work on his MBA at Southeast Missouri State University.

He graduated and, five years ago, was working at a pretzel joint for $6.50 an hour.

How he went from that to a successful digital marketing business is not a linear path, Bhardwaj said, but it's one he thinks many people could learn from.

"I add value for people," Bhardwaj said at a recent Codefi Meet the Member session in the Codefi offices at 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

He's not kidding. In the early days, he would sell phone access to prison inmates at a lower rate than they'd be charged by the prison, and build websites for clients who wanted a site just outside of their own ability to create.

"It's not like I figured things out," he said. "I stumbled on things."

A sign advertising online marketer Nishant Bhardwaj's "Meet the Member" presentation at Codefi is seen May 23 on the sixth floor of the Marquette Tower in Cape Girardeau. Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian

Bhardwaj said he doesn't come up with the original products, but rather purchases inventory of all sorts and finds the market for it, then sells to that market.

"No two days are the same," he said, although there are priorities he sets each day: He'll address the most pressing issues, and spend his day finding solutions and forging ahead with the various projects he has up and running at any given time.

He credits much of his success to the right steps he made, as a result of good mentors' advice.

Bhardwaj said he considers himself mostly self-taught in his own field, by which he meant, he found good mentors who were very generous with their time, and who gave him valuable advice.

"There's a lot of bad advice out there" on how to find mentors, he added.

"You have to add value for people, and don't expect anything. People see through that," Bhardwaj said. "Be really interested in learning."

Beyond that, he said he sees a lot of companies go wrong with marketing and branding.

Bhardwaj said he comes from the world of direct response, and if companies try to be everything to everyone, he said, they'll fail -- unless they're Walmart.

"You want to be a problem solver for a specific market," he said. "You can grow from that."

Family is another big resource for him, he said. Emotionally, they've supported him, but even more than that, his parents modeled a strong work ethic.

From the time he woke up to the time he fell asleep, he said, he saw his father working. His mother ran the household and sold some of her prized personal possessions so he could go to a good school.

He thinks about that with his own young son, who lives in Cape Girardeau, which is why he's here.

Codefi makes it possible for him to have access to a pool of talented workers, he added after the session, and access to digital infrastructure to run his company.

"I think most of us live in a world so difficult to disconnect," Bhardwaj said, referring to phones, computers, billboards and their incessant demands for attention. It's important to step away, though, he said, "so you can start fresh after."

Cape Chamber unveils new website

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced its new website, capeishome.com. Designed as a hub of information, the website will serve as a tool for human resources professionals and individuals looking to relocate to the Cape Girardeau Area, according to a news release.

The site hosts a variety of information, including way of life, opportunities, things to do, options for education and housing.

"We are excited about our new website launch and the robust information it provides for those looking to call Cape home," John Mehner, president and CEO of the chamber, said in the release. "We believe that this new site will allow visitors to better understand all that our community has to offer, while also serving as a tremendous tool for HR professionals recruiting new talent to our area as well."

Miracle-Ear now remodeled

After 13 years without a remodel, Miracle-Ear Center in Cape Girardeau recently underwent a complete renovation, according to a news release.

Joyce Hill-Cooley, owner and franchisee of Miracle-Ear Centers of Southeast Missouri, said in the release the office at 1465 N. Kingshighway has been in the same location for nearly 30 years. The new remodel includes a comfortable waiting area, learning lab for continuing patient education, and the same service and patient-centered technology.

Miracle-Ear offers free hearing screenings, service for hearing devices and educational outreach.