Business notebook: Chateau Girardeau opens more estate homes

The Chateau Girardeau retirement community held a ribbon-cutting and home tours Thursday to celebrate the opening of the newest cul-de-sac of estate homes.

"It's a big deal for us," said Keith Boeller, president and CEO of Chateau Girardeau.

The homes raise the number of single- family dwellings to 42.

Marketing director Kim Wilson said the new homes have several new features, including vaulted ceilings and safe rooms.

"There are no basements," she said, "so their master closet is solid concrete all around."

Riki Erlbacher, right, shows the sunroom of her new home to Marge Bauerle during a tour Thursday of the new estate homes of Chateau Girardeau.

Boeller said "huge demand" for such housing options prompted the board of directors to consider the expansion.

The seven-home development filled the last remaining plots of Chateau Girardeau's 40-acre campus, Boeller said.

"It went very smoothly for us," he said of the construction, which began about a year ago. "Columbia did a great job managing this for us."

Wilson, said the process also has been fun, since it involved the homeowners, allowing them to customize their plans to suit their needs. All of the homes are occupied.

Joe and Mary Alice Regenhardt attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday; the couple own one of the new homes.

"They were very good to work for us," Mary Alice Regenhardt said.

She said Chateau Girardeau customized their home by making the sunroom larger.

"And my husband was very smart; he had them make the garage wider," she added.