All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJuly 10, 2017

Business notebook: Chateau Girardeau opens more estate homes

The Chateau Girardeau retirement community held a ribbon-cutting and home tours Thursday to celebrate the opening of the newest cul-de-sac of estate homes. "It's a big deal for us," said Keith Boeller, president and CEO of Chateau Girardeau. The homes raise the number of single- family dwellings to 42...

Tyler Graef
Paul Pautler, right, and Charlie Moore chat Thursday outside the new estate homes of Chateau Girardeau that were opened for tours.
Paul Pautler, right, and Charlie Moore chat Thursday outside the new estate homes of Chateau Girardeau that were opened for tours.Fred Lynch

The Chateau Girardeau retirement community held a ribbon-cutting and home tours Thursday to celebrate the opening of the newest cul-de-sac of estate homes.

"It's a big deal for us," said Keith Boeller, president and CEO of Chateau Girardeau.

The homes raise the number of single- family dwellings to 42.

Marketing director Kim Wilson said the new homes have several new features, including vaulted ceilings and safe rooms.

"There are no basements," she said, "so their master closet is solid concrete all around."

Riki Erlbacher, right, shows the sunroom of her new home to Marge Bauerle during a tour Thursday of the new estate homes of Chateau Girardeau.
Riki Erlbacher, right, shows the sunroom of her new home to Marge Bauerle during a tour Thursday of the new estate homes of Chateau Girardeau.Fred Lynch

Boeller said "huge demand" for such housing options prompted the board of directors to consider the expansion.

The seven-home development filled the last remaining plots of Chateau Girardeau's 40-acre campus, Boeller said.

"It went very smoothly for us," he said of the construction, which began about a year ago. "Columbia did a great job managing this for us."

Wilson, said the process also has been fun, since it involved the homeowners, allowing them to customize their plans to suit their needs. All of the homes are occupied.

Joe and Mary Alice Regenhardt attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday; the couple own one of the new homes.

"They were very good to work for us," Mary Alice Regenhardt said.

She said Chateau Girardeau customized their home by making the sunroom larger.

"And my husband was very smart; he had them make the garage wider," she added.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Regenhardts said they chose Chateau Girardeau because their grown children don't live locally anymore.

"They (Chateau Girardeau) can take care of us here," Mary Alice said.

"Besides, this is where all the bridge players are," Joe added. "We're not moving again."

Miracle-Ear franchisee attends national event

Joyce and Jerry Cooley attended the Miracle-Ear national meeting in San Diego in June to accept the Platinum Club award from Amplifon, the corporate owners of the Miracle-Ear franchise system.

The award recognized excellence in customer service, market penetration, staff certification and customer satisfaction, according to a news release. It is the eighth time the franchise has received it.

"We want to be the hearing health-care centers our communities trust," owner Joyce Hill-Cooley said. "We help people hear better, and have fun while we do it."

Mondi Jackson marks employee tenures

Mondi Jackson LLC recently recognized the these employee anniversaries:

Ten years: Steven Robinson

Five years: Angela Seabaugh

Employee of the month: Jamie Graviett

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: World shares are mixed after Wall St reg...
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy