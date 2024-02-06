Business notebook: Chateau Girardeau opens more estate homes

The Chateau Girardeau retirement community held a ribbon-cutting and home tours Thursday to celebrate the opening of the newest cul-de-sac of estate homes.
"It's a big deal for us," said Keith Boeller, president and CEO of Chateau Girardeau.
The homes raise the number of single- family dwellings to 42.
Marketing director Kim Wilson said the new homes have several new features, including vaulted ceilings and safe rooms.
"There are no basements," she said, "so their master closet is solid concrete all around."
Boeller said "huge demand" for such housing options prompted the board of directors to consider the expansion.
The seven-home development filled the last remaining plots of Chateau Girardeau's 40-acre campus, Boeller said.
"It went very smoothly for us," he said of the construction, which began about a year ago. "Columbia did a great job managing this for us."
Wilson, said the process also has been fun, since it involved the homeowners, allowing them to customize their plans to suit their needs. All of the homes are occupied.
Joe and Mary Alice Regenhardt attended the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday; the couple own one of the new homes.
"They were very good to work for us," Mary Alice Regenhardt said.
She said Chateau Girardeau customized their home by making the sunroom larger.
"And my husband was very smart; he had them make the garage wider," she added.
The Regenhardts said they chose Chateau Girardeau because their grown children don't live locally anymore.
"They (Chateau Girardeau) can take care of us here," Mary Alice said.
"Besides, this is where all the bridge players are," Joe added. "We're not moving again."
Joyce and Jerry Cooley attended the Miracle-Ear national meeting in San Diego in June to accept the Platinum Club award from Amplifon, the corporate owners of the Miracle-Ear franchise system.
The award recognized excellence in customer service, market penetration, staff certification and customer satisfaction, according to a news release. It is the eighth time the franchise has received it.
"We want to be the hearing health-care centers our communities trust," owner Joyce Hill-Cooley said. "We help people hear better, and have fun while we do it."
Mondi Jackson LLC recently recognized the these employee anniversaries:
Ten years: Steven Robinson
Five years: Angela Seabaugh
Employee of the month: Jamie Graviett
