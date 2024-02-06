Things are looking up for the Scott City Chamber of Commerce.

You may remember a story I wrote in late May about the chamber and the fact it hadn't met since October and there was a general lack of involvement among chamber members.

But last week, Scott City chamber president Kyle McDonald had a big smile on his face when he saw me at a local restaurant and told me 40 people turned out for a recent chamber meeting. Among the attendees was the Scott City mayor and several other state and local officials.

Asked why he thought the meeting was so well attended, McDonald told me he thought there were two factors -- it was a breakfast meeting instead of a lunch or dinner gathering and he thought members felt motivated by my story.

"I definitely think the article kick started talk about keeping the chamber going," McDonald said, adding future breakfast meetings will be on the second Thursday of each month with the next meeting set for Aug. 8.

Regardless of the reason for the group's revival, kudos to the Scott City Chamber of Commerce. Keep it up!

If you've driven past the former Ray's Banquet Center building on South Mount Auburn Road lately, you can't help but notice part of the building is missing. As I reported a few weeks ago, Midamerica Hotels Corp., which owns the building, was dismantling it in preparation for future development in front of Hampton Inn. However, a spokesperson with Midamerica Hotels said Friday it had not been determined whether it would be "scrapped" or whether the "bones" of the two-story structure could be salvaged and "repurposed" as part of a relocated structure.

I read an interesting article online last week about a growing trend to move from a five- to four-day workweek. The article, by USA Today, said more and more businesses are adopting a four-day workweek to boost employee productivity and morale and reduce employee burnout. In addition, companies who are transitioning to four-day workweeks say it has given them an advantage when recruiting employees in a competitive labor market. Some offices and companies that have adopted four-day workweeks give employees the option of working Monday through Thursday or Tuesday through Friday.

According to the article, most of the companies with four-day workweeks now have 10-hour workdays for a total of 40 hours in a week, although some have reduced the workweek to 32 hours (four eight-hour days).

It will be interesting to see where this trend goes in the coming years.

I didn't have enough room in this week's business feature on Ty's Summer Sno to pass along a few "fun facts" about shaved ice.

In my research for the story, I learned during the American industrial revolution of the 1850s, ice became commercially available and ice houses in New York would sell ice to customers along the East Coast. Wagons loaded with huge blocks of ice would pass through Baltimore where children would ask for small scrapings of ice and it wasn't long before mothers started to make flavorings for the ice their children brought home. One of the first flavors was egg custard, still a Baltimore favorite, made from eggs, vanilla and sugar.

I also learned it was 100 years ago, in 1919, that the first snow-cone machine was invented in Dallas by a man named Samuel Bert who sold snow cones that year at the Texas State Fair and the first ice block shaver was invented in New Orleans in 1934.

This could be useful information the next time you play Trivial Pursuit.

Now on to the rest of this week's notebook ...

Saint Francis to pay to train potential staff

Saint Francis Healthcare System has announced it is offering a paid educational opportunity for people interested in starting a clinical career in health care.

Saint Francis is now accepting applications for eight patient-care associates who will be enrolled in a four-week class to be offered through the Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center starting Oct. 14 and paid for by the health-care system.

After their classroom training, students will participate in 100 hours of clinical education at Saint Francis where employment will be contingent on successful completion of the classroom training and clinical education.

The deadline to apply for one of the patient-care associate positions is Aug. 14. To apply, go to careers.sfmc.net and click on the "Current Openings" tab and go to the "Patient Care Associate -- Paid Educational Opportunity" listing.

Amick-Burnett adding crematory

Plans are in place for a crematory at Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel in Scott City, which owner Kenny Pope said will be the only such facility in Scott County.

Pope is securing state permits for the crematory and hopes it is operational by the end of the year.

In addition to its funeral chapel in Scott City, Amick-Burnett has three other facilities in Scott County ---- in Benton, Chaffee and Oran.

People and Businesses on the Move

Joel Neikirk

Joel Neikirk, chief operating officer at Midamerica Hotels Corp. and Drury Restaurants, will be relocating later this year to Miami, where he will president and chief executive officer of Restaurant Services Inc. (RSI), the supply chain company that procures products for Burger King restaurants throughout North America, including Canada and Mexico.

"I have served on the board of directors for RSI for the past six years and have been amazed by the organization and the business," he said in an email about his new role, which he will assume Oct. 1.