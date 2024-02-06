Business notebook: Celebrations restaurant marks 20th anniversary

Editor's note: An item in this story has been edited to correct the specialization of two doctors. The Southeast Missourian regrets the error.

Before they were restaurateurs, James and Pat Allen were, among other things, travelers.

Their shared appreciation for the fine restaurants of New York and Chicago begat a shared aspiration.

"We wanted to bring fine dining to the [Cape Girardeau] area," James said.

There were plenty of delicious restaurants, Pat said. They nearly bought one at one point. But in the end, they decided to try something new.

From left, James Allen, Pat Allen and DeWayne Schaaf pose for a photo at Celebrations Restaurant & Bar on Thursday in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

"Twenty years ago, if you had fish, it was supposed to be fried," she said.

"We love fried fish," James added. "There's nothing at all wrong with that."

After about 15 years of batting the idea about, Pat entered the catering business. In 1997, that catering business became Celebrations.

James said the restaurant industry has grown more casual since they started, but the concept at the heart of Celebrations hasn't changed over the past 20 years.

For about 19 of those years, there's been another constant: now-executive chef DeWayne Schaaf.

"September 23, 1998," he said after hauling in a boxload of fresh produce. "That was my first day."

He started on the pantry side of the kitchen while studying surrealist filmmaking. But within a few years, Schaaf was applying his creativity in the culinary arts.

"He has played a major part in the success of the restaurant and helping it reach its 20th anniversary," James Allen said.

And Schaaf now will serve as general manager in addition to executive chef.

"He wears many hats," James said. "It's just one more."

Schaaf said his plans for the future include introducing a microbrewery to the Celebrations offerings.

"Regardless of the different specific things we do, a lot of it is the family and the community here," he said.

James concurred, extending thanks to friends, customers, employees, vendors and others who have helped support the restaurant over the years.