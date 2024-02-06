Business notebook: Celebrations restaurant marks 20th anniversary

Editor's note: An item in this story has been edited to correct the specialization of two doctors. The Southeast Missourian regrets the error.
Before they were restaurateurs, James and Pat Allen were, among other things, travelers.
Their shared appreciation for the fine restaurants of New York and Chicago begat a shared aspiration.
"We wanted to bring fine dining to the [Cape Girardeau] area," James said.
There were plenty of delicious restaurants, Pat said. They nearly bought one at one point. But in the end, they decided to try something new.
"Twenty years ago, if you had fish, it was supposed to be fried," she said.
"We love fried fish," James added. "There's nothing at all wrong with that."
After about 15 years of batting the idea about, Pat entered the catering business. In 1997, that catering business became Celebrations.
James said the restaurant industry has grown more casual since they started, but the concept at the heart of Celebrations hasn't changed over the past 20 years.
For about 19 of those years, there's been another constant: now-executive chef DeWayne Schaaf.
"September 23, 1998," he said after hauling in a boxload of fresh produce. "That was my first day."
He started on the pantry side of the kitchen while studying surrealist filmmaking. But within a few years, Schaaf was applying his creativity in the culinary arts.
"He has played a major part in the success of the restaurant and helping it reach its 20th anniversary," James Allen said.
And Schaaf now will serve as general manager in addition to executive chef.
"He wears many hats," James said. "It's just one more."
Schaaf said his plans for the future include introducing a microbrewery to the Celebrations offerings.
"Regardless of the different specific things we do, a lot of it is the family and the community here," he said.
James concurred, extending thanks to friends, customers, employees, vendors and others who have helped support the restaurant over the years.
"So now you don't have to go to St. Louis for fine dining," he said. "In fact, we have people drive down from St. Louis to have dinner here."
Advanced Orthopedic Specialists has joined Saint Francis Healthcare System as a specialty practice.
"We are fortunate to be partnering with this established orthopedic practice and its highly experienced specialists," said Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Steven C. Bjelich. "By bringing an orthopedic specialty group to join Saint Francis Medical Partners, we are able to expand our clinical integrated network to patients in the five-state region we serve."
Founded in 1934, Advanced Orthopedic Specialists is Southeast Missouri State University's official physician team and includes orthopedic surgeons James M. Edwards, Patrick R. Knight, Rickey L. Lents, Ryan C. Morris, R. August Ritter III, Brian C. Schaefer, Andrew C. Trueblood and Khalid Waliullah and physiatrists Jimmy D. Bowen and Bernard C. Burns.
"We are excited to partner with Saint Francis Medical Partners," said Rickey Lents, Advanced Orthopedic Specialists president. "We believe this will allow Advanced Orthopedic Specialists to advance and expand care to better serve our region. Our other partnerships with Saint Francis have been very successful, and we feel that together, we can implement a seamless continuum of orthopedic services."
The partnership will be effective Jan. 1.
Ride-hailing app carGO has introduced a carryout food-delivery service for local restaurants.
The service allows consumers to order through the app and allows groups to split checks.
Sara Gerau has purchased Farmers Insurance Agency at 200 W. Main St. in Jackson from Stu Garrison, who is retiring after 30 years.
Gerau plans to remodel the interior of the building, according to a news release.
Jayson Jewelers' Kendra Harris, Jayne Ervin and Regan Laiben attended the Retail Jewelers Organization Summer Buying Show in Denver.
This year's theme of the three-day, semi-annual event was Mile High Style. It allowed jewelers to network, learn about industry trends and buy jewelry.
"We attend the show to take advantage of the competitive pricing associated with being an RJO member and are always amazed at the vast selection of jewelry offered at the show," Kendra Harris said. "Our customers are always excited to see what new jewelry we've purchased at the RJO show."
