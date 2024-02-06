All sections
BusinessApril 17, 2017

Business notebook: Cape salon picked as one of nation's top 200

Being recognized among Salon Today's top 200 salons in the nation is an honor, Belladona Salon and Spa owner Becky Davidson said. Especially, as her co-owner Linda Springs jokingly pointed out, since there may be 200 salons in Cape Girardeau alone...

Tyler Graef
Co-owners Linda Springs, left, and Becky Davidson pose for a photo in their Belladona Salon & Spa shop at 2502 Tanner Drive, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau.
Co-owners Linda Springs, left, and Becky Davidson pose for a photo in their Belladona Salon & Spa shop at 2502 Tanner Drive, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau.Andrew J. Whitaker

Being recognized among Salon Today's top 200 salons in the nation is an honor, Belladona Salon and Spa owner Becky Davidson said.

Especially, as her co-owner Linda Springs jokingly pointed out, since there may be 200 salons in Cape Girardeau alone.

"You have to hit everything just right to be in that [magazine]," Springs said.

And its place in the January/February issue of Salon Today marks the second time in three years it's been included in the magazine's list.

The salon's accolades this year stemmed from its efforts to use technology, inventory management and retail and merchandising to enhance customers' experience overall, Davidson said.

A view of inside Belladona Salon & Spa at 2502 Tanner Drive, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau. Belladonna recently was named by Salon Today as one of the top 200 shops in the United States.
A view of inside Belladona Salon & Spa at 2502 Tanner Drive, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau. Belladonna recently was named by Salon Today as one of the top 200 shops in the United States.Andrew J. Whitaker

Even little things, such as the music playing during a long appointment, can make a difference, she pointed out.

"It makes it much more enjoyable for the client as well as the employee," she said.

"And we have a variety of people who come in here," Springs said. "Everywhere from 16 to 90."

This September, the salon itself will turn 10, which Davidson said sometimes makes them feel how they imagine teachers feel when they see former students outside the classroom.

They met some of their clients before prom nights, then again on wedding days, then again for their children's first haircuts.

And customer service, Davidson said, amounts to much of what keeps those customers coming back time after time.

"We're employed by the customer," Springs said. "That's what we tell our girls, 'The customer is your boss.' Because if you're not good to them, they're not going to come back."

In addition, she said, Belladonna tries to offer as many services as possible, including massage, aestheticisms, nail styling as well as hair styling.

"So it's really a one-stop shop," Springs said.

With about 40 total employees, Davidson said the hope is to continue growing and possibly try to franchise but definitely keep a dedication to customer service.

The Arrow takes top statewide honors

Southeast Missouri State University's student-produced newspaper, The Arrow, was named best overall newspaper during the Missouri College Media Association Conference earlier this month.

The Arrow beat out student papers, including those of Missouri State University, Saint Louis University, Washington University and the University of Missouri-Columbia.

The paper also scored more than a dozen other awards during the conference, including first place for campus engagement and promotions, feature page, photo page, special section and video categories.

The paper finished in second place for campus engagement and promotions, feature writing, information graphic, special section or supplement and website categories.

The Arrow finished third for Page One design and honorable mention awards for advertising design, feature photography and information graphic.

Arrow news editor Katelyn Mary Skaggs was elected MCMA president for the upcoming academic year, marking the second time in three years a Southeast student has done so, Arrow faculty adviser Tamara Zellars Buck said in an email.

Business licenses

  • China Town Buffet filed for a change of name and address to China Crown at 329 S. Kingshighway.
  • Songhua Ke applied for a business license to operate Charm Biotech, which sells biotech kits and was scheduled to open at 1855 Evondale Drive on April 5.
  • Wes Langston applied for a license to operate Wes Langston Productions, a photo and production company at 719 W. Highland Drive.
  • Aaron Eades and Luke Sample applied for a license to move Elite Pest Control LLC to 2811 Wintergreen Drive, Unit B, from Scott City, where it initially opened in July 2013.
  • Tereso Sacinas Cortes applied for a license to operate Monte Blanco, a grocery store, at 229 S. Broadview St.

tgraef@semissourian.com (573) 388-3627

Business
