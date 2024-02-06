Business notebook: Cape salon picked as one of nation's top 200

Being recognized among Salon Today's top 200 salons in the nation is an honor, Belladona Salon and Spa owner Becky Davidson said.

Especially, as her co-owner Linda Springs jokingly pointed out, since there may be 200 salons in Cape Girardeau alone.

"You have to hit everything just right to be in that [magazine]," Springs said.

And its place in the January/February issue of Salon Today marks the second time in three years it's been included in the magazine's list.

The salon's accolades this year stemmed from its efforts to use technology, inventory management and retail and merchandising to enhance customers' experience overall, Davidson said.

A view of inside Belladona Salon & Spa at 2502 Tanner Drive, Suite 101, in Cape Girardeau. Belladonna recently was named by Salon Today as one of the top 200 shops in the United States. Andrew J. Whitaker

Even little things, such as the music playing during a long appointment, can make a difference, she pointed out.

"It makes it much more enjoyable for the client as well as the employee," she said.

"And we have a variety of people who come in here," Springs said. "Everywhere from 16 to 90."

This September, the salon itself will turn 10, which Davidson said sometimes makes them feel how they imagine teachers feel when they see former students outside the classroom.

They met some of their clients before prom nights, then again on wedding days, then again for their children's first haircuts.

And customer service, Davidson said, amounts to much of what keeps those customers coming back time after time.

"We're employed by the customer," Springs said. "That's what we tell our girls, 'The customer is your boss.' Because if you're not good to them, they're not going to come back."