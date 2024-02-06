I seem to go through at least one reporter's notebook every week, scribbling notes for various stories that usually make their way into the Southeast Missourian's news section, but along the way I'll often jot down some bits and pieces of possible story ideas. Here's a sampling of notes from the dog-earned pages of last week's notebook ...

Richard Steele

Longtime Cape Girardeau attorney Richard "Dick" Steele, a partner in the local law firm of Bradshaw, Steele, Cochrane, Berens & Billmeyer L.C., is retiring after a half-century of legal practice. Steele earned his undergraduate degree in 1965 from Washington University in St. Louis and his law degree at the University of Missouri-Columbia in 1968 before serving in the U.S. Army as a first lieutenant and platoon leader in Vietnam during which he was awarded the Bronze Star.

After his military service, he began practicing law in Cape Girardeau, specializing in litigation, business/corporate law and family law. During his career, he received the Lon O. Hocker Trial Lawyers Award and served on numerous professional boards and committees on the local and state levels.

Based on a spot check of Cape Girardeau hotels last week, it appears there's been a slight uptick in room reservations by Illinois residents who have been impacted by the ongoing Mississippi River flooding. Some of these hotel guests are people who work in the Cape Girardeau area and decided to book hotel rooms in Cape rather than find alternate routes to work in order to avoid flooded roadways, often adding an hour or more to their daily commutes.

"We've seen some additional flood-related bookings, but we still have rooms available," I was told by a reservation agent who said the situation is similar at other local lodging facilities.

It's been more than a week now since the Illinois Department of Transportation closed Route 3 and Route 146 in Alexander County between McClure and East Cape Girardeau because of ongoing flooding, heavy rains and seep water within the levee system.

For all intents and purposes, the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge at Cape Girardeau has also been closed to all vehicles except residents of East Cape who have chosen not to leave their homes during the flood.

According to National Weather Service forecasts, the river stage at Cape Girardeau is expected to fall below 42 feet today after cresting nearly three weeks ago at almost 46.3 feet, more than 14 feet above flood stage.

Fireworks tents opened last week in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and many other surrounding communities as people throughout the area stock up on pyrotechnics to celebrate Independence Day coming up Thursday.

Mother Nature put on her own fireworks display just over a week ago in the form of severe thunderstorms and high winds that ripped through the area damaging structures, uprooting trees and cutting off power to hundreds of people for several days.

For the second consecutive year, a Hoffman Family Fireworks tent was damaged by high winds. In 2018, a Hoffman tent in Cape Girardeau was blown down during a strong storm that destroyed thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. This year, the Hoffman tent in Jackson along East Jackson Boulevard wrapped itself around a billboard during the June 21 storm.

Fortunately, the tent was not yet stocked, so no merchandise was lost and the Hoffman family was able to replace it with other tents in time for last week's opening.

Eldorado Resorts, parent company of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau, announced last week it is buying Caesars Entertainment in a $17.3 billion deal that will make it the largest gaming company in the United States.

That probably would have been bigger news locally had it not been announced two weeks ago Eldorado is selling its Cape Girardeau casino operations and property to Century Casinos and VICI Properties, respectively, in a deal expected to be finalized in 2020. Details of that transaction were published in the Southeast Missourian on June 18.

Eldorado's purchase of Caesars Entertainment would give it control of iconic casinos such as Caesars Palace and the Flamingo in Las Vegas and about two dozen Harrah's casinos.

Rumors continue to fly about what business (or businesses) will eventually land at the corner of William Street and Mount Auburn Road, the former location of two adjacent restaurants that closed last month, Ruby Tuesday and O'Charley's. Sources with Drury Southwest, which owns the vacant property, told me last week it will be at least two or three months before a new tenant (or tenants) might be announced.

I learned last week Plaza Tacos, a "street tacos" eatery concept, is coming to 515 W. Main St. in Jackson, the former location of Pizza Pro. Plaza Tacos will reportedly be operated by the ownership of El Torero, which has locations in Jackson and Cape Girardeau. An opening date has not been announced.

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce members will be among the first to get a look at the new Top of the Marq restaurant when the chamber hosts its monthly Business After Hours gathering there from 5 to 6:30 p.m. July 16. The restaurant is on the seventh floor of the Marquette Tower on the corner of Broadway and Fountain Street. Top of the Marq is expected to open sometime this month, although an official opening date has not been announced.

It appears Ochs Powersports is coming to West Park Mall based on the addition of an Ochs sign adjacent to Ashley Homestore. Jay Wolz ~ jwolz@semissourian.com

If you've driven around to the backside of West Park Mall lately, you may have noticed the south end of the building next to Ashley Homestore has been painted solid black and there's an "Ochs Powersports" logo on the side of the building. It would appear Ochs is planning a move to the mall, but as of Friday, there had been no comment from representatives of the business.

As we reported two weeks ago, Chateau Girardeau is marking its 40th anniversary this week. It was on July 2, 1979, the first residents moved into apartments in Cape Girardeau's first retirement community at 3120 Independence St. As part its anniversary observance, Chateau Girardeau will host a public open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

