The City of Cape Girardeau issued 222 building permits in 2020, 17 fewer than the 239 issued in each of the previous two years.
The estimated project costs covered by those 222 permits, however, exceeded the combined value of all the permitted projects in 2018 and 2019.
According to statistics compiled by the city's Development Services office, the estimated value of the 222 commercial, residential and miscellaneous building projects in 2020 amounted to $109,838,306. Meanwhile, 2018's construction value was $40,298,740 and 2019's total value was $69,275,039 for a combined total for those two years of $109,563,779, or $274,527 less than last year's total.
The city issued 77 permits for new single-family homes last year with an estimated value of $19,909,355 for an average cost per project of $258,563. In comparison, there were 103 single-family home permits issued in 2019, with a total cost estimated at $20,502,864, or $199,057 per home.
In the commercial category, Cape Girardeau issued 26 permits for new commercial building projects last year, with a total value of $52,718,810 plus another 47 permits for commercial remodeling projects, with an estimated construction value of $21,871,063.
By comparison, in 2019 there were 17 permits for new commercial building projects issued, along with 64 remodeling permits, with estimated values of $31,986,540 and $7,481,468, respectively.
The top five commercial building projects issued building permits in 2020, based on estimated value, were:
More than half (51%) of small-business owners in Missouri hired — or tried to hire — employees in January to fill open positions, based on a new survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB).
In addition, 17% (seasonally adjusted) said they plan to create new jobs in the next three months.
The survey "is good news for small-business owners," according to Brad Jones, NFIB's Missouri state director. "It shows that most of our small-business owners here in Missouri are on their way back from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The only "downside" to the survey, he said, is "our small-business owners are having a hard time finding qualified workers to fill jobs."
A seasonally adjusted 33% of all small-business owners reported job openings they could not fill in January, up 1% from December. According to the NFIB survey, 28% of business owners have openings for skilled workers, while 12% said they have openings for unskilled labor.
Based on the NFIB report, finding qualified labor is an ongoing problem for small-business owners, with 90% of the businesses that said they were hiring or trying to hire reporting few or no "qualified" applicants for the positions they were trying to fill in January.
In the construction sector, 44% of the job openings are for skilled workers, according to the NFIB report, up 3% since December. More than half (56%) of construction firms responding to the survey reported few or no qualified applicants and 32% citing the shortage of qualified labor as their top business problem.
Blue Sky Community Services has leased a building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau and will convert it into an autism and behavioral services facility.
Blue Sky owner Kevin Smith signed a lease agreement last week and hopes to open Blue Sky Center for Autism and Behavioral Services at 1736 Broadway on or about May 1.
"We will be offering services for children through adults with a focus on early intensive intervention services for younger children," said Leanne Hopper, who will serve as the facility's board certified behavioral analyst.
Rachel Felter will be the facility's director of behavior services.
In addition to the Broadway location, Blue Sky also has facilities at 2610 Gerhardt St. in Cape Girardeau and at 2245 Old Toll Road in Jackson.
For several years, the building on Broadway was the location of Crowe & McGuire Orthodontics, but it was originally built as a grocery store known as Childs IGA Foodliner.
More information about Blue Sky Community Services is available by calling (573) 204-9097 or (573) 332-0030 or by visiting Blue Sky's website, www.blueskycommunityservices.com.
Black Diamond Paving of Oak Ridge has been awarded a contract for roadway maintenance by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service in Rolla, Missouri.
The contract, in the amount of $249,732, was announced by the USDA on Friday.
SIKESTON, Mo. — The Historic Downtown Sikeston organization will sponsor a "chocolate walk" Friday and Saturday at several participating retailers.
Attendees can receive chocolate treats at each participating store and enter a drawing to win a Valentine gift basket, including a pair of tickets to downtown Sikeston's St. Patrick's Day Festival, along with gift certificates from downtown merchants valued at more than $300.
Participating merchants are Blades' Salon, Bo's Jewelry & Pawn, DeWitt Embroidery, Flame Boutique, Studio 402, J&E Outlet, Parengo Coffee, Personal Expressions, Quick Check 2, Reflections Salon & Boutique, Rhinestone Rooster, Sam's Fine Jewelry, Susie's Bake Shoppe, The Red Carpet Formalwear, The Curiosity Shop, Sandy Paws, The Art Spirit and Leigh Anne's Loft.
For more information, contact Historic Downtown Sikeston at (573) 380-3801.
Threadz, a gift shop and women's clothing store at 115 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, announced last week it was closed temporarily.
"We will be back open as soon as we can," a store spokesperson said in response to a Southeast Missourian inquiry about the store's status.
The Greater St. Louis Area Council of Boy Scouts of America (BSA), which includes Scouting programs throughout Southeast Missouri, recently named Joseph Sadewasser to the position of chief executive officer, effective March 1.
Sadewasser will succeed Ronald Green, who is retiring after nearly 40 years in executive leadership positions with Boy Scouts of America. He has been CEO of the Greater St. Louis Area Council since 2011.
Sadewasser, an Eagle Scout from Dubuque, Iowa, began his professional Scouting career as a district executive in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 2007. He was later promoted to senior district executive and then field director. He came to the Greater St. Louis Area Council as director of support services in 2013 and was named director of field services in 2015, before being named deputy Scout executive/chief operating officer in February 2020.
More information about the BSA's Greater St. Louis Area Council may be found online at www.stlbsa.org.
Nurse practitioner Pam Himstedt has joined the team of primary care providers at EBO MD's clinic locations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson.
A registered nurse since 1985, Himstedt has been a family nurse practitioner since 2001 and earned a Master of Science in nursing from Southeast Missouri State University.
Originally from Sikeston, Missouri, Himstedt specializes in chronic illnesses such as hypertension and diabetes, as well as women's health. Her professional experience includes patient care in the oncology and transplant units at MU Health Care in Columbia, Missouri, the oncology unit at St. John's Mercy Medical Center in St. Louis, and in primary care and diabetes education roles at several hospitals in Southeast Missouri.
For information about EBO MD memberships or to schedule an appointment, call (573) 803-2941 or visit the EBO MD website, www.doyouebo.com.
Tonya Blunt of Elite Travel Inc. in Cape Girardeau recently returned from an intensive four-night training and touring experience in the Dominican Republic.
Specializing in family-friendly destinations, Blunt completed on-site tours of 10 all-inclusive resorts, experiencing firsthand outbound airport flight procedures, in-destination testing and resort protocols, and return airport safety procedures as they pertain to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) policies for international travel.
More information is available by contacting Elite Travel at (573) 334-1234 or by visiting the agency's website, www.elite-trips.com.
Tickets have gone on sale for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's annual banquet and membership recognition program, scheduled for March 3 at the Rock 'N' Roll Drive-In on Highway 25 north of Chaffee, Missouri.
Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the program starting at 6 p.m., followed by a screening of the movie "Office Space."
Tickets are $30 per person, which includes pizza and snacks.
For more information or to purchase tickets, contact the chamber office at (573) 243-8131.
The Jackson chamber's Business After Hours gathering is set for 5 p.m. Tuesday at First State Community Bank, 320 W. Main St. in Jackson. Attendees are asked to wear face masks and abide by social-distancing guidelines.
The City of Cape Girardeau issued the following commercial building permits between Jan. 18 and 29:
