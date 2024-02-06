The City of Cape Girardeau issued 222 building permits in 2020, 17 fewer than the 239 issued in each of the previous two years.

The estimated project costs covered by those 222 permits, however, exceeded the combined value of all the permitted projects in 2018 and 2019.

According to statistics compiled by the city's Development Services office, the estimated value of the 222 commercial, residential and miscellaneous building projects in 2020 amounted to $109,838,306. Meanwhile, 2018's construction value was $40,298,740 and 2019's total value was $69,275,039 for a combined total for those two years of $109,563,779, or $274,527 less than last year's total.

The city issued 77 permits for new single-family homes last year with an estimated value of $19,909,355 for an average cost per project of $258,563. In comparison, there were 103 single-family home permits issued in 2019, with a total cost estimated at $20,502,864, or $199,057 per home.

In the commercial category, Cape Girardeau issued 26 permits for new commercial building projects last year, with a total value of $52,718,810 plus another 47 permits for commercial remodeling projects, with an estimated construction value of $21,871,063.

By comparison, in 2019 there were 17 permits for new commercial building projects issued, along with 64 remodeling permits, with estimated values of $31,986,540 and $7,481,468, respectively.

The top five commercial building projects issued building permits in 2020, based on estimated value, were:

The Department of Veterans Affairs' outpatient clinic building shell on South Mount Auburn Road — $20,782,606.

New Cape Girardeau City Hall project on the grounds of the former Common Pleas Courthouse — $12 million.

The Department of Veterans Affairs' outpatient clinic interior build out — $8,139,152.

The Rialto Retail & Residential Development project in the 400 block of Broadway — $6 million.

Catholic Campus Ministry building on the Southeast Missouri State University campus, $4,750,000.

Survey: Small businesses having trouble hiring workers

More than half (51%) of small-business owners in Missouri hired — or tried to hire — employees in January to fill open positions, based on a new survey by the National Federation of Independent Businesses (NFIB).

In addition, 17% (seasonally adjusted) said they plan to create new jobs in the next three months.

The survey "is good news for small-business owners," according to Brad Jones, NFIB's Missouri state director. "It shows that most of our small-business owners here in Missouri are on their way back from the devastating impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The only "downside" to the survey, he said, is "our small-business owners are having a hard time finding qualified workers to fill jobs."

A seasonally adjusted 33% of all small-business owners reported job openings they could not fill in January, up 1% from December. According to the NFIB survey, 28% of business owners have openings for skilled workers, while 12% said they have openings for unskilled labor.

Based on the NFIB report, finding qualified labor is an ongoing problem for small-business owners, with 90% of the businesses that said they were hiring or trying to hire reporting few or no "qualified" applicants for the positions they were trying to fill in January.

In the construction sector, 44% of the job openings are for skilled workers, according to the NFIB report, up 3% since December. More than half (56%) of construction firms responding to the survey reported few or no qualified applicants and 32% citing the shortage of qualified labor as their top business problem.

This building at 1736 Broadway in Cape Girardeau, which most recently housed an orthodontics dental practice, has been leased by Blue Sky Community Services and will become the Blue Sky Center for Autism and Behavioral Services later this spring. Jay Wolz

Blue Sky leases Broadway building

Blue Sky Community Services has leased a building on Broadway in Cape Girardeau and will convert it into an autism and behavioral services facility.

Blue Sky owner Kevin Smith signed a lease agreement last week and hopes to open Blue Sky Center for Autism and Behavioral Services at 1736 Broadway on or about May 1.

"We will be offering services for children through adults with a focus on early intensive intervention services for younger children," said Leanne Hopper, who will serve as the facility's board certified behavioral analyst.

Rachel Felter will be the facility's director of behavior services.

In addition to the Broadway location, Blue Sky also has facilities at 2610 Gerhardt St. in Cape Girardeau and at 2245 Old Toll Road in Jackson.

For several years, the building on Broadway was the location of Crowe & McGuire Orthodontics, but it was originally built as a grocery store known as Childs IGA Foodliner.

More information about Blue Sky Community Services is available by calling (573) 204-9097 or (573) 332-0030 or by visiting Blue Sky's website, www.blueskycommunityservices.com.

Once the home of Childs IGA Foodliner, as shown in this 1956 Southeast Missourian file photo, this building at 1736 Broadway has been leased to Blue Sky Community Services and will be known as Blue Sky Center for Autism and Behavioral Services. Southeast Missourian file

Government awards paving contract

Black Diamond Paving of Oak Ridge has been awarded a contract for roadway maintenance by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service in Rolla, Missouri.

The contract, in the amount of $249,732, was announced by the USDA on Friday.

Sikeston businesses plan 'chocolate' event

SIKESTON, Mo. — The Historic Downtown Sikeston organization will sponsor a "chocolate walk" Friday and Saturday at several participating retailers.

Attendees can receive chocolate treats at each participating store and enter a drawing to win a Valentine gift basket, including a pair of tickets to downtown Sikeston's St. Patrick's Day Festival, along with gift certificates from downtown merchants valued at more than $300.