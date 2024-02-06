It was a year of growth and progress.

That's the story a quick look at Cape Girardeau's and Jackson's 2018 numbers tell.

As of Dec. 28 in Cape Girardeau, 232 construction permits were issued in 2018.

Commercial permits issued totaled 105, with a construction value of $32,463,564.

Commercial permits include new construction, additions and remodels, city projects; and apartments, new construction, additions and remodeling, according to public information specialist Jessica Sexton.

On the residential side, 128 permits worth $16,100,842 were issued.

That includes new construction or additions to single family homes, duplexes, townhouses, accessory structures such as sheds or other outbuildings, and pools.

Thirteen demolition permits were issued.

Among those permits issued was the demolition to make way for the new Imo's Pizza at 1008 N. Kingshighway. That building was torn down in May, and the future Imo's is under construction.

Several other building projects and new businesses have brightened Cape Girardeau's skyline in 2018.

Town Plaza in particular has seen several new developments. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is set to open in January, and Rosati's Pizza also announced plans to open soon.

Also in Town Plaza, Harbor Freight Tools opened in the summer, in the former AMC Theater, and Laughing Gas Comedy owners recently said they're planning to open soon in the former Pink Galleon location.

Slumberland Furniture relocated to Town Plaza in 2018, as well.

In Jackson, as of Dec. 20, according to building and planning manager Janet Sanders, six new commercial building permits totaling $25,778,634 had been issued in 2018.

Twenty commercial additions and remodels totaled $5,167,828.

For new single family construction, 30 permits valued at $5,650,515 were issued, seven new duplexes at $1.8 million, and one new multifamily structure at $2.2 million.

Residential remodel permits totaled $677,000 for 29.

Sarah Moonier with the information technology department in Jackson said 461 entities received business licenses, and some received multiple licenses, as of Dec. 28.

Fifty-two of those were new businesses, Moonier said.

One business project constructed in 2018 is a new strip mall on the former Basic Fuel site, adjacent to another strip mall at 2941 E. Jackson Blvd. Both buildings are owned by lawyer Mary Boner and her husband, she told the Southeast Missourian in September.

In October, Kasten Masonry broke ground on a new facility on its Jackson campus, and across town, a different Kasten -- Kasten Building Supply -- opened Mill Warehouse Building Supply.

Heartland Harvest Market and Antiques opened just outside Jackson's city limits in October, as well.

That same month, Clipz Playcare for dogs opened at 608 Rosamund St., and grooming services from Canine Clipz on Jackson Boulevard moved in shortly after.

In September, Running Bear Western Supply retail store opened in uptown Jackson.

A new Jimmy John's sandwich shop was announced in December, and is set to open in spring 2019.

Business licenses

Aaron Baldrey applied for a license to operate Elite Car Wash, an automatic tunnel car wash, at 3451 William St. in Cape Girardeau. Opening date was listed as Dec. 22.