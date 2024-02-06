It was a year of growth and progress.
That's the story a quick look at Cape Girardeau's and Jackson's 2018 numbers tell.
As of Dec. 28 in Cape Girardeau, 232 construction permits were issued in 2018.
Commercial permits issued totaled 105, with a construction value of $32,463,564.
Commercial permits include new construction, additions and remodels, city projects; and apartments, new construction, additions and remodeling, according to public information specialist Jessica Sexton.
On the residential side, 128 permits worth $16,100,842 were issued.
That includes new construction or additions to single family homes, duplexes, townhouses, accessory structures such as sheds or other outbuildings, and pools.
Thirteen demolition permits were issued.
Among those permits issued was the demolition to make way for the new Imo's Pizza at 1008 N. Kingshighway. That building was torn down in May, and the future Imo's is under construction.
Several other building projects and new businesses have brightened Cape Girardeau's skyline in 2018.
Town Plaza in particular has seen several new developments. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is set to open in January, and Rosati's Pizza also announced plans to open soon.
Also in Town Plaza, Harbor Freight Tools opened in the summer, in the former AMC Theater, and Laughing Gas Comedy owners recently said they're planning to open soon in the former Pink Galleon location.
Slumberland Furniture relocated to Town Plaza in 2018, as well.
In Jackson, as of Dec. 20, according to building and planning manager Janet Sanders, six new commercial building permits totaling $25,778,634 had been issued in 2018.
Twenty commercial additions and remodels totaled $5,167,828.
For new single family construction, 30 permits valued at $5,650,515 were issued, seven new duplexes at $1.8 million, and one new multifamily structure at $2.2 million.
Residential remodel permits totaled $677,000 for 29.
Sarah Moonier with the information technology department in Jackson said 461 entities received business licenses, and some received multiple licenses, as of Dec. 28.
Fifty-two of those were new businesses, Moonier said.
One business project constructed in 2018 is a new strip mall on the former Basic Fuel site, adjacent to another strip mall at 2941 E. Jackson Blvd. Both buildings are owned by lawyer Mary Boner and her husband, she told the Southeast Missourian in September.
In October, Kasten Masonry broke ground on a new facility on its Jackson campus, and across town, a different Kasten -- Kasten Building Supply -- opened Mill Warehouse Building Supply.
Heartland Harvest Market and Antiques opened just outside Jackson's city limits in October, as well.
That same month, Clipz Playcare for dogs opened at 608 Rosamund St., and grooming services from Canine Clipz on Jackson Boulevard moved in shortly after.
In September, Running Bear Western Supply retail store opened in uptown Jackson.
A new Jimmy John's sandwich shop was announced in December, and is set to open in spring 2019.
Aaron Baldrey applied for a license to operate Elite Car Wash, an automatic tunnel car wash, at 3451 William St. in Cape Girardeau. Opening date was listed as Dec. 22.
After 44 years in banking, R. David Crader will retire from The Bank of Missouri at the end of 2018.
Crader began his career as a community banker in 1974, and 22 years ago, agreed to lead what was then The Bank of Perryville (Missouri).
He will retire from day-to-day operations, but will continue as chairman and president of the holding company, Reliable Community Bancshares Inc., according to a news release.
According to the release, in his 22 years with the bank, he led it from a single location with $80 million in assets to 35 locations with $1.7 billion in assets, and nearly 500 employees.
His vision was to expand the bank in communities with growth potential; that vision has resulted in operations in 25 communities throughout Missouri, according to the release.
With the support of a strong team of associates at The Bank of Missouri, David was able to share his leadership skills with numerous professional, civic and not-for-profit organizations throughout his career. His professional service has included board membership with the Independent Community Bankers of America, the Missouri Independent Bankers Association, the Missouri Bankers Association and First Bankers' Securities Inc.
His civic service includes numerous community chambers of commerce, industrial development boards, Saint Francis Healthcare System and the Teen Challenge Mid-America and USA boards. He was named Man of the Year by the Plattsburg (Missouri) Chamber of Commerce, and Southeast Missouri State University has recognized his contributions by granting him the Distinguished Service Award in 2005, the Southeast Missouri State University Alumni Merit Award in 2007 and The Paul Harris Fellow Rotarian Award in 2011. His lifetime of service was recognized when he was named a recipient of the Missourian Award in 2015 for outstanding citizenship and impact on community and state.
Adrian Breen, current chief executive officer and president, will continue leading the day-to-day operations of the bank, according to the release.
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently welcomed the following employees:
Stacy Smith, RN, MSN, FNP-BC and Rebecca Williamson, RN, MSN, FNP-C to Cape Spine & Neurosurgery at 150 S. Mount Auburn Road, No. 342, in Cape Girardeau.
Smith earned her associate degree in nursing from Southeast College of Nursing in 2011, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University in 2012 and Master of Science in Nursing in 2016.
Williamson earned her associate degree from Three Rivers Community College in 2012, Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Cox College in Springfield, Missouri, in 2015 and Master of Science in Nursing at Cox College in 2017.
Nurse practitioner Colleen Morgan, MSN, AGACNP-BC, with the Saint Francis Medical Center hospitalists.
She joins 22 other providers caring for hospitalized patients at the medical center.
Morgan earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Southeast Missouri State University and is board-certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.
Nurse practitioners are nurses who have undergone advanced training and are able to diagnose and treat illnesses and injuries, order lab work and imaging tests, and write prescriptions. They can manage many health conditions, teach health promotion and help patients with disease prevention.
Hospitalists focus on the general medical care of hospitalized patients and help ensure a seamless continuum of care among primary care doctors, physician specialists and inpatient care providers.
Adult nurse practitioner Tammy R. Hahn-Brown to Cape Neurology Specialists at 3004 Gordonville Road in Cape Girardeau.
She received her board certification from American Nurses Credentialing Center, earned her Bachelor of Nursing in 1998 from Webster University in Webster Groves, Missouri, and Master of Nursing in 2000 from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.
Hahn-Brown joined Cape Neurology Specialists in November. She was previously at Advanced Orthopedic Specialists, according to a news release.
