Business notebook: Cape Crucible offers access to special tools

Deep in the basement of the old federal building in Cape Girardeau, there is a place. A place for the technically minded, the artistic, the creative. Rooms with resources they can use to bring their ideas to fruition.

“Basically, we’re Cape’s first makerspace,” Charlie Wallgren, a founding member of Cape Crucible, said. “A place for people to come and create things using tools they wouldn’t have at home or would be expensive for a single person to buy.”

The Cape Crucible offices clearly were a work in progress as Wallgren spoke about what they soon would have to offer. They secured the space only recently, and organizers were working quickly to get equipment set up, bearing in mind the arrival of more equipment in the coming days and months.

Cape Crucible is available to the public through a membership that provides 24/7 access to a variety of tools, from computers and wide-format and 3-D printers to woodworking and welding equipment.

A laser engraver sat on a table, waiting to be put to use.

Kirk Tolleshaug, left, and Charlie Wallgren work in their office of Cape Crucible in the basement of the old federal building Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Cape Crucible allows people to come in and use equipment not readily available to the public, such as 3-D printers, woodworking and soldering tools. Andrew J. Whitaker

Another founding member, Kirk Tolleshaug, pointed to a reflow oven that would allow members to solder several components together at once.

“It’s kind of like a gym membership, but instead of exercise equipment, it’s power tools and places to work on electronics, computers to do programming on — that sort of thing,” Wallgren said.

It’s a not-for-profit organization and is registered with the government, Wallgren said.

Much of the equipment they use has been donated. Local businesses such as Saint Francis Medical Center, Codefi, Big River Telephone and Broadtek have donated materials, he said, and Washington University in St. Louis has provided equipment, too.

“They’ve all been very supportive in trying to get us started,” Wallgren said. “We’ve come pretty far, considering we were just a small, ragtag group who have only been around since April.”

The founders and members of Cape Crucible also have participated in several outreach programs, working with Codefi on its Code for Kids program and teaching coding to residents at Cottonwood Residential Treatment Center.

“It was well-received,” Wallgren said. “We’re looking to do more of that sort of thing moving forward.”

The organization also plans to work with Southeast Missouri State University on its first robotics competition.

Wallgren and Tolleshaug said it offers several types of memberships.

Cape Girardeau residents can join Cape Crucible for $45 per month and receive round-the-clock access to the offices and all of the equipment. University students can have the same access for $35.

Tolleshaug said it plans to offer a membership for high-school students that likely will cost $20 per month. The reduced rate accounts for the restrictions on equipment.

“You have to be at least 18 and stuff to use the dangerous stuff,” Wallgren said.

Wallgren said the organization essentially is run by volunteers.