The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with several local agencies in an effort to identify employment opportunities for a segment of the area's population that has traditionally had difficulty finding jobs.
"According to many area employers, finding great employees is challenging," said Kim Voelker, vice president of the chamber. "On the flip side, job seekers often experience frustrations when attempting to navigate obstacles to gaining employment."
Voelker said some job seekers find it difficult to explain a "past that's less than perfect." Others, she said, face employment barriers such as a lack of transportation that can seem impossible to overcome.
To help overcome some of those obstacles, the chamber is introducing Project C.A.P.E. -- Connecting Area Partners for Employment -- designed to pair employers with potential employees.
The initiative will include a half-day event Aug. 5 at One City, 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Activities will start at 11:39 a.m. with a lunch and learn session, followed by an open discussion among employers and case managers from noon until 1:30 p.m. and wrapping up from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. with a job fair and "expungement clinic."
"Case managers from area agencies such as Community Counseling Center, Probation & Parole, Catholic Charities and many others will be on-site to share what their clients can offer to area employers," Voelker explained. "Likewise, employers will have the opportunity to 'pitch' why the case manager should refer their clients for employment with their companies."
Among the organizations partnering with the chamber on Project C.A.P.E. include First Call for Help, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority, the Workforce Development Board and Legal Services of Southern Missouri.
Voelker said the chamber is "working closely" with the county transit authority to provide transportation to and from the event at no cost to attendees.
"We're optimistic this targeted event, which is the first of its kind in our area, will provide positive outcomes for employers and job seekers alike," Voelker said.
More information about Project C.A.P.E., including registration details for the Aug. 5 event, is available by contacting Voelker at the chamber office, (573) 335-3312.
Ameren Missouri will resume its normal policies regarding utility disconnections and late fees for business customers starting July 15 and for residential accounts on Aug. 3.
"In mid-June, we began including inserts with customer bills to give them advance notice regarding the policy reinstatement," said Rick Eastman, senior legislative representative with Ameren Missouri.
"We know the economic impact of the coronavirus is far-reaching and worrisome for so many families," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri. "In some cases, this has led to high customer bill balances, which is why we created the COVID-19 Clean Slate program to stabilize the situation and help these customers get a fresh start by helping with their utility bill balances. We also encourage customers to use LIHEAP funds, if appropriate."
LIHEAP is the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program provided through the Missouri Department of Social Services.
Information about Ameren Missouri's COVID-19 Clean Slate program may be found online at www.AmerenMissouri.com/CleanSlate or by calling (800) 552-7583.
Trudy Lee, who has served as Southeast Missouri State University's interim vice president of university advancement and director of the university's foundation since the retirement of Bill Holland in April 2018, was officially appointed to that position earlier this month.
Her appointment is for a two-year term ending June 30, 2022, at which time Lee plans to retire.
According to Southeast president Carlos Vargas, Lee's two-year appointment will provide an opportunity for the foundation staff to complete several major projects that will position the university's Advancement Division for accelerating sustainable growth of philanthropic support for the university, as recommended by the consulting firm of Grenzenbach Glier and Associates (GG+A), which was recently engaged by the foundation. Those projects are targeted for completion in 2022.
Lee joined the Southeast Missouri University Foundation staff in 2001.
The Cape Girardeau School Board is one of 26 Missouri school boards named to receive the Missouri School Boards Association's 2020 Governance Team Award.
The award is based on the commitment of school boards and their superintendents toward ongoing professional development in areas such as student achievement, school law and finance, board operations and contemporary issues in education.
The award also recognizes their commitment to regional and statewide leadership and to active participation in legislative advocacy on behalf of public schools and the students they serve.
Due to coronavirus precautions, presentation of team awards will be delayed until the Missouri School Boards Association's annual conference in September.
Boulder Construction LLC has received a commercial building permit to perform an interior build out at the dental office of Dr. William Shipley at 2143 Independence St., Suite 101. Cost of construction is estimated at $250,000, according to the permit.
