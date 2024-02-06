n

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce is partnering with several local agencies in an effort to identify employment opportunities for a segment of the area's population that has traditionally had difficulty finding jobs.

"According to many area employers, finding great employees is challenging," said Kim Voelker, vice president of the chamber. "On the flip side, job seekers often experience frustrations when attempting to navigate obstacles to gaining employment."

Voelker said some job seekers find it difficult to explain a "past that's less than perfect." Others, she said, face employment barriers such as a lack of transportation that can seem impossible to overcome.

To help overcome some of those obstacles, the chamber is introducing Project C.A.P.E. -- Connecting Area Partners for Employment -- designed to pair employers with potential employees.

The initiative will include a half-day event Aug. 5 at One City, 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. Activities will start at 11:39 a.m. with a lunch and learn session, followed by an open discussion among employers and case managers from noon until 1:30 p.m. and wrapping up from 1:30 until 3:30 p.m. with a job fair and "expungement clinic."

"Case managers from area agencies such as Community Counseling Center, Probation & Parole, Catholic Charities and many others will be on-site to share what their clients can offer to area employers," Voelker explained. "Likewise, employers will have the opportunity to 'pitch' why the case manager should refer their clients for employment with their companies."

Among the organizations partnering with the chamber on Project C.A.P.E. include First Call for Help, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority, the Workforce Development Board and Legal Services of Southern Missouri.

Voelker said the chamber is "working closely" with the county transit authority to provide transportation to and from the event at no cost to attendees.

"We're optimistic this targeted event, which is the first of its kind in our area, will provide positive outcomes for employers and job seekers alike," Voelker said.

More information about Project C.A.P.E., including registration details for the Aug. 5 event, is available by contacting Voelker at the chamber office, (573) 335-3312.

Ameren Missouri returning to normal billing practices

Ameren Missouri will resume its normal policies regarding utility disconnections and late fees for business customers starting July 15 and for residential accounts on Aug. 3.

"In mid-June, we began including inserts with customer bills to give them advance notice regarding the policy reinstatement," said Rick Eastman, senior legislative representative with Ameren Missouri.

"We know the economic impact of the coronavirus is far-reaching and worrisome for so many families," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer experience for Ameren Missouri. "In some cases, this has led to high customer bill balances, which is why we created the COVID-19 Clean Slate program to stabilize the situation and help these customers get a fresh start by helping with their utility bill balances. We also encourage customers to use LIHEAP funds, if appropriate."