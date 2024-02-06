Business is brisk at Cape Camping & RV Park at 1900 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau, manager Betty Henry said, and looks to stay steady throughout the summer season.

Owners Stan Thompson and Ronnie Wesbecher opened the RV park on the former driving range site 12 years ago, Thompson said.

"It just gets better every year," Thompson said.

The park has 90 pull-through sites and several amenities, including shower houses, restrooms, a miniature-golf course and fishing pond, and is within walking distance of the LaCroix walking trail and several restaurants and attractions, including Cape Splash water park.

Henry said she thinks gasoline prices are at least partly responsible for the steady flow of business, and the increase she's seen in the six and a half years she's worked there.

Park manager Betty Henry poses for a photo outside of the main office of Cape Camping & RV Park on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

"It's given people an incentive to travel and camp more," Henry said. "It's a boost for our business, and others too, I'm sure."

Some people live on site long term, Henry said, since each site has access to electricity, sewer, cable TV, wireless internet and several other amenities.

The monthly rate is less than the rent on many apartments, Henry said, and for the price of a camper, it works out nicely for several people.

Families in transition might stay for a few weeks or month, Henry said, while they look for more permanent housing.

And families whose children are on traveling athletic teams often find having a camper and staying at an RV park is more economical than staying in a hotel, Henry said.

Park manager Betty Henry helps a customer at Cape Camping and RV Park on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

"The SportsPlex has definitely been a boost," Henry said, adding on tournament weekends, the park often fills to capacity.

One recent weekend, she had more than 40 campers check out Sunday, she said.

Thompson said he enjoys being in the business.

"Camping people are so cool," he said. "There's no other business we'd want to be in."

Thompson said they see everything from a million-dollar camper down to ones that cost $3,000, and they welcome all of them.

A model truck and trail sits on a shelf inside the main office at Cape Camping and RV Park on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS ~ bmatthews@semissourian.com

"It's a great way to live," Thompson said. "Sell your house, get a camper, come and stay with us."

Sound Advice hearing doctors moving

The staff of Sound Advice. Submitted photo

The hearing-aid provider formerly known as Brown and Willen Audiology Center is joining a larger network, getting a new name and moving to a new location, according to a recent company announcement.

This month, Sound Advice will move to a new facility at 201 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite D -- formerly the Pendleton store.

The team of hearing-aid professionals will continue to offer diagnostic hearing evaluations, products from all six major hearing-aid manufacturers, and repair services, according to the release.

Staff audiologist Cathy Willen said in the release some of their patients want high-tech hearing aids that connect to their smartphones, while others prefer to keep things simpler.

"It is not a one-size fits all with hearing aids," Willen said in the release. "We strive to find the best hearing aid for the hearing loss, for their lifestyle and for their budget. We customize each fitting to match the needs of each patient and have a wonderful staff dedicated to making this process as enjoyable as possible."

Tom Kelsey of Lorimont Place handled the long-term lease, as well as the lease for The Orthopedic Center of St. Louis, which will move into the former Coldwater Creek location this summer.

Local company wins safety award

Submitted photo Tonya Koch, left, with Girardeau Stevedores & Contractors Inc. of Scott City and Mike Flaker with CM Brown & Associates Inc. of Perryville, Missouri, pose for a photo.

Girardeau Stevedores & Contractors Inc. of Scott City recently received a safety award from Acuity for its excellent safety management.

Advanced Technology and Consulting opens Cape Girardeau office

A telecommunications brokerage is opening a new office in Cape Girardeau's Marquette Tower, with hopes of bringing telecommunications solutions to area businesses.

President and co-founder Matt Gamel said Advanced Technology and Consulting LLC provides hosting for voice-over internet protocol, or VOIP, telephone systems, and offers other services including consulting.

"We're a broker for telecommunications services," Gamel said. "We don't offer the services directly."

Gamel said the company can simplify the telecommunications process for companies that don't have an in-house solution.

"We go out and get bids from the big companies," Gamel said. "We aren't necessarily stuck to the Missouri market, depending on the region, so we can get competitive bids and bring them back."