All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessJuly 3, 2017

Business notebook: Burrito-ville dedicates days to local causes

Burrito-ville's sign on Broadway mostly is known for snappy, burrito-themed humor, but the hashtag at the bottom, #GiveBacktoCape, hints at a principle owner Justin Denton said it takes seriously: giving back to the community. The restaurant has made a habit of scheduling fundraising nights to benefit area organizations, and general manager Paige Garner said one held last week was one of the busiest to date...

Tyler Graef
Adam Hilse high-fives Lirael Woodring, 6, at Burrito-Ville on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Burrito-Ville held a fundraiser for Hilse after he was injured in a wreck on Interstate 55 involving his ambulance and two vehicles.
Adam Hilse high-fives Lirael Woodring, 6, at Burrito-Ville on Wednesday in Cape Girardeau. Burrito-Ville held a fundraiser for Hilse after he was injured in a wreck on Interstate 55 involving his ambulance and two vehicles.Andrew J. Whitaker

Burrito-ville's sign on Broadway mostly is known for snappy, burrito-themed humor, but the hashtag at the bottom, #GiveBacktoCape, hints at a principle owner Justin Denton said it takes seriously: giving back to the community.

The restaurant has made a habit of scheduling fundraising nights to benefit area organizations, and general manager Paige Garner said one held last week was one of the busiest to date.

It raised about $590 to help Adam Hilse, a paramedic injured in the line of duty in June.

"Close enough to round up to $600," Garner said.

A typical fundraising event, Garner said, usually nets $250 to $350, but Hilse's tip jar alone came out to about $200.

Burrito-Ville held a fundraiser Wednesday for Adam Hilse after he was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 involving his ambulance and two other vehicles.
Burrito-Ville held a fundraiser Wednesday for Adam Hilse after he was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 involving his ambulance and two other vehicles.Andrew J. Whitaker

Hilse, who lives in Jackson, was helping transport a patient from Sikeston, Missouri, to St. Louis when the ambulance in which he was riding was involved in a crash with a semi truck in Perry County.

A GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $8,000 in the two weeks since the accident. Hilse was released from the hospital about a week before the fundraiser and was able to attend.

For Denton, the reason for the event was simple: "He's a first responder."

Denton said the restaurant incorporated regular fundraisers into its schedule because it felt like the right thing to do.

"It's just giving back to the people who bring in the money ... and police, fire and paramedics, they support [the community] a lot," he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The first one, Denton said, went to help Robert Harris and the community gardens project.

The usual arrangement is to donate 10 percent of an afternoon's sales, but Denton said more often than not, extra money is thrown in for good measure.

Recent fundraisers saw $1,000 donated to Old Town Cape and more to the police department to purchase new canines.

"And we have more coming up," Denton said, describing an upcoming school-supply drive for disadvantaged students.

"We're not really trying to imitate anybody," Denton said. "Just trying to help."

SoutheastHEALTH wins marketing honors

Ten SoutheastHEALTH marketing projects were honored at the Show-Me Excellence Awards.

Of their awards, eight were for first-place honors.

Among the recognized projects were "Don't Be Camera Shy," a television ad encouraging colonoscopy screenings; "Game Changer," a feature about former NFL player Dan Peiffer and his struggle with atrial fibrulation; and "The Year in Review" annual report.

The Show-Me Excellence Awards recognize quality in advertising, marketing and public-relations efforts by Missouri hospitals.

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 8
Stock market today: Wall Street cruises to more records as i...
BusinessNov. 8
Sponsored: Busch Pet Products is transforming pet care with ...
BusinessNov. 7
Sponsored: Cory’s Ace Hardware stands out with service and c...
BusinessNov. 6
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December openin...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy