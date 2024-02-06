Business notebook: Burrito-ville dedicates days to local causes

Burrito-ville's sign on Broadway mostly is known for snappy, burrito-themed humor, but the hashtag at the bottom, #GiveBacktoCape, hints at a principle owner Justin Denton said it takes seriously: giving back to the community.

The restaurant has made a habit of scheduling fundraising nights to benefit area organizations, and general manager Paige Garner said one held last week was one of the busiest to date.

It raised about $590 to help Adam Hilse, a paramedic injured in the line of duty in June.

"Close enough to round up to $600," Garner said.

A typical fundraising event, Garner said, usually nets $250 to $350, but Hilse's tip jar alone came out to about $200.

Burrito-Ville held a fundraiser Wednesday for Adam Hilse after he was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 55 involving his ambulance and two other vehicles. Andrew J. Whitaker

Hilse, who lives in Jackson, was helping transport a patient from Sikeston, Missouri, to St. Louis when the ambulance in which he was riding was involved in a crash with a semi truck in Perry County.

A GoFundMe campaign raised nearly $8,000 in the two weeks since the accident. Hilse was released from the hospital about a week before the fundraiser and was able to attend.

For Denton, the reason for the event was simple: "He's a first responder."

Denton said the restaurant incorporated regular fundraisers into its schedule because it felt like the right thing to do.

"It's just giving back to the people who bring in the money ... and police, fire and paramedics, they support [the community] a lot," he said.