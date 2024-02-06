Business Notebook: Brown's Pecan Farm serves up holiday treats

On a gently rolling hill outside Whitewater, 300 pecan trees are loaded with green-hulled nuts -- about 3,000 pounds' worth, estimates Renee Brown.

She and husband Bob Brown are working with their son, Allen, on a sunny Tuesday morning, Oct. 30, on Brown's Pecan Farm to harvest pecans before the next day's predicted rainfall.

Rainfall's not good for pecans, whose shells can decay if humidity is too high, Renee said, and that means the nut itself isn't as tasty.

But Bob is at the wheel of a small tractor, kitted out with a plywood canopy over his head, and a hydraulic piece of equipment whose wide jaws clamp onto a pecan tree -- and shake it.

Three seconds of vigorous agitation, and the tarps under the tree have disappeared under a blanket of pecans, leaves and twigs.

Bob Brown uses a specialized piece of equipment to shake pecans off of a tree during the harvest on the pecan farm Tuesday in Whitewater. KASSI JACKSON

"We'll fold up the tarps and separate out the pecans," Renee said.

From there, they'll be put through machines in their Health Department-inspected facility.

For all that, they started with only a shovel for equipment, Renee said, but their operation now includes industrial equipment used to sanitize, crack and shell the pecans, as well as a full industrial kitchen to add sugar and chocolate to the pecans.

Of course, they sell plain pecans, too, she said, and another machine pulls the "bitters" from each hulled pecan.

And there's a drying machine, a boxy structure built from plywood and a motorized fan. It keeps the pecans from getting moldy or bitter, or the shells from decaying, Renee said.

Renee Brown holds three types of pecans -- Pawnee, Kanza and Peruque -- on Tuesday in Whitewater. KASSI JACKSON

Fourteen years ago, Bob and Renee Brown moved to the country, near Whitewater, and planted pecan trees.

About four years ago, those trees started to produce -- about 300 pounds of pecans, to start.

Every year since, more and more and more pecans are loading down the limbs, Renee said, and eventually, "We ran out of family and friends to give them to, so we started selling."

And, she said, "People buy more pecans when there's a little sugar on them."

On the farm, four main varieties of pecan tree stand in long rows, spaced widely enough to allow good air circulation, Renee said.

Renee Brown holds a 25-pound bag of pecans Tuesday on her farm in Whitewater. KASSI JACKSON

Missouri's humidity wreaks havoc on the trees, she said, and blight and rot can be an issue if the fallen hulls and leaves aren't kept swept away from the trees' roots.

And, of course, wildlife is a continual presence.

Saplings have wooden stakes slanted into the ground around them to keep the deer from rubbing on them, Renee said, and each tree has a long metallic ribbon streamer tied on. Those serve two functions: keep birds away and mark trees that haven't been harvested yet.

And then there are the squirrels.

From a wild treeline to one area of the pecan orchard, there's a narrow line, almost like a squirrel highway, worn smooth from their scurrying footprints to and fro.

Unsanitized pecans hang in 25-pound bags Tuesday on the Brown family pecan farm in Whitewater. KASSI JACKSON

Renee said having an owl on the premises is helpful, but that's about the only pest control method used, aside from some slight spraying against insects and disease.

But any spraying is done far in advance of the outer hulls opening, she said. The brown-and-black pecan shell doesn't get the chemicals.

"To have a good nut, you want a good color, a nice appearance," Renee said. "You want one that's kind of plump, and when you start eating it, it should be crisp, should crack, and have a nicer flavor."

For ordering information, contact monutbrown@yahoo.com.

New emergency room open at PCMH

Pecans hang on a tree Tuesday in Whitewater. KASSI JACKSON

Perry County Memorial Hospital opened a newly renovated Emergency Department on Oct 26. An open house invited the public to tour the department and learn of the benefits incorporated into the renovation.

The new facility's benefits include:

Renee Brown pulls pecan samples from her sanitized batches Tuesday on her farm in Whitewater. KASSI JACKSON

Renee Brown walks through a row of pecan trees Tuesday on her farm in Whitewater. KASSI JACKSON

Enclosed ambulance bay to protect patients and staff from the outdoor elements

Improved design, which places the ER receptionist and triage nurse in better contact with the waiting room

Improved security systems and office area for oversight and management of ER and hospital campus

Additional observation care rooms for patients needing treatment before discharge or to initiate care before hospital admission

Improved ventilation systems to prevent the spread of infections and/or to increase the protection of immune-compromised patients

The employment of new construction materials that resist bacteria and viruses, thus reducing the transmission of germs

Unique rooms designed for specific types of emergency conditions

Improved facilities for non-emergent services requiring day and night access, such as DOT screenings

New and improved patient monitoring equipment

WSIL-TV acquired

Quincy (Illinois) Media Inc. (QMI) is acquiring WSIL-TV, the ABC affiliate that serves the Cape Girardeau, Missouri/Harrisburg, Illinois/Paducah, Kentucky television market, according to a recent news release.

The acquisition is subject to approval of the Federal Communications Commission with the expectation the ownership change will occur in January, the release stated.

The station is being acquired from Mel Wheeler Inc., which has owned the station since 1983. The acquisition also includes KPOB-TV, a satellite station of WSIL in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

The company will own stations in 16 television markets.

Quincy Media began as Quincy Newspapers Inc. with the merger of the Quincy Herald and Quincy Whig newspapers. It entered the broadcast business in Quincy in the 1940s and 1950s, the release stated.