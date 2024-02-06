Business Notebook: Bohannon Cleaners in Scott City celebrates 65 years

Ask Jeff Bohannon how the dry cleaning industry has changed in the 65 years since his father started Bohannon Cleaners at 1500 Main St. in Scott City, and he'll tell you clothing itself has changed, along with the industry.

Linda Phillips uses a machine to steam a shirt Friday at Bohannon Cleaners in Scott City. TYLER GRAEF

"There was a time when gentlemen wore suits to the sale barn," Bohannon said.

Clothing hangs on racks Friday at Bohannon Cleaners in Scott City. TYLER GRAEF

But with the introduction of double-knit fabric in the 1970s, people could clean their garments at home more readily -- so the industry had to adapt.

"We diversified to pick up the slack," Bohannon said.

Linda Phillips loads a shirt onto a steaming machine Friday at Bohannon Cleaners in Scott City. TYLER GRAEF

Although they don't clean carpets anymore, they do offer specialty cleaning and restoration of wedding dresses, and minor repairs such as sewing on a button or repairing a seam are included with a cleaning.

Five employees work at the cleaner, he said, and several have been there longer than a decade.

Jeffrey Bohannon wears a shirt celebrating Bohannon Cleaners' 65th year in business Friday in Scott City. TYLER GRAEF

"I consider myself lucky," Bohannon said.

His father laid the bricks for him with the business, Bohannon said.

Spools of thread are seen on wall pegs Friday at Bohannon Cleaners in Scott City. TYLER GRAEF

Bohannon said his mother was pregnant with his brother, Gary, in 1953 when his father put their life savings into starting the business -- and made just 30 cents in cash the first day.

But he kept at it, building the business piece by piece, and since that time, the shop has evolved, he said -- to keep pace with what customers want, to keep up with environmental regulations, and to accommodate manufacturing errors, such as dyes not set properly.

It's an interesting profession, he said.

"I never know what's going to come through that door," Bohannon said.

And sometimes, a problem can't be solved -- a chemical change in a silk blouse could occur, for example.

But that's just the way it goes, he said.

"You gotta like what you do," Bohannon said. "If you don't like it, you'll never be happy."

U-Haul opening second Cape location

The former Magna-Tel property at 775 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau was recently purchased by U-Haul International, said Tom Kelsey, broker with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, who handled the sale.

The 27,100 square-foot manufacturing, office and operations building will be converted to a public and self-storage operation by the new owners, Kelsey said, and additional new self-storage units will be constructed in a large rear parking lot.

Just across Kingshighway at the intersection of Shawnee Parkway, there is another U-Haul truck and trailer rental facility and service center with self-storage units.

Kelsey said the company will continue operations at that location, and this new location will expand their storage business.

Magna-Tel was a manufacturer and marketing company of magnetic advertising items.

No sales price was disclosed, but the asking price on the Lorimont website was $745,000, Kelsey said.