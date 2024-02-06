Business Notebook: Bohannon Cleaners in Scott City celebrates 65 years

Ask Jeff Bohannon how the dry cleaning industry has changed in the 65 years since his father started Bohannon Cleaners at 1500 Main St. in Scott City, and he'll tell you clothing itself has changed, along with the industry.
"There was a time when gentlemen wore suits to the sale barn," Bohannon said.
But with the introduction of double-knit fabric in the 1970s, people could clean their garments at home more readily -- so the industry had to adapt.
"We diversified to pick up the slack," Bohannon said.
Although they don't clean carpets anymore, they do offer specialty cleaning and restoration of wedding dresses, and minor repairs such as sewing on a button or repairing a seam are included with a cleaning.
Five employees work at the cleaner, he said, and several have been there longer than a decade.
"I consider myself lucky," Bohannon said.
His father laid the bricks for him with the business, Bohannon said.
Bohannon said his mother was pregnant with his brother, Gary, in 1953 when his father put their life savings into starting the business -- and made just 30 cents in cash the first day.
But he kept at it, building the business piece by piece, and since that time, the shop has evolved, he said -- to keep pace with what customers want, to keep up with environmental regulations, and to accommodate manufacturing errors, such as dyes not set properly.
It's an interesting profession, he said.
"I never know what's going to come through that door," Bohannon said.
And sometimes, a problem can't be solved -- a chemical change in a silk blouse could occur, for example.
But that's just the way it goes, he said.
"You gotta like what you do," Bohannon said. "If you don't like it, you'll never be happy."
The former Magna-Tel property at 775 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau was recently purchased by U-Haul International, said Tom Kelsey, broker with Lorimont Commercial Real Estate, who handled the sale.
The 27,100 square-foot manufacturing, office and operations building will be converted to a public and self-storage operation by the new owners, Kelsey said, and additional new self-storage units will be constructed in a large rear parking lot.
Just across Kingshighway at the intersection of Shawnee Parkway, there is another U-Haul truck and trailer rental facility and service center with self-storage units.
Kelsey said the company will continue operations at that location, and this new location will expand their storage business.
Magna-Tel was a manufacturer and marketing company of magnetic advertising items.
No sales price was disclosed, but the asking price on the Lorimont website was $745,000, Kelsey said.
A business license application listed the open date as Oct. 11.
A panel of local experts will discuss the ins and outs of home buying at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bullpen, 325 Broadway in Cape Girardeau:
The event is free and open to the public. Complimentary appetizers and drinks will be provided. RSVP by Tuesday by calling (573) 204-1210 or visiting MidwestSessions.com.
Spectrum Internet Gig launched last week, according to a company news release.
The service, available for residential customers or for business customers as Spectrum Business Internet Gig, features the deployment of DOCSIS 3.1, delivering a 1 Gbps connection.
Spectrum Internet Gig is offered with no data caps or contracts, includes a modem and free in-home Wi-Fi, and is backed by a 30-day money back guarantee, according to the release.
Sound Advice Hearing Doctors will hold a ribbon cutting at noon Tuesday at 201 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite D, in Cape Girardeau, to celebrate its grand opening.
Wren Homes and Capital Investments will hold a ribbon cutting and open house at 4:30 Tuesday at 147 N. Lacey St., Suite 1, in Jackson.
David Matthew's Farmers Insurance Agency will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate new ownership at 9:30 a.m. Friday at 1812 Carondalet Drive, Suite 105, in Cape Girardeau.
Kelli James of Cape Girardeau, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, has completed Kaplan Financial's Ethics for the Insurance Professional course, which outlines the broad parameters of a life insurance agent's ethical responsibilities to insurers, policy owners and the public.
James started with Modern Woodmen in July 2018.
Tara Landewee of Whitewater, a financial representative with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, has completed Kaplan Financial's Needs Analysis course, which teaches agents to analyze personal life insurance needs of prospects, explain those needs to the prospect, determine the correct amount of insurance required to meet their needs and to explain why life insurance is the best solution for meeting those needs.
Landewee started with Modern Woodmen in November 2017.
Modern Woodmen is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance and annuity products to more than 765,000 members nationwide.
Saint Francis Healthcare System recently welcomed board-certified gastroenterologist Ronald M. Angles, DO, as a Saint Francis Medical Partner. Angles is proficient in adult gastroenterology and hepatology, and joins the team at Cape Gastroenterology Specialists.
The team provides the region with care for gastrointestinal conditions, including abdominal pain, biliary disorders, Crohn's disease, gastrointestinal bleeding, gastroesophageal reflux, liver disorders, pancreatic disease, peptic ulcer disease, ulcerative colitis and other digestive disorders, according to the announcement.
Angles earned his medical degree at Nova Southeastern University of the Health Sciences in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He completed an internship, residency and gastroenterology fellowship at Genesys Regional Medical Center in Grand Blanc, Michigan.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.