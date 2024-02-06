Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the software's correct name.
BioKyowa, a biochemical production facility in Cape Girardeau, was recently recognized by DocuWare Corp. for its software implementation -- a move Mike Smith, president of partner Miken Technologies, said is a win-win that will continue to contribute to efficient production, productivity and morale.
BioKyowa is a subsidiary of Japanese firm Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., and was the first major plant investment in Missouri by a Japanese company when it began construction in 1982, according to the company website.
BioKyowa specializes in producing bulk amino acids in various grades, for use in nutritional food supplements, cosmetics and in the pharmaceuticals industry, the website stated.
The company, at 5469 Nash Road in Cape Girardeau, employs approximately 180 people in several divisions.
At a lunch meeting June 7, BioKyowa employees met with DocuWare and Miken Technologies representatives to discuss the new software and what it's meant for BioKyowa.
Mark Perkins, information technology manager, said the DocuWare software was implemented in early 2017 after a search for software to handle digital signatures.
The DocuWare system was more robust, allowing for not only digital signatures, but all manner of formerly paper-based processes to be handled.
"It's very efficient," Perkins said, noting business processes now use considerably less paper and fewer toner cartridges -- meaning less shredding and less need for storage.
"There were issues in production," Perkins added. "We didn't have standard fonts or paper sizes across the board."
But it wasn't a phase-in, Perkins said. "It was go or no go."
While it wasn't seamless, he said the software is helpful.
Linda Withrow, quality assurance superintendent with BioKyowa, said her biggest challenge has been finding the time to train others to understand the system's capabilities from the outset.
"Now, we're looking to what we need, going forward," Withrow said.
Krystal Culbertson, quality control superintendent at BioKyowa, said the goal is to go paperless.
"The idea was to start in the lab, which is much less in depth" than other areas, Culbertson said.
Culbertson described one process overseen by seven different positions, and with this software, they're able to do that with one position instead.
"It eliminates a lot of time, makes [the process] more efficient," she noted.
Perkins said, "It's been very successful, even with the growing pains. We're pleased."
The Mary Kay Cosmetics Jana Jateff unit recently honored quarterly star consultants at Dexter Bar-B-Q in Cape Girardeau.
Honored were Amy Romack of Jackson, a sapphire star selling more than $1,800 wholesale in the quarter.
Sherry McCall of Sedgewickville, Missouri, also sold more than $1,800 in the quarter.
Jana Jateff was a pearl star, selling more than $6,000 in the quarter.
The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Volunteer Appreciation Luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 W. Deerwood Drive in Jackson.
Slumberland Furniture will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate its new location at 10 a.m. Friday at 2106 William St., Suite 200, in Cape Girardeau.
Chelsea Aldrich applied for a license to operate Shakti and Free Movement Medicine and Holistic Wellness, a company providing many forms of fitness and holistic wellness practices, including yoga and Zumba classes, massage and more, at 1200 N. Kingshighway, No. 3, in Cape Girardeau. The open date was listed as July 1.
Robert McKlin applied for a license to operate Oliver's, a restaurant and bar, at 529 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. The open date was listed as Sept. 1.
The Missouri Veterans Home in Cape Girardeau recently announced Kim Doerge as the new director of social services.
Doerge joins the Missouri Veterans Home team from Great Circle in St. Louis where, she was the director of managed care, according to a news release. She has a Master of Social Work from Washington University in St. Louis and a Bachelor of Arts in Social Work from Louisiana State University at Monroe. Doerge brings more than 20 years of social work experience to her position.
"I'm delighted to join the staff here at the Missouri Veterans Home and am looking forward to many years of giving back to our Veterans," Doerge said in the release.
Jerry Durham will serve as interim president of the Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences, after being appointed by the board of trustees.
Durham served for more than 12 years as chancellor of Allen College in Waterloo, Iowa, and previously served as director of the School of Nursing at Illinois Wesleyan University; executive associate dean at Indiana University School of Nursing; and dean of nursing and vice chancellor of academic affairs at the University of Missouri-St. Louis.
He is a registered nurse and earned master's degrees in medical-surgical nursing from Saint Louis University and psychiatric community mental health nursing from the University of Illinois-Chicago as well as a master's degree in English from Bradley University. He holds a doctorate in higher education administration from Saint Louis University. He is also a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University, where he completed a bachelor's degree in secondary education. Dr. Durham received Southeast Missouri State University's College of Education's Alumni Merit Award in 2016. Durham is a U.S. Army veteran and is married to Dr. Kathleen Durham, a retired dentist.
Tonya Buttry, who has served as the president of Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Professions (CONHS) since 1995, has been appointed to serve as the College's dean of nursing and as program director for the RN to BSN program. In her role as dean, Buttry will lead the operations and continuing development of all nursing programs at the CONHS. She replaces Donna Shirrell, who retired earlier this month after 23 years at the college.
In transitioning to her new role, Buttry said in a news release, "Nursing has always been my first love and I am thrilled with this opportunity to provide leadership for the nursing programs and to continue to serve the College of Nursing and Health Sciences."
Buttry earned a BSN degree from Southeast Missouri State University; an MSN degree from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville; and a Ph.D. in workforce education at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale.
Two City of Jackson managers recently completed a supervisory leadership certification by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA). Building and planning manager Janet Sanders and information technology director Joan Evans received a Certification of Supervisory Leadership from MPUA, and were recognized among statewide municipal utility peers at a MPUA board meeting, along with other graduates from throughout the state.
The training included 24 hours of work designed to develop core supervisory leadership skills in current or future leadership roles. Course work for the certification includes online courses, webinars and three days of on-site training classes.
