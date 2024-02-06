Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect the software's correct name.

BioKyowa, a biochemical production facility in Cape Girardeau, was recently recognized by DocuWare Corp. for its software implementation -- a move Mike Smith, president of partner Miken Technologies, said is a win-win that will continue to contribute to efficient production, productivity and morale.

BioKyowa is a subsidiary of Japanese firm Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., and was the first major plant investment in Missouri by a Japanese company when it began construction in 1982, according to the company website.

BioKyowa specializes in producing bulk amino acids in various grades, for use in nutritional food supplements, cosmetics and in the pharmaceuticals industry, the website stated.

The company, at 5469 Nash Road in Cape Girardeau, employs approximately 180 people in several divisions.

At a lunch meeting June 7, BioKyowa employees met with DocuWare and Miken Technologies representatives to discuss the new software and what it's meant for BioKyowa.

Mark Perkins, information technology manager, said the DocuWare software was implemented in early 2017 after a search for software to handle digital signatures.

The DocuWare system was more robust, allowing for not only digital signatures, but all manner of formerly paper-based processes to be handled.

"It's very efficient," Perkins said, noting business processes now use considerably less paper and fewer toner cartridges -- meaning less shredding and less need for storage.

"There were issues in production," Perkins added. "We didn't have standard fonts or paper sizes across the board."

But it wasn't a phase-in, Perkins said. "It was go or no go."

While it wasn't seamless, he said the software is helpful.

Linda Withrow, quality assurance superintendent with BioKyowa, said her biggest challenge has been finding the time to train others to understand the system's capabilities from the outset.

"Now, we're looking to what we need, going forward," Withrow said.

Krystal Culbertson, quality control superintendent at BioKyowa, said the goal is to go paperless.

"The idea was to start in the lab, which is much less in depth" than other areas, Culbertson said.

Culbertson described one process overseen by seven different positions, and with this software, they're able to do that with one position instead.

"It eliminates a lot of time, makes [the process] more efficient," she noted.

Perkins said, "It's been very successful, even with the growing pains. We're pleased."

Awards and achievements

The Mary Kay Cosmetics Jana Jateff unit recently honored quarterly star consultants at Dexter Bar-B-Q in Cape Girardeau.

Honored were Amy Romack of Jackson, a sapphire star selling more than $1,800 wholesale in the quarter.

Sherry McCall of Sedgewickville, Missouri, also sold more than $1,800 in the quarter.