Business Notebook: Benchmark Graphics & Printing

When Steve Skelton started Benchmark Graphics & Printing at 2701 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, back in 1995, the company operated out of the building's basement.

Now, the basement is the realm of machinery, from a collator purchased 20 years ago to a folder to a letterpress even older than that but useful for numbered jobs, Skelton said.

"It's definitely an asset," he said of the letterpress.

Skelton has seen a shift in the business in the last 23 years, he said.

Gone are the days when every company wanted him to print a monthly newsletter, he said.

Steve Skelton, left, talks with graphic designer Michelle Ireland at Benchmark Graphics & Printing on Friday. BEN MATTHEWS

But people still need brochures, banners, posters and graphics printed, Skelton said.

"And we have the equipment to do it," he added.

Upstairs are the newer pieces of equipment, and a reception area for visitors.

The newest addition is the ability to digitally produce full-color envelopes, Skelton said, with an inkjet printer that spans most of a countertop's length.

Because it's an inkjet printer, Skelton said, it won't melt the cellophane windows in envelopes the way a laser printer would.

Steve Skelton stands next to a printing machine at Benchmark Graphics & Printing on Friday in Jackson. BEN MATTHEWS

Besides Skelton, there's a graphic artist on his team, and a person who handles printing, he said.

Skelton said Benchmark sees print jobs from engineering firms, who need specialty printing equipment to produce plans and other jobs.

"It's really taken off for us," he said.

Benchmark also has wide-format laminating, and can handle jobs up to 44 inches wide, though most top out at about 38 inches.

"We do everything from legal exhibits to people wanting photos laminated," he said.