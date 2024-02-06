Business Notebook: Benchmark Graphics & Printing

When Steve Skelton started Benchmark Graphics & Printing at 2701 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, back in 1995, the company operated out of the building's basement.
Now, the basement is the realm of machinery, from a collator purchased 20 years ago to a folder to a letterpress even older than that but useful for numbered jobs, Skelton said.
"It's definitely an asset," he said of the letterpress.
Skelton has seen a shift in the business in the last 23 years, he said.
Gone are the days when every company wanted him to print a monthly newsletter, he said.
But people still need brochures, banners, posters and graphics printed, Skelton said.
"And we have the equipment to do it," he added.
Upstairs are the newer pieces of equipment, and a reception area for visitors.
The newest addition is the ability to digitally produce full-color envelopes, Skelton said, with an inkjet printer that spans most of a countertop's length.
Because it's an inkjet printer, Skelton said, it won't melt the cellophane windows in envelopes the way a laser printer would.
Besides Skelton, there's a graphic artist on his team, and a person who handles printing, he said.
Skelton said Benchmark sees print jobs from engineering firms, who need specialty printing equipment to produce plans and other jobs.
"It's really taken off for us," he said.
Benchmark also has wide-format laminating, and can handle jobs up to 44 inches wide, though most top out at about 38 inches.
"We do everything from legal exhibits to people wanting photos laminated," he said.
Engineers need to produce presentations for their end users, too, Skelton said.
Benchmark also can produce full-color brochures, rack cards, postcards, book covers, even books -- everything from simple manuals to perfect-bound books.
"We've done just about every aspect," Skelton said.
Skelton said it's a real honor to be recognized as the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's Small Business of the Year.
"We're very proud," Skelton said.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services recently announced the city of Jackson's water supply district and 18 other Missouri public water systems were recognized with a water fluoridation quality award from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, or CDC, according to a news release.
Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in drinking water to a level effective to prevent tooth decay.
The award recognizes water systems that maintained a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water throughout 2016.
For 2016, a total of 1,360 public water systems in 29 states received these awards, including those in Missouri.
Kosmetic Kar Doctor, a towing service and body shop at 524 E. Jackson Blvd. in Jackson, recently was recognized by AAA with a Champions of Service award for summer 2017, along with a check for $2,500.
Kosmetic Kar Doctor is owned by Randy Eggimann.
Dragonfly Designs will hold a ribbon cutting and open house at 2 p.m. Friday at 2370 N. High St., Suite 4, in Jackson.
Oanh Le applied for a license to operate Posh Nail LLC, a nail salon, at 2311 Bloomfield St., Suite 104, in Cape Girardeau. The opening date was listed as Jan. 10.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.