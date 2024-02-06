Cameron Beggs, owner of Beggs Berry World at exit 80 on Interstate 55 (the Benton/Diehlstadt exit), knows what it takes to grow acres and acres of produce.
This weekend, he and his family opened the doors for the u-pick strawberry season.
"This year, the crop is about two weeks late, so we're getting a late start, but there seems to be a really good crop out there," Beggs said. "Hopefully it'll just go two weeks later."
Every year, Beggs Berry World opens its market with the strawberries, which can be picked or bought pre-packaged, and after that, a slew of other vegetables and fruits populate the shelves for the rest of the summer.
Beggs said their sweet corn is very popular, as are the three varieties of watermelon they'll sell later this summer.
Apples, tomatoes, blackberries, cantaloupe, pumpkins, green beans, squash, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and more are the farm's specialty, Beggs said.
Add to that 28 flavors of homemade ice cream available at the stand and, he said, the trip is worth it.
Beggs started growing produce on his section of the family farm in 1987, when he started out with watermelons, cantaloupes and pumpkins.
It's been at least 25 years since he started growing strawberries, Beggs said, and that first year, the crop wasn't exactly plentiful.
"It's not an easy crop to grow, but over the years we've learned the tricks of the trade," he said. "It probably took five to eight years just to learn when to plant them."
The strawberry plants are planted in the fall, and are grown on sheets of plastic with a drip line. Beggs treats the plants as annuals, even though they could still bear fruit after the first year.
The process is more expensive this way, Beggs said, but it helps guard against disease, which means he doesn't have to spray as many harsh chemicals.
And the yield is better this way, he said.
Beggs said he's definitely seen a big change in the industry since he started out.
"There were eight growers in a 40-mile radius when I started," he said. "Now I'm the only one."
Part of it is a generational shift, Beggs said. The work is hard and the money isn't as good as it could be.
And it's a risky business, he said.
"Last year, we had one of our best crops, until we had 10 days of rain -- it turned into one of our worst crops we've ever had," Beggs said. "It's absolutely 100 percent out of our control."
They can cover a crop ahead of a freeze, but it's a lot of legwork to cover two acres of berry plants, he said.
With all that, he's planting watermelon, sweet corn and other crops, making sure he gets them in on schedule.
And the weather, soil conditions and other factors all play a role. Watering and fertilizing schedules change.
"You have to be flexible," he said laughing. "It's a lot of management. It's a lot easier to plant 100 acres of the same crop. This still has to be tended like a crop, but in different stages."
Why does he do this?
"I do this for the love of it," Beggs said. "It's not the money, I can tell you."
Chris Edmonds, president and chief executive officer of Element 74, recently announced the company sold proprietary software to domestic-violence- and sexual-assault-prevention coalitions in three states: New York, Minnesota and Colorado, according to a company news release.
Called "Coalition Manager," the software platform is specifically designed for domestic-violence-prevention coalitions, allowing them to keep track of data collected by individual domestic-violence- and sexual-assault-prevention entities, such as the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau, allowing them ready information during the grant-writing process or for advocacy or lobbying practices, Edmonds said. The platform also includes secure cloud-based storage of the information.
The Missouri coalition called Element 74 several years ago, Edmonds said, and that's how Coalition Manager development began.
"The system consolidates and centralizes data collection," Edmonds said. "The cool thing is, it used to take weeks to generate reports for grant applications, and now, with a click of a button, the report is there."
Edmonds said the software platform makes the organizations more efficient, allowing staff to do their important work with violence survivors, rather than deal with data-collection hassles.
Element 74, a Cape Girardeau-based company specializing in websites, custom software development, secure hosting and digital marketing services, has now contracted with 16 state and federal organizations to provide Coalition Manager and ongoing custom development services, the release stated.
Once Upon a Child, a store devoted to buying and selling gently used children's clothing and items, is now open to buy and sell at 760 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and from noon to 8 p.m. Sundays.
Yoga East Healing Arts Studio at 827 Broadway in Cape Girardeau is accepting applications for its 2018-2019 200-hour and 300-hour yoga teacher training programs, according to a recent news release.
Training is limited to a maximum number of 12 students per year to provide comprehensive and individualized instruction, the release stated.
There is a 200-hour yoga teacher-training program available, and for yoga teachers who already hold a 200-hour teaching certificate through Yoga Alliance, Yoga East Healing Arts Studio is launching a new 300-hour advanced yoga teacher training, beginning in August.
For more information or to apply to either program, contact Sue Greenwood at su3f@yahoo.com or (469) 358-1200, or visit yogaeasthealingarts.com.
Spenser Fane LLP will hold a ribbon cutting at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to celebrate its relocation and expansion at 1650 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Buffalo Wild Wings will hold a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Friday to celebrate the grand opening of its new Cape Girardeau location at 211 Siemers Drive. The Town Plaza location will close today , and will reopen at the new location immediately after the ribbon cutting.
Danetta Mason applied for a license to operate La Dolce Vita Salon, a salon offering hair coloring and cuts, and brow waxes, at 1606 Independence St., Suite 3A. The opening date was listed as July 1.
Athletico Physical Therapy will be moving into Town Plaza, according to a recent building permit and confirmed by Scott Campbell with Greater Missouri Builders. The company is working to re-lease Town Plaza, Campbell said.
Work is underway on 610 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau. One City Community Center will occupy the space, according to a recent building permit.
Stephen Limbaugh Sr. recently was recognized with a Missouri Lawyers Weekly ICON Award, according to a news release from Armstrong Teasdale law firm in St. Louis.
The inaugural awards honor 25 lawyers older than 60 for their distinguished careers and notable contributions to the Missouri legal community, according to the release.
During his legal career, Limbaugh has presided over, ruled on and been involved in virtually every aspect of federal law and issues associated with complex business litigation, including antitrust, class action, intellectual property, personal injury, product liability and securities matters. He provides strategic counseling to clients throughout the United States in trial strategy, case assessment, advice regarding jury selection and assessing the value of cases, according to the release.
Limbaugh joined Armstrong Teasdale in 2008 after 25 years as a United States District Court judge for the Eastern District of Missouri. Prior to being appointed to the federal bench by President Ronald Reagan, he was the prosecuting attorney for Cape Girardeau County and city attorney for Cape Girardeau. He later joined his family firm and spent more than 30 years in private practice with his father, Rush Limbaugh Sr.
Long-time KFVS12 news anchor and reporter Mary-Ann Maloney will deliver her final newscast as the regular co-anchor for Heartland News at Ten this Wednesday night, according to a recent news release.
Maloney is not retiring from the station.
"I'll still be a proud part of KFVS12 and you'll see me on Heartland News from time to time telling stories and filling in at the anchor desk," the release quoted Maloney. "But right now this is the right move for my family and me."
Maloney completed her undergraduate degree at the University of South Dakota, and earned a master's degree at Southern Illinois University. Her first broadcasting job was at WSIL-TV in Southern Illinois. She began at KFVS12 in 1988 and was promoted to co-anchor of Heartland News at Six and Ten a year later, the release stated.
In her journalism career, Maloney has won numerous industry awards including an Emmy award, National Association of Broadcasters' Service to Children award, and multiple Missouri and Illinois broadcasters' awards, the release stated.
Maloney has covered many high-profile stories during her career, including the flood of 1993, the presidential visits of Ronald Reagan, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, the 1990 earthquake prediction and the recent eclipse. She also produced several legacy series, including "Mary-Ann's Heartland Kids," and "Everybody In The Heartland Has A Story."
