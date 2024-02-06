Cameron Beggs, owner of Beggs Berry World at exit 80 on Interstate 55 (the Benton/Diehlstadt exit), knows what it takes to grow acres and acres of produce.

This weekend, he and his family opened the doors for the u-pick strawberry season.

"This year, the crop is about two weeks late, so we're getting a late start, but there seems to be a really good crop out there," Beggs said. "Hopefully it'll just go two weeks later."

Every year, Beggs Berry World opens its market with the strawberries, which can be picked or bought pre-packaged, and after that, a slew of other vegetables and fruits populate the shelves for the rest of the summer.

Beggs said their sweet corn is very popular, as are the three varieties of watermelon they'll sell later this summer.

A strawberry pie sits on display Wednesday in the shop at Beggs Berry World at the Benton/Diehlstadt, Missouri, exit on Interstate 55. BEN MATTHEWS

Apples, tomatoes, blackberries, cantaloupe, pumpkins, green beans, squash, tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers and more are the farm's specialty, Beggs said.

Add to that 28 flavors of homemade ice cream available at the stand and, he said, the trip is worth it.

Beggs started growing produce on his section of the family farm in 1987, when he started out with watermelons, cantaloupes and pumpkins.

It's been at least 25 years since he started growing strawberries, Beggs said, and that first year, the crop wasn't exactly plentiful.

"It's not an easy crop to grow, but over the years we've learned the tricks of the trade," he said. "It probably took five to eight years just to learn when to plant them."

Cameron Beggs, owner of Beggs Berry World, holds out a freshly picked strawberry Wednesday at Beggs Berry World at the Benton/Diehlstadt, Missouri, exit on Interstate 55. BEN MATTHEWS

The strawberry plants are planted in the fall, and are grown on sheets of plastic with a drip line. Beggs treats the plants as annuals, even though they could still bear fruit after the first year.

The process is more expensive this way, Beggs said, but it helps guard against disease, which means he doesn't have to spray as many harsh chemicals.

And the yield is better this way, he said.

Beggs said he's definitely seen a big change in the industry since he started out.

"There were eight growers in a 40-mile radius when I started," he said. "Now I'm the only one."

Part of it is a generational shift, Beggs said. The work is hard and the money isn't as good as it could be.

And it's a risky business, he said.

"Last year, we had one of our best crops, until we had 10 days of rain -- it turned into one of our worst crops we've ever had," Beggs said. "It's absolutely 100 percent out of our control."

They can cover a crop ahead of a freeze, but it's a lot of legwork to cover two acres of berry plants, he said.

With all that, he's planting watermelon, sweet corn and other crops, making sure he gets them in on schedule.

And the weather, soil conditions and other factors all play a role. Watering and fertilizing schedules change.

"You have to be flexible," he said laughing. "It's a lot of management. It's a lot easier to plant 100 acres of the same crop. This still has to be tended like a crop, but in different stages."

Why does he do this?

"I do this for the love of it," Beggs said. "It's not the money, I can tell you."

Element 74 software to help state coalitions manage data

Chris Edmonds, president and chief executive officer of Element 74, recently announced the company sold proprietary software to domestic-violence- and sexual-assault-prevention coalitions in three states: New York, Minnesota and Colorado, according to a company news release.

Called "Coalition Manager," the software platform is specifically designed for domestic-violence-prevention coalitions, allowing them to keep track of data collected by individual domestic-violence- and sexual-assault-prevention entities, such as the Safe House for Women in Cape Girardeau, allowing them ready information during the grant-writing process or for advocacy or lobbying practices, Edmonds said. The platform also includes secure cloud-based storage of the information.

The Missouri coalition called Element 74 several years ago, Edmonds said, and that's how Coalition Manager development began.