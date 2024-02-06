Be Chosen Academy, a new athletic training business and fitness facility, opened last week in Cape Girardeau and promises to be "more than just a gym," according to its founder and operator, Kweku Arkorful.

Arkorful, familiar to many in the Cape Girardeau area as a youth mentor and co-founder of the Honorable Young Men Club, has combined forces with certified personal trainer Jae Newson to develop what they describe as a "dynamic new boxing program that will empower anyone to achieve their fitness goals."

Arkorful has been boxing for more than 13 years and said he created the concept behind the Be Chosen Academy after deciding "anyone can be an athlete, no matter their fitness level or challenges."

After playing football at Southeast Missouri State University, Arkorful spent some time playing with the Florida Tarpons, an indoor professional football team in Lakeland, Florida, until he was diagnosed with Wolfe-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome. That diagnosis, he said, required him to avoid "rigorous" activity and taught him the "power of persevering through physical adversity."

His pro football career over, Arkorful returned to Cape Girardeau and looked for ways to support the community.

Jea Newson hypes up the class to do squats Friday at Be Chosen Academy in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

"I've been an athlete for as long as I can remember and I wanted to see my passion for fitness spread throughout Cape," he said. "I've always wanted to provide a fitness platform for people, especially those unaware of how athletic they actually are, so I decided to open Be Chosen."

A variety of group "squad" trainings will be offered through Be Chosen, including what Arkorful describes as "a fusion of boxing fundamentals, high intensity interval training, strength and endurance training and mobility improvement. Training is also available for youth and teen athletes.

Be Chosen Academy is at 2117 William St. in Cape Girardeau. More information is available online at www.BeChosenAcademy.com.

Several seasonal stores open at West Park Mall

Just in time for the holiday season, several temporary gift kiosks and home decor shops have opened (or are about to open) at Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall.

The stores and retail kiosks include:

Billy Goat Hill, featuring handmade "country chic" crafts for the home, such as snowmen, seasonal wreaths and wall- and door hangers.

Rudolph & Me, offering personalized ornaments suitable for Christmas trees and table displays.

Papa Jerky, selling a variety of beef jerky and other tasty treats.

Holyland Gifts, featuring handcrafted olive wood holiday decor gifts.

More information may be found at www.shopwestpark.com.

Turner retires, search on for new UJRO director

Steve Turner

Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization has begun a search for a new executive director following the retirement of Steve Turner from the position.

Turner, who was UJRO's first full-time director, informed the organization's board of directors of his retirement plans last month. The board met last week to discuss the search for Turner's successor.

"We have reached out to Old Town Cape and the Missouri Main Street Connection that we're a part of to begin the process of searching for a new director," board president Terry Tuschoff said. "We hope to fill the position by the first of the year and have someone in place by early 2021."

BBB presents three 2020 Torch Awards

Three Cape Girardeau businesses have been recognized with 2020 Torch Awards by the local office of the Better Business Bureau.

"BBB Torch Awards recognize companies committed to exceptional service and high ethics," said Whitney Quick, regional director of the BBB office in Cape Girardeau. "These organizations have truly joined BBB's mission of advancing marketplace trust in an exemplary way, particularly in this extraordinary year. They are role models for other businesses in the community.

The Cape Girardeau firms chosen to receive Torch Awards are:

Around the Clock Medical Alarms, providing push-button medical alarms to older adults and people with medical conditions. Its mission, owner Linda Bass said, is "to empower our customers to be able to safely maintain their independence for as long as possible."

Holloway Carpet One Floor and Home, a third-generation family-owned flooring retailer and installer. "We strive to make each customer's experience the best it can be," manager Jared Holloway said.

the room. Hair Design Studio, a hair salon owned by Kanaan Rhodes, who said the salon's staff "will continue to learn and grow as businesspeople and as specialists because that is what each and every client deserves."

SEMO's SBDC schedules two free workshops

Small Business Development Center at Southeast Missouri State University will offer a pair of free one-hour online workshops in December designed to help businesses succeed and thrive.

The workshops, dates and times are:

Designing an Impactful Onboarding Experience — 11 a.m. Dec. 10. This workshop will include information on how to design an onboarding process that will help new employees succeed in their new positions. Register online at www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22513 .

Creating Your Brand Experience — 11 a.m. Dec. 15. The goal of this program is to look at ways to create and implement a powerful brand. The link to register for this workshop is www.missouri.ecenterdirect.com/events/22514 .

Links to Zoom connections for the workshops will be emailed to participants upon registration.

Both workshops are provided with the support of Regions Bank.

Missouri AG announces $113M Apple settlement

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced last week he and a coalition of more than 30 other attorneys general have reached a $113 million settlement with Apple Inc. in connection with the company's decision in 2016 to "throttle" iPhone speeds

The multistate investigation was led by the attorneys general in Arizona, Arkansas and Indiana, and was supported by their counterparts in Missouri, Louisiana, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

Based on the investigation, the attorneys general alleged Apple discovered battery issues were leading to unexpected iPhone shutdowns, but rather than disclosing the issue or replacing batteries, Apple concealed the problem from customers.