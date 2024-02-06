Be Chosen Academy, a new athletic training business and fitness facility, opened last week in Cape Girardeau and promises to be "more than just a gym," according to its founder and operator, Kweku Arkorful.
Arkorful, familiar to many in the Cape Girardeau area as a youth mentor and co-founder of the Honorable Young Men Club, has combined forces with certified personal trainer Jae Newson to develop what they describe as a "dynamic new boxing program that will empower anyone to achieve their fitness goals."
Arkorful has been boxing for more than 13 years and said he created the concept behind the Be Chosen Academy after deciding "anyone can be an athlete, no matter their fitness level or challenges."
After playing football at Southeast Missouri State University, Arkorful spent some time playing with the Florida Tarpons, an indoor professional football team in Lakeland, Florida, until he was diagnosed with Wolfe-Parkinson-White (WPW) syndrome. That diagnosis, he said, required him to avoid "rigorous" activity and taught him the "power of persevering through physical adversity."
His pro football career over, Arkorful returned to Cape Girardeau and looked for ways to support the community.
"I've been an athlete for as long as I can remember and I wanted to see my passion for fitness spread throughout Cape," he said. "I've always wanted to provide a fitness platform for people, especially those unaware of how athletic they actually are, so I decided to open Be Chosen."
A variety of group "squad" trainings will be offered through Be Chosen, including what Arkorful describes as "a fusion of boxing fundamentals, high intensity interval training, strength and endurance training and mobility improvement. Training is also available for youth and teen athletes.
Be Chosen Academy is at 2117 William St. in Cape Girardeau. More information is available online at www.BeChosenAcademy.com.
Just in time for the holiday season, several temporary gift kiosks and home decor shops have opened (or are about to open) at Cape Girardeau's West Park Mall.
The stores and retail kiosks include:
More information may be found at www.shopwestpark.com.
Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization has begun a search for a new executive director following the retirement of Steve Turner from the position.
Turner, who was UJRO's first full-time director, informed the organization's board of directors of his retirement plans last month. The board met last week to discuss the search for Turner's successor.
"We have reached out to Old Town Cape and the Missouri Main Street Connection that we're a part of to begin the process of searching for a new director," board president Terry Tuschoff said. "We hope to fill the position by the first of the year and have someone in place by early 2021."
Three Cape Girardeau businesses have been recognized with 2020 Torch Awards by the local office of the Better Business Bureau.
"BBB Torch Awards recognize companies committed to exceptional service and high ethics," said Whitney Quick, regional director of the BBB office in Cape Girardeau. "These organizations have truly joined BBB's mission of advancing marketplace trust in an exemplary way, particularly in this extraordinary year. They are role models for other businesses in the community.
The Cape Girardeau firms chosen to receive Torch Awards are:
Small Business Development Center at Southeast Missouri State University will offer a pair of free one-hour online workshops in December designed to help businesses succeed and thrive.
The workshops, dates and times are:
Links to Zoom connections for the workshops will be emailed to participants upon registration.
Both workshops are provided with the support of Regions Bank.
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced last week he and a coalition of more than 30 other attorneys general have reached a $113 million settlement with Apple Inc. in connection with the company's decision in 2016 to "throttle" iPhone speeds
The multistate investigation was led by the attorneys general in Arizona, Arkansas and Indiana, and was supported by their counterparts in Missouri, Louisiana, Ohio, Texas, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.
Based on the investigation, the attorneys general alleged Apple discovered battery issues were leading to unexpected iPhone shutdowns, but rather than disclosing the issue or replacing batteries, Apple concealed the problem from customers.
Apple issued a software update in late 2016 reducing iPhone performance in an effort to avoid unexpected shutdowns. Schmitt and the other attorneys general alleged Apple's concealment of the battery issues and decision to throttle iPhone performance enable Apple to profit by selling additional phones to consumers whose phone performance Apple had slowed.
Under the settlement, Apple will pay Missouri more than $3.4 million. Apple must also provide consumer disclosures about iPhone battery health, performance and power management.
The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance has begun offering online-proctored insurance producer examinations in addition to an on-site testing option for producer license candidates.
The new option for completing examination requirements became available last week and allows license candidates to complete their testing in a safe and convenient online setting.
"It's important, especially given the challenges we've faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, that we explore every possible way to make the process of becoming a licensed insurance producer in Missouri as accessible as possible," said Chlora Lindley-Myers, director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance.
For more information or to schedule a proctored online exam, visit www.home.pearsonvue.com/mo/insurance.
Beginning last week, all Missouri Job Center locations are open for in-person services by appointment only. The policy is intended to help protect staff and clients from spreading COVID-19, according to a statement released by the Missouri Office of Workforce Development (OWD).
Staff at the state's Job Center locations have been wearing face masks, but as of last week, customers at Job Center offices are also required to wear them. The appointment and face mask requirements are in place through the end of the year, but could be extended into 2021, according to the OWD statement.
Missouri Job Center offices are intended to be one-stop shops for displaced workers and those looking for employment or a career change. Job Center staff provides assistance with finding training opportunities to learn new skills, resume writing, job interview preparations, and connections with other state agencies and resources.
Job seekers and displaced workers who are uncomfortable visiting a Job Center in person may still access services by phone at (888) 728-5637 or online at www.jobs.mo.gov.
More information is also available at www.jobs.mo.gov/return-strong.
Former Southeast Missourian journalist Marybeth Niederkorn has been named director of the Cape Girardeau County Archive Center.
Niederkorn, a resident of Jackson and a Cape County native, brings a strong research background and passion for local history to the position.
In addition to her work at the Missourian, where she earned several statewide awards for her writing and reporting, Niederkorn has also taught and tutored English composition students at Southeast Missouri State University and at Mineral Area College in Park Hills, Missouri.
She is a graduate of Notre Dame Regional High School and earned two degrees at Southeast Missouri State, an undergraduate degree in philosophy and a graduate degree in professional writing.
Cape Girardeau native Maggie Farrell has been appointed diversity and human resources manager for S.M. Wilson & Co. in St. Louis.
Farrell joined S.M. Wilson in 2018 and has been an integral part of the company's diversity, equity and inclusion objectives, sitting on the company's employee engagement committee, collegiate development committee and #SMWill, the company's charitable giving organization.
In her new role, Farrell is responsible for leading the company's diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, establishing company policy and forming a diversity, equity and inclusion committee. She also manages S.M. Wilson's onboarding, training and mentoring programs and will work with subcontractors and accrediting agencies to achieve diversity goals, monitor workforce inclusion hours and implement a community engagement plan.
She is a graduate of Saint Louis University, where she earned undergraduate and graduate degrees in social work. Before joining S.M. Wilson, she worked for an HIV prevention and care not-for-profit organization and Epworth Children and Family Services.
Kelly Birk, a licensed practical nurse at the Veterans Affairs clinic in Cape Girardeau, was recently presented with a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses in recognition of her nursing care for veterans at the clinic.
Birk, a resident of Jackson, was nominated for a DAISY Award by one of her patients, who said she goes "above and beyond" with his care.
Three of Birk's family members are military veterans and she said working for the VA is "a good way to give back to our vets."
DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System. The award was established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes by members of his family after he died at age 33 in 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura, a little-known but not uncommon autoimmune disease. The care Barnes and his family received during his illness inspired the family to create the award, which is administered through the not-for-profit DAISY Foundation.
Members of the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce elected seven members to its board of directors Friday during the organization's November breakfast meeting. Elected to three-year terms were incumbent board members Merideth Pobst, Ron Niswonger and Scott Givens. Also elected were new board members Travis Niswonger, Beth Keller, Mike Seabaugh and Laura Findlay. Three outgoing board members — Wade "Pee Wee" Bartles, Jeff Slinkard and Kyle Thompson — were acknowledged during the breakfast.
In addition to electing chamber board members at Friday's breakfast, chamber members also elected Chris Cole to a three-year term on the Jackson Industrial Development Council Board of Directors.
The Jackson chamber will host a "virtual" version of a "Maximize Your Membership" program from 9 until 10 a.m. Dec. 2 via the Zoom meeting platform.
The online program is intended to let chamber members know about the benefits of their membership and how the chamber can help businesses succeed and grow.
Although the program is free of charge, participants are asked to register in advance in order to receive a Zoom meeting invitation.
More information is available by calling the chamber at (573) 243-8131.
