As a kid growing up in Chester, Illinois, nothing was more refreshing on a hot summer day than a root beer float. When I was in high school in the late '60s and early '70s, I remember family trips to Cape Girardeau and stopping at what I considered to be the mecca of root beer, Popp's A&W Drive-In on North Kingshighway. A&W, after all, was home of THE best root beer in my opinion and Popp's was the place to get it.

Those memories came to mind when I read an item on the internet about the 100th anniversary of A&W restaurants. According to the online story, it was June 20, 1919, in the northern California town of Lodi where an entrepreneur named Roy Allen served the first frosty mug of A&W at a stand during a parade honoring World War I veterans. His secret recipe of herbs, bark, spices and berries was a hit and a 10-ounce mug of the concoction sold for a nickel.

Popp's A&W Drive-In is gone, but A&W still has a presence in Cape Girardeau, combined with the Long John Silver's at 25 S. Kingshighway.

Speaking of restaurants, there's a new one coming to West Park Mall in a few weeks. My Marie Restaurant will offer a "Caribbean Creole soul food" lunch buffet in a space once occupied by Pasta House Co. and Tandoor Indian Grill & Bar. The restaurant's targeted opening date in July 26. I'll have more details in the weeks ahead.

Also in the weeks ahead, watch for the opening of a new Hallmark store in the Town Plaza Shopping Center. Dana Grace expects to open the new Hallmark outlet later this summer where Carol's Hallmark Store was before it closed earlier this year. Watch for more details in the Southeast Missourian's business pages in the coming weeks.

Program looks at Generation Z

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will host a free program later this week about the skills, habits and needs of the latest generation in the workplace, "Generation Z." Guest speaker will be Chelsea McNeely, director of online programs at Southeast Missouri State University.

The program will be from 8 to 9 a.m. Thursday at the Jackson Civic Center and is part of the chamber's Business Leadership Series sponsored by The Bank of Missouri. Breakfast will be provided. Register by contacting the chamber at (573) 243-8131 or at www.jacksonmochamber.org.

Southeast to host LaunchU business startup training

The Economic and Business Engagement Center at Southeast Missouri State University will host a LaunchU class this summer for aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs.

Enrollment is now open for the next class, sponsored by EboMD, which will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays from June 28 to July 19 at the Economic and Business Engagement Center, 920 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

The class is a hands-on program that coaches entrepreneurs through the business planning process to determine business feasibility, including the actual development of a professional, Small Business Administration-approved business plan, pitch and financial forecast.

"Participants will learn strategies from our facilitators and guest speakers, talk with like-minded individuals to explore their business ideas and have a business plan ready to present for potential lenders or investors," Jakob Pallesen, director of Southeast's Small Business and Technology Development Center, said in a news release.

At the end of the course, class participants will compete, presenting a pitch before a judging panel comprised of local business professionals. EboMD is providing $500 in cash prizes to the top pitch competition winners.

For more information about the class and how to register, call (573) 986-6879.

People on the Move

Greg Luehmann

Greg J. Luehmann has been named vice president of MRV Banks and will work in the Cape Girardeau and Sikeston, Missouri, markets.

Luehmann comes to MRV Banks with more than 35 years of banking experience and 20 years of experience as a former bank president. He also spent three years on the Regulatory Affairs Committee for the Missouri Bankers Association including a year as chairman.