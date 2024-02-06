Ameren Missouri took a major step toward completion of a $12.5 million "smart grid" upgrade in Cape Girardeau on Thursday with the installation of two massive transformers at a new substation in the city's north side.

"It's a big deal for Cape Girardeau," said Mayor Bob Fox, as he watched an Ameren crew position one of the twin 45-ton transformers at the new Cape Rock substation at the intersection of Cape Rock Drive and Lexington Avenue.

"It's giving us more capacity and much more reliability," the mayor continued. "And with this new 'smart grid' technology, it enables Ameren to identify outages almost immediately, tell where they are and reroute power to those areas and correct outages a lot quicker."

Ameren Missouri's "Smart Energy Plan," unveiled in 2018, calls for electric grid upgrades throughout the state that by 2023 will include $5.3 billion in electric and $1 billion in wind power investments.

The transformers at the new substation were made by Weg Transformers USA in Washington, Missouri.

"They were built in Missouri by Missourians and they're going to benefit Ameren Missouri customers," said Russell Burger, Southeast Missouri division director for Ameren Missouri.

"This upgrade will lower operating costs and will save customers money," Burger said. "In essence, it's a self-healing system that will more rapidly detect and isolate outages, speeding power restoration."

The project includes the addition of nearly 8 miles of transmission lines, 202 new wooden utility poles and 26 composite poles.

When the substation is activated in December, Burger said it will serve approximately 7,300 of Ameren's residential and commercial customers.

Drury Hotels earn guest satisfaction award for 15th consecutive year

Drury Hotels has been rated "Highest in Guest Satisfaction Among Upper Midscale Hotel Chains" in the J.D. Power 2020 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, according to an announcement last week by Drury Hotels.

The recognition marks Drury's 15th consecutive guest-satisfaction award and sets a record for the most consecutive wins in the J.D. Power travel and hospitality category.

The J.D. Power satisfaction study was based on responses gathered between June 2019 and March 2020 from nearly 38,000 people who stayed at a hotel in North America between May 2019 and March 2020. The study measured responses in seven categories: reservations, arrival/departure, guest room, food/beverage, services/amenities, hotel facilities and cost/fees.

Founded in 1973, Drury Hotels Co. is a Missouri-based lodging company with 5,000 employees and more than 150 hotels in 27 states.

For more information about J.D. Power and its 2020 hotel guest satisfaction study, visit www.jdpower.com.

CARES Act funds available to home-based providers

Approximately $20 million of Missouri's Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding is being earmarked for emergency relief grants for home and community-based service providers impacted by COVID-19.

The grant funding was announced Friday by Gov. Mike Parson.

Home and community-based services, which are provided through the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), are available for people age 18 and older who have Medicaid or are potentially Medicaid eligible, require nursing home level of care and are in need of assistance in their homes.

According to DHSS, home and community-based services providers may seek reimbursement for costs associated with COVID-19 expenditures, such as the cost of personal protective equipment and additional staffing. They may also be compensated for loss of revenue associated with business interruption caused by the pandemic.

More information about the reimbursement process and qualified expenditures will be posted this week on the DHSS website, www.health.mo.gov.

State announces loan program for small cities

Missouri's Department of Economic Development and Missouri Development Finance Board have announced a new loan program for incorporated communities in the state with populations below 25,000. The $5 million program is intended to help qualified municipalities deal with challenges and expenses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Loans provided through the program, which is part of the state's Show me Strong Recovery campaign, must be used to replace tax, fees or other governmental revenues that have been lost due to COVID-19. Loan amounts range from $50,000 to $300,000 with a 0% interest rate during the first year.

Applications for loans through the Small Communities Operating Capital Loan Relief Program must be submitted by Aug. 31. More information is online at www.mdfb.org/programs.html.

People on the Move

Felecia Blanton

SIKESTON, Mo. — Felecia Blanton has been appointed to the Missouri Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) Association's board of directors.

Blanton is the principal at the Sikeston public relations firm of richmond+blanton llc, where she consults with health care organizations, land developers and government entities. She served as director of marketing for Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau from 2009 to 2017. She also owned the Blanton Agency in Sikeston for seven years and was director of public relations at Missouri Delta Medical center in Sikeston from 1993 to 2002.