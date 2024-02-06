There's been a leadership change at Alliance Bank.
It was announced last week the bank's president and CEO, Cord Polen, would retire, effective this week. His retirement was announced by Wade "Pee Wee" Bartles who is succeeding Polen as the banking organization's president and CEO.
Polen, a 37-year veteran of the banking industry, said the transition was part of Alliance Bank's strategic plan developed several years ago.
"As with any carefully-planned strategy, timing, people and execution matter," said Polen in a news release Thursday announcing the leadership change. "Now is the right time for me, the organization and the exceptional team who will continue delivering the Alliance mission."
Bartles joined Alliance Bank in July 2016 and became president of Alliance's Jackson branch when it opened a few months later. He was also named to serve as president of the bank's operations in Cape Girardeau after Kevin Greaser left Alliance to become community bank president at Cape Girardeau's First Midwest Bank.
Before joining Alliance, Bartles was chief financial officer of the Jackson School District for eight years. Prior to that, he was a vice president at Commerce Bank.
He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2003 with a finance degree followed by a master's degree in business administration, also from Southeast, in 2008. In addition, he holds a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of Missouri-Columbia and graduated from the Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colorado.
Headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Alliance Bank also has locations in Jackson, Sikeston, Oran and New Madrid, Missouri.
As Missouri families and businesses continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19, Ameren Missouri has extended its "no disconnection" policy and will continue to waive late fees for its customers "through at least July 1."
The non-disconnect and late fee waiver policies were instituted in mid-March.
"We understand many of our customers continue to face financial hardships caused by COVID-19, which is why we are extending our no disconnect policy," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer relations for the utility company. "If customers are behind on their energy bills, Ameren Missouri will continue to be as flexible as possible working with customers to set up a payment plan or advising them of energy assistance dollars available in their area."
More information is available online at www.AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance or www.Ameren.com/BusinessHelp.
The True Colors "Keys to Personal Success" workshop originally scheduled for May 8 has been rescheduled from 8:30 a.m. until noon July 10 at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 Deerwood Drive in Jackson.
Tracey Glenn, president of GlennView and certified True Colors facilitator, will conduct the workshop, which is intended for anyone interested in learning more about their own personality type and the types of others.
"Identifying your personality and the personalities of others using True Colors provides you with insights into different motivations, actions and communication approaches," Glenn said.
As a True Colors facilitator, Glenn will lead workshop participants through various activities to determine their own specific personalities. They will also be introduced to ways to succeed within their own organizations and beyond using a personality assessment program. Each participant will receive a 25-page booklet to keep for future reference.
More information, including registration details, can be found on the GlennView website, www.glennpr.com/public-workshops, or by calling Glenn at (573) 270-3580.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will again conduct its monthly First Friday Coffee "virtually" this month, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chamber officials were hoping to once again host First Friday Coffees at the Century Casino Event Center, but such gatherings are still problematic because Gov. Mike Parson has extended the state's first phase of "reopening" until at least mid-June and the first phase limits the size of groups that can gather face-to-face.
Therefore, the June First Friday Coffee will once again take place "virtually" on the chamber's Facebook page. This month's online gathering will be at 7:30 a.m. Friday and will feature a legislative update program.
Cameron and Cathy Beggs of Benton, Missouri, have submitted a business license application to operate a mobile concession stand under the name of Beggs Berry World, selling produce such as tomatoes, watermelons and other fruits and vegetables as well as homemade ice cream and snow cones.
Their son, Travis Beggs of Cape Girardeau, has also submitted a business license application to operate Cajun Cowboys Food Wagon, a mobile food trailer specializing in fresh-cooked crawfish, shrimp, crab and lobster.
Both businesses are expected to be operational later this month.
Ryan Willbanks of Ozark, Missouri, filed a business license application last week as the new owner of the local Roto-Rooter plumbing franchise.
