There's been a leadership change at Alliance Bank.

Wade Bartles

It was announced last week the bank's president and CEO, Cord Polen, would retire, effective this week. His retirement was announced by Wade "Pee Wee" Bartles who is succeeding Polen as the banking organization's president and CEO.

Polen, a 37-year veteran of the banking industry, said the transition was part of Alliance Bank's strategic plan developed several years ago.

"As with any carefully-planned strategy, timing, people and execution matter," said Polen in a news release Thursday announcing the leadership change. "Now is the right time for me, the organization and the exceptional team who will continue delivering the Alliance mission."

Bartles joined Alliance Bank in July 2016 and became president of Alliance's Jackson branch when it opened a few months later. He was also named to serve as president of the bank's operations in Cape Girardeau after Kevin Greaser left Alliance to become community bank president at Cape Girardeau's First Midwest Bank.

Before joining Alliance, Bartles was chief financial officer of the Jackson School District for eight years. Prior to that, he was a vice president at Commerce Bank.

He graduated from Southeast Missouri State University in 2003 with a finance degree followed by a master's degree in business administration, also from Southeast, in 2008. In addition, he holds a doctoral degree in educational leadership from the University of Missouri-Columbia and graduated from the Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colorado.

Headquartered in Cape Girardeau, Alliance Bank also has locations in Jackson, Sikeston, Oran and New Madrid, Missouri.

Ameren extending 'no disconnection' policy

As Missouri families and businesses continue to deal with the effects of COVID-19, Ameren Missouri has extended its "no disconnection" policy and will continue to waive late fees for its customers "through at least July 1."

The non-disconnect and late fee waiver policies were instituted in mid-March.

"We understand many of our customers continue to face financial hardships caused by COVID-19, which is why we are extending our no disconnect policy," said Tara Oglesby, vice president of customer relations for the utility company. "If customers are behind on their energy bills, Ameren Missouri will continue to be as flexible as possible working with customers to set up a payment plan or advising them of energy assistance dollars available in their area."

More information is available online at www.AmerenMissouri.com/EnergyAssistance or www.Ameren.com/BusinessHelp.