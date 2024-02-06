Besides being an instructor of dance at the River Campus, Alyssa Alger has a business she owns and operates from her home, designing and making leotards.

Alger Designs provides numerous vibrant and detailed leotards for dancers locally and internationally. While she said her average consumer is typically students in the dance program at Southeast, she has a loyal customer from Taiwan who regularly orders from her online Etsy shop.

Alger, 31, stitched up her first leotard when she was in graduate school in Arizona and needed some extra cash, she said.

"I wasn't able to hold down a full-time job because I was in rehearsals all day," she said.

Alger said her mom was shocked when she informed her about the idea.

The Alger Designs hand-painted logo is seen on a tag attached to a leotard made by Alyssa Alger at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

"I didn't know how to sew. I never used a machine," Alger said. "I'm completely self-taught. So it's just been trial and error. But [my mom] didn't think I was going to stick with it -- she thought it was just another hobby. And then it grew and grew and grew."

She first learned how to stitch leotards by hand before she made the decision to purchase both serger and coverstitch machines to make things easier on herself. Once the sewing machines came into play, Alger said the business exploded.

The very same machines she purchased in graduate school are the ones she makes leotards with today.

"I desperately need new ones, but they're still kicking," she said.

When Alger says she was self-taught, she means it -- she never once has used a pattern she didn't conjure up herself.

Alyssa Alger holds up several of her handmade leotards at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

She said she never intended to sell her first leotard, although she ended up selling it to a friend. Alger's graduate program surrounded her with people who were willing to test out the leotards, she said.

"I was very fortunate to have friends that I grew up dancing with, friends that I knew through other programs that were willing to be my guinea pigs," she said. "As I progressed, I learned more things, and I'm still learning every day."

The Grass Lake, Michigan, native earned her bachelor's degree in dance from Mercyhurst University, formerly Mercyhurst College, in Erie, Pennsylvania, and her master's degree in dance with a concentration in choreography from the University of Arizona.

Alger said she tries to design dancewear flattering for multiple body types.

"I like trying to find ways that I can design custom dancewear that has enough customization to it that it'll serve a variety of dancers and body types and body shapes," she said.

Alyssa Alger poses for a photo with several of her handmade leotards at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau.

Alger said she believes in supporting local and small businesses, so everything about her business and brand is locally sourced besides the material she uses to make the leotards.

"One thing that I'm very passionate about is trying to be ethical with my productions," Alger said. "So I like to get things as locally as I can, like my logo I did locally. I try to use recycled paper whenever I can. But unfortunately, I have to buy my materials online."