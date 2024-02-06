Besides being an instructor of dance at the River Campus, Alyssa Alger has a business she owns and operates from her home, designing and making leotards.
Alger Designs provides numerous vibrant and detailed leotards for dancers locally and internationally. While she said her average consumer is typically students in the dance program at Southeast, she has a loyal customer from Taiwan who regularly orders from her online Etsy shop.
Alger, 31, stitched up her first leotard when she was in graduate school in Arizona and needed some extra cash, she said.
"I wasn't able to hold down a full-time job because I was in rehearsals all day," she said.
Alger said her mom was shocked when she informed her about the idea.
"I didn't know how to sew. I never used a machine," Alger said. "I'm completely self-taught. So it's just been trial and error. But [my mom] didn't think I was going to stick with it -- she thought it was just another hobby. And then it grew and grew and grew."
She first learned how to stitch leotards by hand before she made the decision to purchase both serger and coverstitch machines to make things easier on herself. Once the sewing machines came into play, Alger said the business exploded.
The very same machines she purchased in graduate school are the ones she makes leotards with today.
"I desperately need new ones, but they're still kicking," she said.
When Alger says she was self-taught, she means it -- she never once has used a pattern she didn't conjure up herself.
She said she never intended to sell her first leotard, although she ended up selling it to a friend. Alger's graduate program surrounded her with people who were willing to test out the leotards, she said.
"I was very fortunate to have friends that I grew up dancing with, friends that I knew through other programs that were willing to be my guinea pigs," she said. "As I progressed, I learned more things, and I'm still learning every day."
The Grass Lake, Michigan, native earned her bachelor's degree in dance from Mercyhurst University, formerly Mercyhurst College, in Erie, Pennsylvania, and her master's degree in dance with a concentration in choreography from the University of Arizona.
Alger said she tries to design dancewear flattering for multiple body types.
"I like trying to find ways that I can design custom dancewear that has enough customization to it that it'll serve a variety of dancers and body types and body shapes," she said.
Alger said she believes in supporting local and small businesses, so everything about her business and brand is locally sourced besides the material she uses to make the leotards.
"One thing that I'm very passionate about is trying to be ethical with my productions," Alger said. "So I like to get things as locally as I can, like my logo I did locally. I try to use recycled paper whenever I can. But unfortunately, I have to buy my materials online."
Abby Petzoldt -- who is the mother of Grace Petzoldt, one of the students in the Conservatory Dance Academy -- designed and hand painted the hummingbird logo for Alger Designs.
Alger said one of the things that comes with owning a small business is there is always a slow season and a busy season. During her busy seasons, she said she has been able to recruit Southeast students from the River Campus to help make leotards.
"Fall 2017 I just couldn't keep up [with the orders], so Kaetlin Lamberson, Ashley Stettes, Sydney Driscoll and Rebecca Gangemella helped a little bit," Alger said. "So those dancers came in and helped me cut and put things together. They came in, worked and wanted free leotards, so it was a trade-off."
Alger said she is considering creating athletic wear in the future. Some must-have items on her idea list are high-waisted leggings that are both "squat-proof" and provide pockets, and tops that are neither boxy nor form-fitting.
"So all of those things are ideas that I've got going, I just haven't taken that step yet," she said.
Anyone interested in Alger Designs can visit the Etsy shop at www.etsy.com/shop/AlgerDesigns.
Southeast Missouri State University alumna Dr. Danielle Riordan recently was named a recipient of the American Dental Association's (ADA) annual "10 Under 10" award.
The ADA "10 Under 10" recognizes 10 new dentists who demonstrate excellence early in their careers.
"I am so honored to be named a '10 Under 10' recipient," Riordan said in a news release. "I absolutely love the dental profession and working with my peers in organized dentistry. I have met so many amazing leaders throughout my early career who have helped me along the way. I am so humbled to be recognized for doing what I think is the natural thing to do. I firmly believe that if we truly loves dentistry, it is our duty to do all we can to protect our future in the profession. Being given recognition for doing that is surreal--I am beyond honored by this prestigious distinction."
Riordan, a native of St. Peters, Missouri, practices at Family Dentistry of St. Peters.
The fourth annual Friends Gala on March 9 at Isle Casino Cape Girardeau raised more than $250,000 for the Saint Francis Foundation. The sold-out event drew nearly 400 attendees with more than 40 volunteers on hand to help. Contributions raised at the Friends Gala benefit the CancerCare and CardiacCare funds offered through Saint Francis Foundation. The CardiacCare fund provides assistance with cardiac rehabilitation and other necessary services and equipment for patients unable to afford them. The CancerCare fund helps cancer patients in need with nutritional supplements, medicine, transportation and lodging
Jason Bandermann has been named vice president of Saint Francis Medical Partners Operations (SFMP) Northeast for Saint Francis Healthcare System's Executive Team. Bandermann will be responsible for Cape Physician Associates; Saint Francis Pediatrics; Cape Primary Care; Charleston Family Care; Farmington Physician Associates; Ferguson Medical Group in Charleston, East Prairie, Scott City and Sikeston, Missouri; Immediate Convenient Care in Cape Girardeau; Immediate Convenient Care in Jackson; Jackson Family Care; and Physicians Alliance Surgery Center.
"I value my experience at Saint Francis Healthcare System and the work we do through our mission to provide a ministry of healing, wellness, quality and love inspired by our faith in Jesus Christ," Bandermann said in a news release. "I also value the people I'm fortunate to work with and lead. I'm excited to be able to continue our mission as a member of the Executive Team."
Bandermann earned a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Math Education from Southeast Missouri State University and a Masters of Business Administration from William Woods University. Before joining Saint Francis Healthcare System, Bandermann taught math at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School, worked as business manager for Lutesville Motor Co. and was a marketing specialist for Crader Distributing in Marble Hill, Missouri.
-- From staff reports
