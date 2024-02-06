Sue Greenwood has big plans for Yoga East Healing Arts Studio at 827 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.
Greenwood bought the studio last month from previous owner Judy Grier.
"It's very important to me to keep the community and the traditional yoga studio vibe created alive and well," Greenwood said, adding she's not planning to remove anything the studio is already known for, but will instead expand areas that are working.
For instance, the studio already has several dedicated practitioners, Greenwood said, and she's hoping to attract more.
The studio space has an entry area, where the retail space and scheduling desk will be, Greenwood said, and the yoga classes will be held in a separate space -- a long, dark room with low lighting and racks for equipment.
But the lifeblood of Yoga East isn't just the people who attend classes, Greenwood said. It's also the people who attend the teacher trainings.
Greenwood has taught yoga for more than 20 years, she said, and has studied with some of the greats in the field.
"I'm a hatha yoga tradition practitioner," she said, although her goal is to reach anyone who wants to do yoga, from the casual to the high-intensity.
"People tell me, 'I'm not flexible enough,'" Greenwood said. "That's not true! If life is kind of beating you up, yoga can help. I enjoy helping people who want to get more out of their life in every way possible."
And for those who want to train as a teacher, either to lead classes on their own or to deepen their own understanding, Yoga East offers teacher trainings: a 200-hour course, or the more advanced 300-hour training, new to the studio's lineup this fall.
They'll also offer yoga therapy, Greenwood said.
An open house from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday will showcase the studio's offerings, Greenwood said.
First Friday Coffee with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will be held Friday, July 13, instead of July 6 because of the Fourth of July holiday, according to Dana Brune, membership and event specialist with the chamber.
The program will include a workforce development panel, discussing issues, solutions and tools available, Brune said.
Kathleen Clayton with the Career and Technology Center, June O'Dell with the Workforce Development Board and Mardy Leathers with the Missouri Department of Economic Development will speak.
Cape Girardeau County dairy farmer Karen Huffman worried in May she might have to sell off her cows after she learned Prairie Farms was closing its processing plant in Fulton, Kentucky, and would stop taking her milk, she recently told Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss.
But Huffman no longer has to worry about a market for her milk. The board of directors of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) agreed late last month to accept Huffman as a member, assuring she has a place to sell her milk.
Huffman said she is "relieved" by the board's decision. She credited a May 19 Southeast Missourian article about her plight with helping to secure her membership.
She said the DFA president decided Huffman should be added to the membership after seeing the newspaper article.
"Yeah, it did help," she said.
Sugarfire Smoke House plans to open its doors in Cape Girardeau as Sugarfire Cape, 118 Siemers Drive, near the end of August, co-owner Matt Martin wrote in an email to Southeast Missourian reporter Joshua Hartwig.
Martin addressed the new opening date change from the now-passed June date and said "nothing has delayed us; rather we continue adding elements and fun ideas."
He also said the location would provide "upwards of 75 jobs."
According to a news release, the interior of Sugarfire Cape will seat approximately 100 diners and the exterior will contain a garden patio to serve around 40 additional guests.
The restaurant will house a 360-degree bar at the entrance, "allowing all to enjoy beverages and boozy shakes while waiting in line to order their meals," and will be open daily from 11 a.m. until sold out.
Sugarfire first opened its "fast-casual concept" flagship location in 2012. The business has since then expanded its imprint across Missouri to six locations, including a location within the National Blues Museum and an extensive catering program, the release said.
Groundbreaking at Ramsay's Run
Ramsay's Run recently held a groundbreaking ceremony to announce the launch of the reservation period for its new 55-plus active adult community, according to a recent news release. Representatives from The Chateau Girardeau, Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Penzel Construction were in attendance.
For more information on the development, visit ramsaysrun.com or call Stephanie at (573) 225-2158.
The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved an agreement reducing the annual electric revenue of Union Electric Company d/b/a Ameren Missouri by approximately $166.5 million, or 6 percent, effective Aug. 1, according to a recent news release.
The federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 reduced the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, and, according to the release, Ameren Missouri customers are the first customers of an investor-owned electric utility in Missouri to see the benefits of the tax cuts.
On June 6, the Public Service Commission opened a case under a provision of Missouri Senate Bill 564 (SB 564). A section of the bill gives the commission one-time authority to order an adjustment to the electric rates of certain electrical corporations in light of the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017.
Under the agreement approved by the commission, residential customers will see an electric rate reduction of approximately $0.00621 per kWh (kilowatt-hour). For a residential customer using 1,000 kWh a month, electric rates will decrease by approximately $6.21 a month.
Ameren Missouri provides electric service to approximately 1.2 million customers in the state.
World Finance Corp. will hold a ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at 2064A Walton Drive in Jackson.
DeWayne Schaaf applied for a license to operate Ebb and Flow, a restaurant, brewery and bar, at 11 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau. Schaaf also applied for a license to operate Celebrations Downtown, a catering facility, at 19 S. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau.
Kelly Darby of Jackson, a financial adviser with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was Representative of the Month and Life Leader in the Missouri East Region for the month of June.
Darby joined Modern Woodmen in November 2010.
Kandra Gregory of Jackson, also a financial adviser with Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial, was Life Application Leader in the Missouri East Region in June.
Gregory has been with Modern Woodmen since December 2016.
Modern Woodmen Fraternal Financial is a fraternal life insurance society headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois. Modern Woodmen provides life insurance, annuity and security products to almost 770,000 members nationwide.
