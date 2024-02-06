Sue Greenwood has big plans for Yoga East Healing Arts Studio at 827 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Greenwood bought the studio last month from previous owner Judy Grier.

"It's very important to me to keep the community and the traditional yoga studio vibe created alive and well," Greenwood said, adding she's not planning to remove anything the studio is already known for, but will instead expand areas that are working.

For instance, the studio already has several dedicated practitioners, Greenwood said, and she's hoping to attract more.

The studio space has an entry area, where the retail space and scheduling desk will be, Greenwood said, and the yoga classes will be held in a separate space -- a long, dark room with low lighting and racks for equipment.

But the lifeblood of Yoga East isn't just the people who attend classes, Greenwood said. It's also the people who attend the teacher trainings.

Greenwood has taught yoga for more than 20 years, she said, and has studied with some of the greats in the field.

"I'm a hatha yoga tradition practitioner," she said, although her goal is to reach anyone who wants to do yoga, from the casual to the high-intensity.

"People tell me, 'I'm not flexible enough,'" Greenwood said. "That's not true! If life is kind of beating you up, yoga can help. I enjoy helping people who want to get more out of their life in every way possible."

And for those who want to train as a teacher, either to lead classes on their own or to deepen their own understanding, Yoga East offers teacher trainings: a 200-hour course, or the more advanced 300-hour training, new to the studio's lineup this fall.

They'll also offer yoga therapy, Greenwood said.

An open house from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday will showcase the studio's offerings, Greenwood said.

First Friday Coffee date change

First Friday Coffee with the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will be held Friday, July 13, instead of July 6 because of the Fourth of July holiday, according to Dana Brune, membership and event specialist with the chamber.

The program will include a workforce development panel, discussing issues, solutions and tools available, Brune said.

Kathleen Clayton with the Career and Technology Center, June O'Dell with the Workforce Development Board and Mardy Leathers with the Missouri Department of Economic Development will speak.

Dairy farmer follow-up

Cape Girardeau County dairy farmer Karen Huffman worried in May she might have to sell off her cows after she learned Prairie Farms was closing its processing plant in Fulton, Kentucky, and would stop taking her milk, she recently told Southeast Missourian reporter Mark Bliss.

But Huffman no longer has to worry about a market for her milk. The board of directors of Dairy Farmers of America (DFA) agreed late last month to accept Huffman as a member, assuring she has a place to sell her milk.

Huffman said she is "relieved" by the board's decision. She credited a May 19 Southeast Missourian article about her plight with helping to secure her membership.

She said the DFA president decided Huffman should be added to the membership after seeing the newspaper article.

"Yeah, it did help," she said.