Leadership Cape is accepting applicants for the 30th class, set for 2019.

Led by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Cape is designed to identify and motivate emerging leaders, and develop their potential for community leadership roles.

Cape chamber vice president Kim Voelker serves as staff liaison for the leadership development committee at the chamber, and said in a news release she is excited about the upcoming year.

"Not only does 2019 mark our 30th Leadership Cape class, but you may also notice that we have made some slight changes to the program," Voelker said. "The timeline has been shifted to better accommodate weather and scheduling concerns, and we will also be incorporating additional leadership components to better develop the leadership skills of each participant."

Class participants develop rapport with key community leaders, leading to long-term essential relationships. Those who participate in a leadership program such as Leadership Cape, benefit from the camaraderie developed among classmates, personal growth from session content, expanded knowledge of community structure, and an understanding of the importance of community involvement, according to the release.

Leadership Cape participants also complete a team project: a fictional proposal for an innovative idea to boost Cape Girardeau's economy.

In 2018, teams variously suggested a one-day music festival, a retail/residential complex on undeveloped riverfront property, an agricultural innovation center and an indoor arena with family fun activities.

Though the proposals are fictional, past Leadership Cape projects have been picked up by other entities and carried through fruition, Voelker told the Southeast Missourian in a previous story.

More information and applications for the 2019 Leadership Cape class are available on the Programs page of capechamber.com.

Employment program for youth in foster care

Southeast Missouri State University faculty members Monica Radu and Kristen Sobba, assistant professors of sociology and criminal justice, respectively, recently collaborated with the Missouri Department of Social Services' Children's Division, the Juvenile Office of the 32nd Judicial District, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Youth Opportunity Program to present an employment program for youth in foster care, according to a news release.

Nine youth participated in the program that included presentations on "Applying for Your First Job," "Dress for Success" and "Tips for Preparing for Your First Job Interview."

The youth also engaged in interactive activities where they developed resumes, learned to tie a tie, and participated in mock interviews with community volunteers John Radu and Jibrel Haneef.

"Practice makes perfect, so it was great to watch some of the nerves disappear after they were finished with their interview," Taylor Wichert, Cape Girardeau County deputy juvenile officer, said in the release.