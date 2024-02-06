Leadership Cape is accepting applicants for the 30th class, set for 2019.
Led by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Cape is designed to identify and motivate emerging leaders, and develop their potential for community leadership roles.
Cape chamber vice president Kim Voelker serves as staff liaison for the leadership development committee at the chamber, and said in a news release she is excited about the upcoming year.
"Not only does 2019 mark our 30th Leadership Cape class, but you may also notice that we have made some slight changes to the program," Voelker said. "The timeline has been shifted to better accommodate weather and scheduling concerns, and we will also be incorporating additional leadership components to better develop the leadership skills of each participant."
Class participants develop rapport with key community leaders, leading to long-term essential relationships. Those who participate in a leadership program such as Leadership Cape, benefit from the camaraderie developed among classmates, personal growth from session content, expanded knowledge of community structure, and an understanding of the importance of community involvement, according to the release.
Leadership Cape participants also complete a team project: a fictional proposal for an innovative idea to boost Cape Girardeau's economy.
In 2018, teams variously suggested a one-day music festival, a retail/residential complex on undeveloped riverfront property, an agricultural innovation center and an indoor arena with family fun activities.
Though the proposals are fictional, past Leadership Cape projects have been picked up by other entities and carried through fruition, Voelker told the Southeast Missourian in a previous story.
More information and applications for the 2019 Leadership Cape class are available on the Programs page of capechamber.com.
Southeast Missouri State University faculty members Monica Radu and Kristen Sobba, assistant professors of sociology and criminal justice, respectively, recently collaborated with the Missouri Department of Social Services' Children's Division, the Juvenile Office of the 32nd Judicial District, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and the Youth Opportunity Program to present an employment program for youth in foster care, according to a news release.
Nine youth participated in the program that included presentations on "Applying for Your First Job," "Dress for Success" and "Tips for Preparing for Your First Job Interview."
The youth also engaged in interactive activities where they developed resumes, learned to tie a tie, and participated in mock interviews with community volunteers John Radu and Jibrel Haneef.
"Practice makes perfect, so it was great to watch some of the nerves disappear after they were finished with their interview," Taylor Wichert, Cape Girardeau County deputy juvenile officer, said in the release.
The event was made possible through a grant with Community Foundation of the Ozarks.
Red Letter Communications, a full-service marketing communications agency in operation for 36 years, recently announced several company improvements. Red Letter has consolidated operations into one office location, restructured its management team and added a new division to the company, according to a news release.
The company had operated out of two locations for three years, but now will have all operations at Regents Parc, 1610 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
At a Nov. 15 company meeting, owners Jim Riley and Bruce Robert shared with the 55-person staff the creation of five new vice president positions: Crystal Hill, VP, finance, people and culture; Jon Fox, VP, digital; Erik Mathre, VP, creative director; Clay Schermann, VP, insights and integrated strategy; and Trent Summers, VP, general manager.
President Bruce Robert said these changes are part of a continued evolution. "Jim and I are committed to the continued growth and long-term health of this company. As we look to the demands of the future, we understand the need for engaged leadership to influence key decisions and oversee ongoing agency operations. Therefore, we have added this new layer of management and support. These vice presidents bring experience, strong skillsets and proven commitment and are already providing a more effective level of day-to-day administrative support."
They also announced the promotion of three creative team members to associate creative directors -- Andy Dunaway, Seth Sherman and Stuart Knowlan -- who will oversee creative strategy and development on assigned accounts, and work in tandem with account managers to ensure effective and efficient marketing communications.
Red Letter's new Red/i division, led by Clay Schermann, will involve data driven marketing intelligence translated into an integrated strategy, according to the release.
Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon Dr. Joel Ray is retiring.
Ray, 67, is also an avid and accomplished photographer.
His medical career spanned several decades, from a neurosurgery residency in 1983 in San Diego to his work in Cape Girardeau beginning in 1997.
He said he would like to say one thing: how much he has truly believed in the doctor/patient relationship, and if he had the opportunity, he'd try to find a way to shake the hand of every one of those patients, and say "Thank you for the privilege."
