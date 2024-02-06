All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessMarch 22, 2021

Business Notebook 3/22/21: Saint Francis offering paid training for patient care associates

Are you or is someone you know considering a clinical career in health care? Then an offer from Saint Francis Healthcare System may interest you. Saint Francis is offering a paid educational opportunity for job seekers interested in becoming patient care associates, who are responsible for performing direct and indirect patient care tasks as delegated by appropriate nursing personnel. ...

Are you or is someone you know considering a clinical career in health care? Then an offer from Saint Francis Healthcare System may interest you.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Saint Francis is offering a paid educational opportunity for job seekers interested in becoming patient care associates, who are responsible for performing direct and indirect patient care tasks as delegated by appropriate nursing personnel. Applications are being accepted now through March 31 for a four-week class through the Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center that begins May 24. Following classroom training, students will be required to complete 100 hours of clinical education at Saint Francis Medical Center with ongoing employment contingent on successful completion of the class and clinical training.

More information is available online at www.careers.sfmc.net, clicking on the "current openings" tab and scrolling down to the "Patient Care Associate — Paid Educational Opportunity" listing.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessDec. 8
FRESH new look: Cape Girardeau restauranteurs open new locat...
BusinessDec. 7
UnitedHealthcare CEO's shooting opens a door for many to ven...
BusinessDec. 2
Paws-itive change: Jackson dog trainers move into new locati...
BusinessDec. 2
New school location, boutique host ribbon-cuttings

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
BusinessDec. 2
Cheaper fuel early Christmas gift for commuters
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
BusinessDec. 2
Cape Girardeau, Perryville chambers to host networking events
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessDec. 2
Dessert shop among new Cape Girardeau businesses
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
BusinessDec. 2
Cyber Monday shoppers expected to set a record on the year's biggest day for online shopping
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and entertained
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back its DEI policies
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy