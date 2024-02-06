Saint Francis is offering a paid educational opportunity for job seekers interested in becoming patient care associates, who are responsible for performing direct and indirect patient care tasks as delegated by appropriate nursing personnel. Applications are being accepted now through March 31 for a four-week class through the Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center that begins May 24. Following classroom training, students will be required to complete 100 hours of clinical education at Saint Francis Medical Center with ongoing employment contingent on successful completion of the class and clinical training.

More information is available online at www.careers.sfmc.net, clicking on the "current openings" tab and scrolling down to the "Patient Care Associate — Paid Educational Opportunity" listing.