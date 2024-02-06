Business Notebook 3/22/21: Outdoor hiring event planned in Park Hills

PARK HILLS, Mo. — Mineral Area College, in cooperation with the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development, will host an outdoor job fair from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. April 22 in the Quadrangle of the Mineral Area College campus.
Although the event will be outdoors, face masks will be required.
More information is available by contacting the Park Hills Job Center at (573) 518-2639 or the Mineral Area College Career Services Office at (573) 518-3848.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.