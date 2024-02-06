Saint Francis Healthcare System, in cooperation with the American Academy of Dermatology, will offer free skin cancer screenings from 8 a.m. until noon April 17.
With about one in five Americans developing skin cancer during their lifetimes, it is considered the most common form of cancer in the United States, affecting millions of people annually.
The screenings will be provided by staff members of Advanced Dermatology of Southeast Missouri at Cape Radiation Oncology, located at Entrance 6 of Saint Francis Medical Center.
Although the screenings are free of charge, appointments are required. To schedule an appointment, call (573) 331-5784.
