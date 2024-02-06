All sections
BusinessMarch 22, 2021

Business Notebook 3/22/21: CW station begins rebranding campaign

WQWQ-TV, KFVS12's CW affiliate channel, has begun a relaunch with a new name and a new brand, according to KFVS12 vice president and general manager Chris Conroy. The rebranding campaign began Friday.

"Since we broadcast the channel over-the-air on channel 12.2, we think 'KFVS TOO' is the perfect brand," he said.

KFVS TOO is available on channel 9 on both DirectTV and Dish satellite services and on most cable systems in the area, including HD channel 713 on Charter Spectrum.

More information about KFVS TOO, including its program schedule, may be found at www.KFVS12.com/TOO.

Business
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

