Business Notebook 3/22/21: CW station begins rebranding campaign

WQWQ-TV, KFVS12's CW affiliate channel, has begun a relaunch with a new name and a new brand, according to KFVS12 vice president and general manager Chris Conroy. The rebranding campaign began Friday.

"Since we broadcast the channel over-the-air on channel 12.2, we think 'KFVS TOO' is the perfect brand," he said.