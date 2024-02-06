Business Notebook 3/22/21: Awards and Achievements

PERRYVILLE, Mo. -- Hanna Bohnert, employee benefits coordinator at Robinson Construction, has completed requirements to obtain the Society for Human Resource Management certified professional credential.
The SHRM-CP certification is a pinnacle achievement and global standard for the human resources profession and focuses on several behavioral competencies and human resources knowledge areas critical to the success of those in the human resources field.
By incorporating key human resources competencies and knowledge into the SHRM-CP exam, the certification demonstrates the credential holder has strong capabilities in human resources competencies and knowledge required for effective job performance.
Founded in 1946, Robinson Construction is a nationwide design-build general contractor headquartered in Perryville, with a regional office in Hopkinsville, Kentucky.
