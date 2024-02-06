All sections
July 2, 2018

Business Notebook: 2018 People's Choice Awards voting is live; Southeast Missourian-sponsored contest in its 12th year

The 2018 People's Choice Awards are open for nominations and voting, said Gera LeGrand of the Southeast Missourian's advertising department. Anyone can vote, either online or via a print ballot for any business in Cape Girardeau County, LeGrand said...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Kathryn Knaup poses for a portrait at Knaup Floral Inc. on Friday in Cape Girardeau. Knaup Floral has been voted best florist in the People's Choice Awards every year since 2007.
Kathryn Knaup poses for a portrait at Knaup Floral Inc. on Friday in Cape Girardeau. Knaup Floral has been voted best florist in the People's Choice Awards every year since 2007.

Editor's note: The story has been updated to include the correct spelling of all volunteers' names.

The 2018 People's Choice Awards are open for nominations and voting, said Gera LeGrand of the Southeast Missourian's advertising department.

Anyone can vote, either online or via a print ballot for any business in Cape Girardeau County, LeGrand said.

The contest asks for readers' votes on local favorites in more than 130 categories, from restaurants to stores to service providers, and the results don't reflect the views of the newspaper.

The print ballot ran in the June 28 edition of the Southeast Missourian, and the deadline is July 13.

Kathryn Knaup poses for a portrait Friday at Knaup Floral.
Kathryn Knaup poses for a portrait Friday at Knaup Floral.

Online voting at www.semissourian.com/peopleschoice2018 closes July 14.

In the contest's history, several businesses stand out, LeGrand said, and one business that has consistently been voted No. 1 is Knaup Floral at 838 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

Every year since 2007, it's received the top spot, owner and president Kathryn Knaup said.

The company is celebrating 98 years in business this year, and has a fourth-generation family member working there this summer.

Knaup took over the business from her father about 20 years ago, she said, and to see the hard work she and her staff put into the business bear out with recognition has been "very gratifying" for her.

"I love what I do," Knaup said. "I don't love that it's for a funeral, but I love to help people through their grieving with flowers."

As to what she thinks has contributed to consistent recognition, Knaup said, "It's our service. I tell my staff to treat every order as if it's their own, to treat the customer as you would want to be treated."

When hiring, she looks for people who are caring, compassionate and honest -- an important set of traits when helping people through a time that can be difficult or celebratory.

Knaup Floral has also been recognized for several years by the transwire service Florist Transworld Delivery, or FTD, as a quality star florist.

"We have to meet certain, strict criteria," Knaup explained, in relation to online orders they receive from individuals or from other florists.

Of the business, Knaup said, "The small orders mean as much to me as the 100-table parties," and she's thrilled for the chance to make arrangements for the weddings of people she made "Welcome Baby" arrangements for when they were born.

CarGO Technologies expansions

CarGO Technologies has expanded into Farmington, Missouri, and has announced they'll soon branch out into Southern Illinois.

The company also has recently partnered with Isle Casino Cape Girardeau as an official transportation partner, according to a recent news release.

Isle Casino's Fan Club employees will have access to a web portal where they can schedule carGO rides for guests to and from the casino, the release stated, and guests who wish to schedule their own rides can download the app or use a new call-in option.

"This partnership will dramatically improve the quality and convenience of transportation available for our guests," said Lyle Randolph, general manager of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau. "CarGO will help us ensure guests can travel safely to and from the Casino, whenever they want," he added.

CarGO launched in February 2017 as a ride-hailing service in Cape Girardeau, and expanded to deliver food orders from local restaurants to customers who place their orders via a web app. The company now serves Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Farmington as well.

It will soon expand into Southern Illinois, with plans to operate in Carbondale, Marion and Mount Vernon, the company announced Wednesday.

Shaved-ice business coming to Scott City

Heather Strohmeyer said she wanted to revive the Old Ilmo area of Scott City, and bring something to town for families to do together.

That's where Snow Spoons comes in.

It's a New Orleans-style shaved-ice stand, she said, and will have interesting flavor combinations and toppings for people to try.

Snow Spoons will be at 615 E. Second St. in Scott City, she said, in a trailer provided by the Kiwanis Club of Scott City.

Gray Television to acquire Raycom

Raycom Media Inc., owner of KFVS-12 in Cape Girardeau, soon will be a subsidiary of Gray Television. The $3.65 billion deal would create a company reaching nearly a quarter of U.S. television households, according to reporting by the Wall Street Journal.

Grilling hotline for the Fourth

On the Fourth of July, LongHorn Steakhouse's GRILL US Hotline will open to coach callers on how to grill up quality steaks, according to a recent news release. For the first time, the certified experts on-hand will be the top Grill Masters in the country. For help, guests can dial 1-855-LH-GRILL from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT Wednesday, July 4.

These Grill Masters are an elite group of finalists in LongHorn Steakhouse's Steak Master Series -- a culinary competition where grilling experts from restaurants around the country vie for title of national champion.

People on the Move

Brook Carter
Brook Carter

Saint Francis Healthcare System recently announced in a news release Brook Carter as director of Surgical Services and Larry Coffman as operating-room manager.

In her new role, Carter will oversee administrative and clinical activities for Surgical Services, including pre-anesthesia testing, same-day surgery, operating rooms, gastrointestinal lab, post-anesthesia care and sterile processing. She also serves as the administrator of Physician Alliance Surgery Center.

Larry Coffman
Larry Coffman

Carter joined Saint Francis in 2017. She earned her associate degree in nursing at Rend Lake College before earning her Certified Nurse in the Operating Room certificate. She then earned her bachelor's degree in nursing at Southern Illinois University--Edwardsville and her master's degree at Western Governors University.

Coffman's duties as operating-room manager will include overseeing operating-room scheduling and surgeons. He holds an associate degree in nursing sciences and is earning a bachelor's degree in nursing at the University of Texas in Arlington.

Area volunteers were recogzined Thursday by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit Alliance at the Jackson Civic Center.
Area volunteers were recogzined Thursday by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit Alliance at the Jackson Civic Center.

A veteran of the United States Navy, Coffman has 35 years experience in the operating room, including management experience as operating-room director and charge nurse and was a travel nurse for 15 years before joining Saint Francis in 2017.

Volunteers recognized at annual luncheon

Volunteers from 13 area organizations were recognized for their service at the 15th annual volunteer appreciation luncheon given by the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Non-Profit Alliance on Thursday at the Jackson Civic Center.

Guest speaker was Miss Jackson 2018 Aimee Stockard, and invocation was given by retired minister Sam Roethemeyer.

Brian Gerau, executive director of the chamber, was master of ceremonies, and Jen Berti, director of membership and retail development for the chamber, listed the volunteers.

Volunteers recognized were:

  • Altenthal-Joerns American Legion Post 158: Lawson Burgfeld
  • American Red Cross of Southeast Missouri: Robert "Bob" Fisher
  • Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center: Belinda Phillips
  • Humane Society of Southeast Missouri: Ruth Powers
  • Jackson Senior Center: Kenneth "Gene" Petzoldt
  • Jackson Noon Optimist Club: Janet Poston
  • Junior Achievement in Southeast Missouri: Bridget Miller
  • Lutheran Family and Children's Services: Vince Seyer
  • Missouri Veterans Home: Grace Coy
  • Optimist Club of Jackson: Steve Sebaugh
  • Saint Francis Healthcare System Auxiliary and Volunteer Service: Jennifer Adams
  • Southeast Missouri Food Bank: Mary Klaproth
  • United Way of Southeast Missouri: Brandy McIntire

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Business
