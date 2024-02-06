Editor's note: The story has been updated to include the correct spelling of all volunteers' names.

The 2018 People's Choice Awards are open for nominations and voting, said Gera LeGrand of the Southeast Missourian's advertising department.

Anyone can vote, either online or via a print ballot for any business in Cape Girardeau County, LeGrand said.

The contest asks for readers' votes on local favorites in more than 130 categories, from restaurants to stores to service providers, and the results don't reflect the views of the newspaper.

The print ballot ran in the June 28 edition of the Southeast Missourian, and the deadline is July 13.

Kathryn Knaup poses for a portrait Friday at Knaup Floral. KASSI JACKSON

Online voting at www.semissourian.com/peopleschoice2018 closes July 14.

In the contest's history, several businesses stand out, LeGrand said, and one business that has consistently been voted No. 1 is Knaup Floral at 838 William St. in Cape Girardeau.

Every year since 2007, it's received the top spot, owner and president Kathryn Knaup said.

The company is celebrating 98 years in business this year, and has a fourth-generation family member working there this summer.

Knaup took over the business from her father about 20 years ago, she said, and to see the hard work she and her staff put into the business bear out with recognition has been "very gratifying" for her.

"I love what I do," Knaup said. "I don't love that it's for a funeral, but I love to help people through their grieving with flowers."

As to what she thinks has contributed to consistent recognition, Knaup said, "It's our service. I tell my staff to treat every order as if it's their own, to treat the customer as you would want to be treated."

When hiring, she looks for people who are caring, compassionate and honest -- an important set of traits when helping people through a time that can be difficult or celebratory.

Knaup Floral has also been recognized for several years by the transwire service Florist Transworld Delivery, or FTD, as a quality star florist.

"We have to meet certain, strict criteria," Knaup explained, in relation to online orders they receive from individuals or from other florists.

Of the business, Knaup said, "The small orders mean as much to me as the 100-table parties," and she's thrilled for the chance to make arrangements for the weddings of people she made "Welcome Baby" arrangements for when they were born.

CarGO Technologies expansions

CarGO Technologies has expanded into Farmington, Missouri, and has announced they'll soon branch out into Southern Illinois.

The company also has recently partnered with Isle Casino Cape Girardeau as an official transportation partner, according to a recent news release.

Isle Casino's Fan Club employees will have access to a web portal where they can schedule carGO rides for guests to and from the casino, the release stated, and guests who wish to schedule their own rides can download the app or use a new call-in option.

"This partnership will dramatically improve the quality and convenience of transportation available for our guests," said Lyle Randolph, general manager of Isle Casino Cape Girardeau. "CarGO will help us ensure guests can travel safely to and from the Casino, whenever they want," he added.

CarGO launched in February 2017 as a ride-hailing service in Cape Girardeau, and expanded to deliver food orders from local restaurants to customers who place their orders via a web app. The company now serves Poplar Bluff, Missouri, and Farmington as well.

It will soon expand into Southern Illinois, with plans to operate in Carbondale, Marion and Mount Vernon, the company announced Wednesday.